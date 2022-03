That 3PM rule is weird



"oh, I can't watch the Liverpool game but I fancy some football so I'll go to the Blackpool game instead"



Like what? Who actually thinks like this



They believe plenty did, being that a lot of the big clubs with bandwagon fans from all over, that would take away support at a more local level. As there where/are plenty of football fans who will pick a big successful club, but will go to a few local games as they can too. So games on tv would make it an easy decision to not bother.But as now with streaming being so easy for people, they surely would be better served changing how games are broadcast, and sell packages for each team or whatever, and spread the wealth more in terms of some of that money at lower league level.