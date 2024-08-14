Short sharp shock treatment. People post random shit all the time, racist or otherwise. But when you're spouting it during a news cycle of disinformation, riots, civil unrest and racism fuelled attacks, such posts can help motivate someone to maim or kill.
Domino effect, or cumulative, or just contributing to the general shit storm. It needs to be clamped down on, hard and fast, after years of Tory enabling.
It's not "just" a Facebook post. These people, whether intentionally or not, helped fuel and encourage violent disorder and left people feeling terrified and unsafe, and damaged communities and local businesses all over the country. Judges are considering that wider context. These acts can't be considered in isolation from one another.