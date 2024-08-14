« previous next »
General UK news thread

Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #280 on: August 14, 2024, 10:11:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 14, 2024, 09:41:28 pm
It was a vile comment but for a first offence this feels like a harsh punishment.  It seems like it was a comment made to a general local community group on Facebook rather than trying to initiate violence in one of (the many!) far right groups on Facebook.
The boastful statement from Cheshire Police is a bit over the top as well.  I don't think a 53-year old woman posting under her own name and with her own photo was aspiring for anonymity.  It's hardly somebody on the "dark web" profiting from crime.

So, a bit like saying it in public rather than a far-right gathering? I'd expect the former to be treated worse in sentencing than the latter. The latter already think like that. She was spreading hate/violence to "normal people".

It's good they're using the sentencing guidelines in context with the violence/hate nationally.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #281 on: August 14, 2024, 10:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August 14, 2024, 10:11:19 pm
So, a bit like saying it in public rather than a far-right gathering? I'd expect the former to be treated worse in sentencing than the latter. The latter already think like that. She was spreading hate/violence to "normal people".

It's good they're using the sentencing guidelines in context with the violence/hate nationally.
I'd expect the opposite.  Somebody saying something like that at a far-right gathering would be doing so with the expectation that it could lead to it actually happening.  Somebody ranting to an unreceptive audience - the pub bore from days gone by - is extremely unlikely to influence anybody to carry out the actions.

I might be wrong but I think "Tommy Robinson" has only been imprisoned for assault, passport fraud, mortgage fraud and contempt of court.  Comparing the amount of hate he's spewed verbally and online it's a stark contrast to this seemingly isolated comment from the imprisoned woman.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #282 on: August 14, 2024, 11:24:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 14, 2024, 09:41:28 pm
It was a vile comment but for a first offence this feels like a harsh punishment.  It seems like it was a comment made to a general local community group on Facebook rather than trying to initiate violence in one of (the many!) far right groups on Facebook.
The boastful statement from Cheshire Police is a bit over the top as well.  I don't think a 53-year old woman posting under her own name and with her own photo was aspiring for anonymity.  It's hardly somebody on the "dark web" profiting from crime.

Look at it the other way around, imagine an Islamic extremist group had attacked a church, someone posts a picture on Facebook of some Muslims protecting the church from further damage and repairing the damage already inflicted and a Muslim adds a comment to the post saying Kill the Infidels would anyone be arguing they werent inciting violence?

Id also say that a lot of these local Facebook groups can have a pretty unpleasant undertone (not all of them I should add), Ive seen naive people sharing posts like remember when X, Y or Z town looked like this with the subtle message being remember when X, Y or Z town didnt have any immigrants in it and how everything was apparently perfect back then is a common tactic Ive seen on Facebook.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #283 on: August 14, 2024, 11:39:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 14, 2024, 09:41:28 pm
It was a vile comment but for a first offence this feels like a harsh punishment.  It seems like it was a comment made to a general local community group on Facebook rather than trying to initiate violence in one of (the many!) far right groups on Facebook.
The boastful statement from Cheshire Police is a bit over the top as well.  I don't think a 53-year old woman posting under her own name and with her own photo was aspiring for anonymity.  It's hardly somebody on the "dark web" profiting from crime.
I find it difficult to have any sympathy for people who post stuff like that online, but this case has made me feel a little bit uneasy. First offence, a bit of a nobody from Cheshire who is a primary carer for their husband, a single statement in a private group (as disgusting as it is) and she's jailed for over a year. She will be added to the already overcrowded prison system and her husband will require a care package at the expense of the taxpayer. People like her should just be made to clean the streets for a year. That's more useful than locking someone away for a year.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 12:11:31 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on August 14, 2024, 11:39:20 pm
I find it difficult to have any sympathy for people who post stuff like that online, but this case has made me feel a little bit uneasy. First offence, a bit of a nobody from Cheshire who is a primary carer for their husband, a single statement in a private group (as disgusting as it is) and she's jailed for over a year. She will be added to the already overcrowded prison system and her husband will require a care package at the expense of the taxpayer. People like her should just be made to clean the streets for a year. That's more useful than locking someone away for a year.

Its a fucking joke. A very dangerous road to go down. The fucking instigators we need to be going after not the dumb and the brainwashed online. Why cant we caution these people. Our prisons are already full. Who are we going to be releasing early so we can lock facebook mums and pensioners up?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 12:47:15 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 12:11:31 am
Its a fucking joke. A very dangerous road to go down. The fucking instigators we need to be going after not the dumb and the brainwashed online. Why cant we caution these people. Our prisons are already full. Who are we going to be releasing early so we can lock facebook mums and pensioners up?

Agree w/you and Thaddeus, ridiculous sentence. A caution and stern talking to in her living room and this woman would probably never go online again.


Edit - and Clint, spot on - yes, have them clean the streets!
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 01:44:52 am »
She posted her shit online at just the wrong time. Sadly keyboard warriors have got away with it for years, including scum like Tommy Robinson. That lady just posted her mindless angry shit on the wrong day when the justice system finally decided they needed to make an example of someone.

And frankly its about time, I just wish it was someone with a more justifiable history.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 03:46:52 am »
It's similar to what happened after the 2011 riots, people posting wanting more & or encouraging more riots on social media during the riots, ended up in court charged with similar offences, & ended up being convicted & serving prison sentences.

Their is no such thing as free speech, with free speech their is consequences of what you say/post, posting shit like that at anytime, but particularly during riots, is likely to get you serving a prison sentence.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 09:59:17 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on August 14, 2024, 11:39:20 pm
I find it difficult to have any sympathy for people who post stuff like that online, but this case has made me feel a little bit uneasy. First offence, a bit of a nobody from Cheshire who is a primary carer for their husband, a single statement in a private group (as disgusting as it is) and she's jailed for over a year. She will be added to the already overcrowded prison system and her husband will require a care package at the expense of the taxpayer. People like her should just be made to clean the streets for a year. That's more useful than locking someone away for a year.

Nail on head there mate.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 10:38:49 am »
The way I lookat it is this, the same way we took decades cleaning up our rivers, we took decades to change and clean up our social interactions and general behaviour (though with slower but nonetheless measureable progress). The same way we have allowed our rivers and seas to be repolluted with filth and general shite, thanks to Cameron and Fartage, we have also allowed this filth to seep into our everyday interactions with each other. We are now faced with future decades of purging our society (and our rivers) of these ills.

This requires immediate decisive action and decisive action that is seen to be taking place. There may be some people who perhaps suffer more than they should - though that is not my opinion - but tough! Thoughtless or mindless actions have led to almost incalculable costs to our society and it's right that those who caused it pay the price and that people who may act like this in future are deterred by the fear that they may be putting their liberty at risk.

Disgruntled of Wimbledon.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:48:26 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 12:47:15 am
Agree w/you and Thaddeus, ridiculous sentence. A caution and stern talking to in her living room and this woman would probably never go online again.


Edit - and Clint, spot on - yes, have them clean the streets!

I wonder if the sentence might be reduced to this on appeal ? The headline seemingly doing it's job right now.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 am »
Nah I don't agree at all, got what she deserved. Break the law pay the consequences.  You can't be inciting stuff like tthat. People saying this type of stuff had real life consequences of places being attacked and burnt, many people feeling terrorised. No.sympathy.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:15:08 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:38:49 am
The way I lookat it is this, the same way we took decades cleaning up our rivers, we took decades to change and clean up our social interactions and general behaviour (though with slower but nonetheless measureable progress). The same way we have allowed our rivers and seas to be repolluted with filth and general shite, thanks to Cameron and Fartage, we have also allowed this filth to seep into our everyday interactions with each other. We are now faced with future decades of purging our society (and our rivers) of these ills.

This requires immediate decisive action and decisive action that is seen to be taking place. There may be some people who perhaps suffer more than they should - though that is not my opinion - but tough! Thoughtless or mindless actions have led to almost incalculable costs to our society and it's right that those who caused it pay the price and that people who may act like this in future are deterred by the fear that they may be putting their liberty at risk.

Disgruntled of Wimbledon.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 am »
The other topic that is interesting to me is the VAT on private schools. On the surface this is totally legitimate and an appropriate tax.

I am just not sure I understand the maths of it.

Doesn't this mean that suddenly a whole group of parents and now priced out of private school and will now send their kids to state school.

Assuming private school parents are predominatly the earning class, so they paid full tax and then additionally sent their kids to a non state school, meaning their local school systen had no financial burden for them.

I am thinking as I am writing, this means if the govt gets 20% VAT tax on 5 private students for every 1 student who drops into the state system then it would balance out ish. Assuming less than 1 in 5 will drop out of the private schools then the policy should be financially positive.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:40:23 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on August 14, 2024, 11:39:20 pm
I find it difficult to have any sympathy for people who post stuff like that online, but this case has made me feel a little bit uneasy. First offence, a bit of a nobody from Cheshire who is a primary carer for their husband, a single statement in a private group (as disgusting as it is) and she's jailed for over a year. She will be added to the already overcrowded prison system and her husband will require a care package at the expense of the taxpayer. People like her should just be made to clean the streets for a year. That's more useful than locking someone away for a year.


I'm honestly inclined to agree. These "Lumpenproletariat" types are being made examples of while the key instigators, the likes of Frottage and the newspaper editors who have been whipping up this hateful narrative for years, will walk away scot free. It absolutely stinks.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 12:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:40:23 am
I'm honestly inclined to agree. These "Lumpenproletariat" types are being made examples of while the key instigators, the likes of Frottage and the newspaper editors who have been whipping up this hateful narrative for years, will walk away scot free. It absolutely stinks.
It does feel this way. The poor saps who have been brainwashed into holding these beliefs pay the price for repeating what has been hammered into them over many years (or even decades) from Fαrαge, The Sun and Mail editors, etc. While the brain washing c*nts, who hold the greater responsibility, never pay the price.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 03:35:05 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:09:58 am
Nah I don't agree at all, got what she deserved. Break the law pay the consequences.  You can't be inciting stuff like tthat. People saying this type of stuff had real life consequences of places being attacked and burnt, many people feeling terrorised. No.sympathy.
Is right.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm »
First thing Labour talked about after winning the election was that the prisons are overcrowded. Timpson on the news talking about the amount of people locked up who shouldn't be. Now we've got people like her spending over a year in prison for a Facebook post. It was disgusting but a warning, even just a knock on the door is enough to put the shits up someone like that. It's made me feel very uneasy to be honest. All for the long sentences for the pricks rioting and looting but it's very hard to justify that kind of sentence for what she did.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #298 on: Today at 07:51:28 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
First thing Labour talked about after winning the election was that the prisons are overcrowded. Timpson on the news talking about the amount of people locked up who shouldn't be. Now we've got people like her spending over a year in prison for a Facebook post. It was disgusting but a warning, even just a knock on the door is enough to put the shits up someone like that. It's made me feel very uneasy to be honest. All for the long sentences for the pricks rioting and looting but it's very hard to justify that kind of sentence for what she did.
Racist abuse?
Incitement to commit murder or arson?

These arent just Facebook posts
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:05:26 am »
Short sharp shock treatment. People post random shit all the time, racist or otherwise. But when you're spouting it during a news cycle of disinformation, riots, civil unrest and racism fuelled attacks, such posts can help motivate someone to maim or kill.

Domino effect, or cumulative, or just contributing to the general shit storm. It needs to be clamped down on, hard and fast, after years of Tory enabling.

It's not "just" a Facebook post. These people, whether intentionally or not, helped fuel and encourage violent disorder and left people feeling terrified and unsafe, and damaged communities and local businesses all over the country. Judges are considering that wider context. These acts can't be considered in isolation from one another.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #300 on: Today at 10:02:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:51:28 am
Racist abuse?
Incitement to commit murder or arson?

These arent just Facebook posts

She was actually advocating a terror attack. I can't believe there are people who are uneasy about someone like that doing prison time.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #301 on: Today at 10:03:22 am »
I probably fall somewhere in the middle on this matter. I think the sentence is excessive for the hapless woman who has (no doubt) been influenced by:
  • Irresponsible news media over years/decades (who remain unpunished)
  • Other assholes from social media over 10+ years
  • Irresponsible social media platforms who, like new media, pay no price (and only rake in the profits).
Further, I am not convinced that 'making an example' of someone (especially from low down on the pecking order of those responsible) is equitable. Punish the crime appropriately. Except for those who deliberately exploit wider social unrest for their own ends (Fαrαge, The Sun and Mail editors, etc.), the punishment should not take into account wider matters. Else, the particular punishment meted out to the individual includes a random element.

None of this is to say that this woman should go unpunished. She might even deserve a short gaol sentence and a community order upon her release. But there are people, political parties and businesses (such as Twitter) who are far more responsible for this situation, have been pumping out shit for years, and have gone and continue to go unpunished. This needs to change.
Re: General UK news thread
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:02:46 am
She was actually advocating a terror attack. I can't believe there are people who are uneasy about someone like that doing prison time.
Per my previous post - there are scores of hapless (idiots) who are whipped up into a frenzy by those who actually do wish to see the attacks happen. I expect that this woman (and many like her) are lashing out (in text form) because they are angry and do not really understand why.

An 18-month gaol sentence seems excessive. Indeed, it seems that it might be designed as a deterrent to others in the present unrest. If this is so, then the sentence is not intended to be evenhanded - rather, it is intended to be excessive.

Again, when are the people responsible for fomenting all this (whipping up the idiot saps) going to pay a price? I understand there is no easy solution, but if we do not get to grips with the true causes, goaling this woman for 18 months will create no long-term deterrent (let alone, a solution).

Fαrαge, The Sun and Mail editors, and Twitter are on my list of those most responsible.
