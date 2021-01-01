It was under the last Labour government, mate.



i doubt even the Tory ministers of the last few years would make the claim that Labour caused this! especially with regards to court backlogs, prison overcrowding, and the absolute break down of probation servicesthe increased incarceration of those with treatable addiction issues in particular is very definitely not Labour caused.people being diverted from prison sentences into treatment programmes was a huge improvement from New Labour, who were vocally 'tough on crime tough on causes of crime' while in actuality ensured the courts were more compassionate than vindictive and evidence-based treatment opportunities to avoid prison