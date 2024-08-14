The way I lookat it is this, the same way we took decades cleaning up our rivers, we took decades to change and clean up our social interactions and general behaviour (though with slower but nonetheless measureable progress). The same way we have allowed our rivers and seas to be repolluted with filth and general shite, thanks to Cameron and Fartage, we have also allowed this filth to seep into our everyday interactions with each other. We are now faced with future decades of purging our society (and our rivers) of these ills.



This requires immediate decisive action and decisive action that is seen to be taking place. There may be some people who perhaps suffer more than they should - though that is not my opinion - but tough! Thoughtless or mindless actions have led to almost incalculable costs to our society and it's right that those who caused it pay the price and that people who may act like this in future are deterred by the fear that they may be putting their liberty at risk.



Disgruntled of Wimbledon.