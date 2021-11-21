Not sure how you fix the underlying issues, you cant force people to move and integrate, and I cant see many people from elsewhere wanting to move there either.
Its a problem weve created for ourselves.
Just for the sake of sanity here, I have no issue with honest immigration - hell I lived in another European country growing up for several years. I went to an international school with kids from all different backgrounds, I recall this time as some of my most fortunate.
But the word you use integrate is super important here. We are seeing pockets of communities pop up that do not integrate or reflect the values we love and would hope everybody would want.
What weve seen here in Leeds bears no resemblance to riots of yesteryear (mining communities ripped apart) it was an incident we see daily up and down our country - right or wrong there are channels available to contest them.
This is opportunists finding a bandwagon to propagate their bullshit. I truly hope our police and legal system respond with the full force of the available powers it has.