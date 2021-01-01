« previous next »
Author Topic: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78  (Read 12578 times)

Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #360 on: Today at 01:32:07 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:17:23 am
Thought the same at the time. Think he knows his time here's probably up - looking at our schedule, it's difficult to see where he gets a start.
Yeah, I think Ox just wanted 90 minutes, and had a bit of a "why am I always the first to get subbed off?" moment. I can only see him getting another start this season in the home leg against Benfica if we were to hammer them in Portugal, and maybe at home to Wolves on the final day if our league position is unable to change.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #361 on: Today at 01:34:55 am »
Frankly, I won't give a crap if we win every knockout trophy by a penalty shootout and nick the league by a point. Our competitors' insane pain and jealousy at this point only feeds my desire for my club to hurt them in every way possible.
Offline Samie

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #362 on: Today at 01:41:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:34:55 am
Frankly, I won't give a crap if we win every knockout trophy by a penalty shootout and nick the league by a point. Our competitors' insane pain and jealousy at this point only feeds my desire for my club to hurt them in every way possible.

This is the only way I see us winning everything if we are to reach that summit. We don't do it the easy way anyway.
Offline 4pool

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #363 on: Today at 01:49:10 am »
The high line. You can get at them.

Yeah, alright. That's why we've lost 3 matches all season in all competitions. Against all and sundry managers who know you can get at the Liverpool high line.


Never mention City have lost 6 in all comps do they?
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:15:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:34:55 am
Frankly, I won't give a crap if we win every knockout trophy by a penalty shootout and nick the league by a point. Our competitors' insane pain and jealousy at this point only feeds my desire for my club to hurt them in every way possible.

Screw em, weve been on the wrong end of that 1 point pain before, Vincent Kompanys wonder strike against Leicester in the last week of that 18-19 season being very fucking painful. They can say what they want, but its only the rabble. People who know football know this Liverpool team is one of the best teams around. Whatever they win this season theyll have battled hard for.

IF we make the final of the champions league & FA Cup how many games will they have played this season?
Online RedG13

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #365 on: Today at 04:22:15 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 04:15:05 am
Screw em, weve been on the wrong end of that 1 point pain before, Vincent Kompanys wonder strike against Leicester in the last week of that 18-19 season being very fucking painful. They can say what they want, but its only the rabble. People who know football know this Liverpool team is one of the best teams around. Whatever they win this season theyll have battled hard for.

IF we make the final of the champions league & FA Cup how many games will they have played this season?
Max game total is 63.
Online NarutoReds

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:41:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
Which fortuitous decisions were they? 🤔
The ones I saw were spot on for once. Their penalty shout was clearly exposed on replay as their man deliberately dragging his boot in order to initiate contact with Alisson's hand. He kicked the 'keeper. Their man was cheating and should have been booked for simulation. It's a blatant con on the referee, who I genuinely believed would fall hook, line and sinker for it.
It was a harry Kane / Jamie Vardy special. He was cheating.
I am laughing in office at the "Harry Kane / Jamie Vardy special." ... Hahahhahaha!!!  ;D  ;D
