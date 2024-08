Is it the law that they can release NO information about him? Or just not his identity? Because there is clearly stuff out there about him - originally from Rwanda (either born here or came over when he was 6). But we were so slow to be told anything. And this refusal to reveal anything is a pattern, not just for under 18s who commit atrocities. And frankly the idea we should be withholding the identity of an under 18 who has just publicly attacked little children is a complete farce. A law that needs changing.