« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: General UK news thread  (Read 7466 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,658
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #120 on: July 12, 2024, 04:09:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 12, 2024, 03:50:49 pm
And yet more violent behaviour.

Who takes two bodies in suitcases from London to Bristol to dump them - a rhetorical question;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cyj4y4jwgm7t

This story is so horrific and weird at the same time.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,800
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #121 on: July 12, 2024, 04:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:09:52 pm
It was under the last Labour government, mate.
i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation services 

the increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.

people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,230
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #122 on: July 12, 2024, 04:44:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 12, 2024, 04:26:24 pm
i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation services 

the increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.

people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison

You're the only one that's brought that up - trying to start an argument that didn't even exist (massive shock). 

I was just correcting Andy, as he seemed to be blaming the ills of the past 14 years.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2024, 04:46:01 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,056
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #123 on: July 12, 2024, 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:09:52 pm
It was under the last Labour government.

Yes, but let's not give a free pass to the government of the last 14 years.

oops, new replies

or, this

Quote from: classycarra on July 12, 2024, 04:26:24 pm
i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation services 

the increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.

people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison

I just want shit shared equally :D
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,230
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #124 on: July 12, 2024, 04:47:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 12, 2024, 04:45:51 pm
Yes, but let's not give a free pass to the government of the last 14 years.

WTF.

I'm not.  I was just corecting a mistake.  This guy was not jailed under a different government, to the one he was blaming.  Sorry if that pisses on some of your chips.

Nobody (or government) is perfect.  It wasn't a dig at the last Labour government.  Just a factual correction.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2024, 04:50:17 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,056
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #125 on: July 12, 2024, 04:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:47:24 pm
WTF.

I'm not.  I was just corecting a mistake.  This guy was not jailed under a different government, to the one he was blaming.  Sorry if that pisses on some of your chips.

Nobody (or government) is perfect.  It wasn't a dig at the last Labour government.  Just a factual correction.

worry not my friend, just dislike it when an argument is too focused on one side

I don't want this labour to repeat all of New Labour, some right evil was done there too

And like, now, is a shitshow, due to (but not only to) the last 14 years

I'm done, apologies, I get you now, carry on :D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,800
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #126 on: July 12, 2024, 05:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:44:19 pm
You're the only one that's brought that up - trying to start an argument that didn't even exist (massive shock). 
as it happens, it wasnt just me that read it the way i did. i just had no concept you were commenting on the timing of an individual case R-S, or meaning to effectively say 'it was 2006'.

it read like your response to Andy saying:

"The damage done to the Police, Courts, Probation and Prison services really should be treated as a criminal offence in itself I think. They have broken everything."

was you saying (about the broad issues facing all of those):

"It was under the last Labour government"
« Last Edit: July 12, 2024, 05:09:49 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,692
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #127 on: July 12, 2024, 05:29:29 pm »
Not much gets to me , but keep getting images of how horrific what happened to John hunts family must be.   I know there are atrocities happening all the time but this feels worse to me .  Probably as I'm a massive radio 5 fan , although I don't seem to know his name.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #128 on: July 12, 2024, 05:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 04:09:52 pm
It was under the last Labour government.

He did get 32 months in 2008 for his second attempt at abduction.

And he then got a job as a security guard. :o
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,658
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #129 on: July 12, 2024, 11:28:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 12, 2024, 05:29:29 pm
Not much gets to me , but keep getting images of how horrific what happened to John hunts family must be.   I know there are atrocities happening all the time but this feels worse to me .  Probably as I'm a massive radio 5 fan , although I don't seem to know his name.

It is horrific. He's lost his wife, Carol, and two daughters, Hannah and Louise. I just hope he and his remaining daughter can get through the trauma. We obviously don't know the details of what happened, but it seems an "ex" has killed them for whatever fucked up reason he came up with. I've seen mental health being brought up online, but there is no mental health issue that has "murdering families" in its symptoms. The fact he had them detained for hours then tried to kill himself may show it was all premeditated.

I've also seen people call for the death sentence, as expected, but this guy tried to kill himself to avoid dealing with the aftermath, so let's keep him alive in a cell stewing on it. Eye for an eye isn't justice.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:05:14 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 12, 2024, 03:50:49 pm
And yet more violent behaviour.

Who takes two bodies in suitcases from London to Bristol to dump them - a rhetorical question;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cyj4y4jwgm7t

Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:11:49 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:05:14 am
Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.

Live round the corner from that road in Shepherds Bush, its on the school run! Gentrification clearly has limits.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:16:18 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:05:14 am
Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.

More remains found at an address in London and a suspect arrested.  Sky News was reporting earlier the suspect is Colombian
https://news.sky.com/story/man-arrested-over-human-remains-found-in-bristol-and-london-13177348
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,043
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:45:53 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:05:14 am
Somebody who has nearly zero knowledge of Bristol, well at least the suspension bridge.  It'd be near impossible to throw a suitcase of any reasonable weight over the suicide barriers.

Must be the part of Bristol with the most cameras as well. Very bizarre.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:16:18 am
More remains found at an address in London and a suspect arrested.  Sky News was reporting earlier the suspect is Colombian
https://news.sky.com/story/man-arrested-over-human-remains-found-in-bristol-and-london-13177348

Looking for a gangly Uruguayan armed with a fold up chair?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,230
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:59:09 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 12, 2024, 05:30:53 pm
He did get 32 months in 2008 for his second attempt at abduction.

And he then got a job as a security guard. :o

Baffling  :o

Surely, that is one of the professions where checks should be done.

Wasn't Levi Bellifield a Doorman/Security Guard, too?

Another big guy who liked to prey of women/girls.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:59:09 am
Baffling  :o

Surely, that is one of the professions where checks should be done.

Wasn't Levi Bellifield a Doorman/Security Guard, too?

Another big guy who liked to prey of women/girls.

The only difference is that Bellfields previous convictions were all relatively minor,, with no links to kidnapping or offences against women.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,249
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July 12, 2024, 05:06:38 pm
as it happens, it wasnt just me that read it the way i did. i just had no concept you were commenting on the timing of an individual case R-S, or meaning to effectively say 'it was 2006'.

it read like your response to Andy saying:

"The damage done to the Police, Courts, Probation and Prison services really should be treated as a criminal offence in itself I think. They have broken everything."

was you saying (about the broad issues facing all of those):

"It was under the last Labour government"

Thanks mate. Was a bit merry when I replied. Now deleted.

This is what will happen now for a while. Things get better and stuff appears that seems to defend the Tories.

If I was as left as some then defending the Tories isn't a stance I'd take.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,249
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:59:09 am
Baffling  :o

Surely, that is one of the professions where checks should be done.

Wasn't Levi Bellifield a Doorman/Security Guard, too?

Another big guy who liked to prey of women/girls.

Do you live in Liverpool?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:36:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:59:09 am
Baffling  :o

Surely, that is one of the professions where checks should be done.

Wasn't Levi Bellifield a Doorman/Security Guard, too?

Another big guy who liked to prey of women/girls.

Depends what type of security guard.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,158
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:26:26 am »
https://www.racingpost.com/news/britain/john-hunt-the-devastation-that-we-are-experiencing-cannot-be-put-into-words-aRY3o1y0aXaN/

Statement from John Hunt and his daughter

John Hunt and his daughter, Amy, have spoken for the first time since three members of their family were killed in a crossbow attack on Tuesday, saying their devastation cannot be put into words.
Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC commentator John Hunt, and their daughters, Hannah and Louise, died after being attacked in their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.
In a statement released on Saturday, John and Amy Hunt said: The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words. We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.
As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process. While this is happening, we would ask that our privacy and that of our wider family and relations be respected at this time. Thank you.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General UK news thread
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:22:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:45:53 am
Must be the part of Bristol with the most cameras as well. Very bizarre.


It's mental, he was arrested at Temple Meads, a really busy station with just as many cameras.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 