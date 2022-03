Thought the same at the time. Think he knows his time here's probably up - looking at our schedule, it's difficult to see where he gets a start.



Yeah, I think Ox just wanted 90 minutes, and had a bit of a "why am I always the first to get subbed off?" moment. I can only see him getting another start this season in the home leg against Benfica if we were to hammer them in Portugal, and maybe at home to Wolves on the final day if our league position is unable to change.