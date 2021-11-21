« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 8391 times)

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
  • Epic Swindler
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:20:59 am »
Just saw the riot videos in Leeds. This is unacceptable behaviour in the UK, some members of the public using the social services scene to burn buses and destroy police cars, how is that a form of protest.

I am 100% for zero tolerance on this sort of thing, I hope with modern tech they use facial recognition to track down people involved in destruction and put them behind bars, shithouses.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:25:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:59:08 am
They dont all go rioting, attacking police and setting fire to public and private property though.

No they don't, until they do and fighting police and burning shit doesn't just happen in those areas.

For the record, apart from reading a couple of posts, seeing the bus and a bit of the news without sound, I've no idea exactly what happened.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:30:07 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cnk4jdwp49et
Big power outage being reported. Hacking by hostile actors I wonder?
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,485
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:30:47 am »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 09:30:07 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cnk4jdwp49et
Big power outage being reported. Hacking by hostile actors I wonder?
Nope, just a bog standard fuck up at Crowdstrike.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:49:59 am »

Florence 🏴󠁧󠁢
Anyone know how Liz Truss's first day at Microsoft is going
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,810
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:08:15 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:49:59 am
Florence 🏴󠁧󠁢
Anyone know how Liz Truss's first day at Microsoft is going

:D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:21:41 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:25:17 am
No they don't, until they do and fighting police and burning shit doesn't just happen in those areas.

For the record, apart from reading a couple of posts, seeing the bus and a bit of the news without sound, I've no idea exactly what happened.

Then I would suggest you do, you swiftly understand the actors in the area have used one situation to stimulate their base for opportune political reasons, and for every reason when the Torys used this tactic we should be equally terrified of the actors involved here.

This is not acceptable behaviour and I hope the full force of our democrat law enforces itself.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,946
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:43:50 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:21:41 am
Then I would suggest you do, you swiftly understand the actors in the area have used one situation to stimulate their base for opportune political reasons, and for every reason when the Torys used this tactic we should be equally terrified of the actors involved here.

This is not acceptable behaviour and I hope the full force of our democrat law enforces itself.

What actors in the area?

And how has, allegedly, Roma children being taken into care stimulated those actors?
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:46:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:01:11 am
Not sure how you fix the underlying issues, you cant force people to move and integrate, and I cant see many people from elsewhere wanting to move there either.

Its a problem weve created for ourselves.

Just for the sake of sanity here, I have no issue with honest immigration - hell I lived in another European country growing up for several years. I went to an international school with kids from all different backgrounds, I recall this time as some of my most fortunate.

But the word you use integrate is super important here. We are seeing pockets of communities pop up that do not integrate or reflect the values we love and would hope everybody would want.

What weve seen here in Leeds bears no resemblance to riots of yesteryear (mining communities ripped apart) it was an incident we see daily up and down our country - right or wrong there are channels available to contest them.

This is opportunists finding a bandwagon to propagate their bullshit. I truly hope our police and legal system respond with the full force of the available powers it has.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:47:51 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:43:50 am
What actors in the area?

And how has, allegedly, Roma children being taken into care stimulated those actors?

Political ends, Muslim community. They created a vehicle to drive their end goal. We wouldnt accept this from the far right, we should not for this religious / political persuasion either.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,342
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:49:54 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:46:30 am
Its a problem weve created for ourselves.

Just for the sake of sanity here, I have no issue with honest immigration - hell I lived in another European country growing up for several years. I went to an international school with kids from all different backgrounds, I recall this time as some of my most fortunate.

But the word you use integrate is super important here. We are seeing pockets of communities pop up that do not integrate or reflect the values we love and would hope everybody would want.

What weve seen here in Leeds bears no resemblance to riots of yesteryear (mining communities ripped apart) it was an incident we see daily up and down our country - right or wrong there are channels available to contest them.

This is opportunists finding a bandwagon to propagate their bullshit. I truly hope our police and legal system respond with the full force of the available powers it has.

Yeah it's not like the British pour over to other countries and totally fail to integrate in any way.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #171 on: Today at 10:51:42 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:30:47 am
Nope, just a bog standard fuck up at Crowdstrike.

That's what Crowdstrike are telling the world you mean.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 