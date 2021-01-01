« previous next »
FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78

fowlermagic

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:02:52 pm
Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:47:29 pm
Which fortuitous decisions were they? 🤔

The ones I saw were spot on for once. Their penalty shout was clearly exposed on replay as their man deliberately dragging his boot in order to initiate contact with Alisson's hand. He kicked the 'keeper. Their man was cheating and should have been booked for simulation. It's a blatant con on the referee, who I genuinely believed would fall hook, line and sinker for it. It was a harry Kane / Jamie Vardy special. He was cheating.

The goal? In real time I thought it was offside. On the replay with the silly lines, Jota was clearly onside under the current rules in place.

For once, VAR actually got it right.

Well if you want to flag blatant cons then have a look at every player who falls over when they feel an opponents breath on their neck lately. We / our opponents do it virtually every occasion these days as defenders know its an easy out.

In real time i had Jota offside but we had a poor camera angle and again i was expecting the ref to give a penalty but made a great call considering the crowd were baying for a penalty. The same ref would have given Utd a penalty at Old Trafford if the exact same thing occurred. If he did then VAR would have agreed with a penalty decision. Crazy inconsistencies in the game
rushyman

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm
Fromola on Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm
I'm like that. Did listen to the first 20 mins or so today because was enjoying the atmosphere. Muted it after they started chanting absolute bollocks like 'where's your famous atmosphere?'

I did actually watch the games with the sound on during the empty grounds games because I didn't have to listen to the other fans chanting shite and generally being pricks.

Exact same

Ive got a little thing now where I mute as thevref blows his whistle

Its like a little superstition now.

Went back and heard Tyler commentating on our Arsenal win

He sounded like an Arsenal fan doing a livestream its 2-0 with the enthusiasm of a man being woke up in the middle of the night by his mrs hearing a cat outside
rushyman

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
David Struhme on Yesterday at 08:14:04 pm
Great to be on the other end of some fortuitous VAR decisions for once! Not our best game but we're through that's all that matters - bring on City!

Fortuitous?

Do you mean correct ?

Yorkykopite

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:59:42 pm
What I don't get about this is why have they not drawn a line from Jota like they normally do? Because Jota's feet are closer to the line than the defenders, and they both have their arms by their sides, so it would be logical to think that Jota's arm is also more advanced? But they haven't shown it?

It's clear from the pic isn't it? The Forest player's shoulder is in advance of his foot. Jota's shoulder is behind his foot. So it's a shoot-out between Forest shoulder and Liverpool foot. Forest shoulder wins.
CanuckYNWA

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
4pool on Yesterday at 08:35:14 pm
They battered us.

1 shot on goal and that was the tame header towards the end.

I dont know what games commentators are watching when they watch us but this seems to get said so much

"Liverpool were lucky"

"Liverpool were outplayed"

"Liverpool got away with one today"

And then you look at the stats and its like wtf are these guys smoking, its actually annoying how much pundits and the like shit on us or underrate us
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm
It's clear from the pic isn't it? The Forest player's shoulder is in advance of his foot. Jota's shoulder is behind his foot. So it's a shoot-out between Forest shoulder and Liverpool foot. Forest shoulder wins.

See my edit - apparently Jota is actually offside from his arm, but within the tolerance level. But yeah, the Forest player definitely has a larger distance between his shoulder and foot you're right.
the 92A

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:12:49 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
See my edit - apparently Jota is actually offside from his arm, but within the tolerance level. But yeah, the Forest player definitely has a larger distance between his shoulder and foot you're right.
arms can't be offside
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm
the 92A on Yesterday at 10:12:49 pm
arms can't be offside

Well they can this season!

Jota is offside from where they drew his line, but within the tolerance level.
1892tillforever

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
rushyman on Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Fortuitous?

Do you mean correct ?
Given the standard of refereeing in England, getting the correct decisions in our favour IS fortuitous  :D
rushyman

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
the 92A on Yesterday at 10:12:49 pm
arms can't be offside

Shoulders can (to the sleeve end)
johnny74

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm
CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
I dont know what games commentators are watching when they watch us but this seems to get said so much

"Liverpool were lucky"

"Liverpool were outplayed"

"Liverpool got away with one today"

And then you look at the stats and its like wtf are these guys smoking, its actually annoying how much pundits and the like shit on us or underrate us

The only statistic that matters is the scoreline.

We've known this all our football lives. Forest had at least one clear chance to score as did we. The goal was a hair's breadth onside and their call for a penalty against Alisson was very close. You can keep the ball for 70% and have ten shots on target but it they don't go in it matters not a jot.
MonsLibpool

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:28:33 pm
CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
I dont know what games commentators are watching when they watch us but this seems to get said so much

"Liverpool were lucky"

"Liverpool were outplayed"

"Liverpool got away with one today"

And then you look at the stats and its like wtf are these guys smoking, its actually annoying how much pundits and the like shit on us or underrate us
Just like how Arsenal "outplayed" us on Wednesday.
Jshooters

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm
Fromola on Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm
I'm like that. Did listen to the first 20 mins or so today because was enjoying the atmosphere. Muted it after they started chanting absolute bollocks like 'where's your famous atmosphere?'

I did actually watch the games with the sound on during the empty grounds games because I didn't have to listen to the other I fans chanting shite and generally being pricks.

My favourite was when our lads started singing songs about our team/players to which the Forest fans booed. And then a minute later after a lull from ours those Forest fans started chanting the wheres your famous atmosphere
jckliew

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm
That was a toughie!
Didn't have everything our way for sure.
KevLFC

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
rushyman on Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Fortuitous?

Do you mean correct ?



It's weird I know Tyler is a manc but I find it amusing he calls Firmino Bobby rather than Roberto. Seems to piss the bluenose off with it too
Elzar

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
I dont know what games commentators are watching when they watch us but this seems to get said so much

"Liverpool were lucky"

"Liverpool were outplayed"

"Liverpool got away with one today"

And then you look at the stats and its like wtf are these guys smoking, its actually annoying how much pundits and the like shit on us or underrate us

Classic case of getting carried away with a crowd cheering loudly when they get over the half way line. They did end up having some good chances, but we could have been 3 up by that point.
DonkeyWan

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:43:46 pm
CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
I dont know what games commentators are watching when they watch us but this seems to get said so much

"Liverpool were lucky"

"Liverpool were outplayed"

"Liverpool got away with one today"

And then you look at the stats and its like wtf are these guys smoking, its actually annoying how much pundits and the like shit on us or underrate us
I think the narrative was set early on (plucky giant killers) and ITV doggedly stuck to that all game long, despite what they were seeing.

I was quite surprised by the reaction at half time on here to what I had percieved as a completely dominant performance by Liverpool. They had controlled the game and had 3 or 4 very good chances to finish Forest, that were not taken. Against that, Foest had hustle and bustle and not a lot else. Second half was the obligatory chance/half-chance every team gets ina  game, versus complete domination again.

The stats tell the story I saw, Liverpool nearly 70% possession, recycling continuously and creating pressure, Forest with a lot of snapshots on the break and one good chance all game. Interestingly, if that was Norwich in the PL, it would be described as a 'routine' victory, where class told'. But with the 'Magic of the Cup' narrative, it becomes 'Plucky underdog nearly beats Liverpool'. Pretty dumb.

Also, the narrative about the 'Magic of the FA cup' is so tired. The terrestial channels peddle it all the time now, since they no longer have the rights to the premier league. The damn thing has only been won by a second tier side 8 times in 140 tries, and the last one was over 40 years ago. Doesn't sounds very magical to me.
vivabobbygraham

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
Good win for the reds. Proper cup tie. Good atmosphere in spite of the usual shite spouted by the scabs. Always been c*nts Forest fans. No class.
Dr. Beaker

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:53:21 pm
We also had the, "Liverpool gambling on the offside", line - which is very annoying.
a little break

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 10:56:29 pm
Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:53:21 pm
We also had the, "Liverpool gambling on the offside", line - which is very annoying.

Lee Dixon was such a c*nt today that after the VAR showed the clear Harry Kane/Jamie Vardy-esque "leg dangle" penalty dive that he still trotted out "it wasn't lear and obvious enough to overturn the referees decision" instead of just saying "it's a dive and not a pen." Fucking agendas these wankers have every time.
bennoman57

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm
Peabee on Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
Why would we want to play there?..
[/quote
Thought it was obvious, we get the same number of tickets and both sets of supporters do not have to travel to London, if Goodison held 75 thousand I would play it there.  Also one of my best semi final memories 27th of March 1971 when we came back from a goal down to beat Everton 2 - 1 at Old Trafford, and they even manged to lose the third place playoff to Stoke 3 - 2.
redtel

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm
Jota didnt have his best game today but you can rely on him to keep going and sure enough he gets that cross over the line. Invaluable player to have in tight games.

We won our 3 previous cup rounds 4-1, 3-1, and 2-1 so a clean sheet was needed and duly kept today. 1-0.

Excellent, on to the semi to confront the cheats.
Son of Spion

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:28:54 pm
johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm
The only statistic that matters is the scoreline.

We've known this all our football lives. Forest had at least one clear chance to score as did we. The goal was a hair's breadth onside and their call for a penalty against Alisson was very close. You can keep the ball for 70% and have ten shots on target but it they don't go in it matters not a jot.
How many times in the past have we had 70% possession, missed a host of chances, then lost a game, only to be told that sticking it in the net is all that counts and all that matters?

Strangely, if our opposition have a couple of opportunities and have a decent game whilst still getting beat, Liverpool were "lucky."  ::)
TipTopKop

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:29:09 pm
Job done, yet again. Well done to the lads, bring on City.
Barneylfc∗

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm
KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
It's weird I know Tyler is a manc but I find it amusing he calls Firmino Bobby rather than Roberto. Seems to piss the bluenose off with it too

I wonder how many Blues know when they say Jota, they're actually using a nickname, as Jota isn't his surname  :D
Son of Spion

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm
bennoman57 on Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
Why would we want to play there?..
Thought it was obvious, we get the same number of tickets and both sets of supporters do not have to travel to London, if Goodison held 75 thousand I would play it there.  Also one of my best semi final memories 27th of March 1971 when we came back from a goal down to beat Everton 2 - 1 at Old Trafford, and they even manged to lose the third place playoff to Stoke 3 - 2.
Aren't these semis at Wembley contracted? I have vague memories (possibly false) of them being played there to bring in revenue to help pay off the stadium.

Personally, I think semis at Wembley is a terrible idea that should be scrapped. I'd not want to be playing Abu Dhabi at Old Trafford though. It's their city of origin, and a ground they like playing on these days.
andy07

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:38:17 pm
vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
Good win for the reds. Proper cup tie. Good atmosphere in spite of the usual shite spouted by the scabs. Always been c*nts Forest fans. No class.

Indeed. The highlight being Wheres your famous atmosphere?  Hand on, who is playing at home?
Barneylfc∗

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:59:42 pm
What I don't get about this is why have they not drawn a line from Jota like they normally do? Because Jota's feet are closer to the line than the defenders, and they both have their arms by their sides, so it would be logical to think that Jota's arm is also more advanced? But they haven't shown it?

Edit: just seen Dale Johnson's tweet which explains it. Apparently, Jota is actually just offside when they draw the line from him, but because there is a tolerance level now built in, he stays onside. They only show the one line to avoid any confusion.

Had a look at those tweets. How does he know Jota is offside without the tolerance level if we don't get shown his line? Seems like he's just guessing unless he has seen them.

The defenders legs aren't straight, but Jota's are. Straighten the defenders right leg and he's probably in line with Diogo's right foot.
Peabee

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:39:42 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm
Well they can this season!

Jota is offside from where they drew his line, but within the tolerance level.

No... scoring with your arm isnt allowed, so your arm cant be offside. The cut-off is the shoulders.
Barneylfc∗

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm
Peabee on Yesterday at 11:39:42 pm
No... scoring with your arm isnt allowed, so your arm cant be offside. The cut-off is the shoulders.

It's actually the t shirt line  ;D

So part of the arm can be onside, and part of it offside.

If you play for Man City, this part of your arm includes down to and including the elbow.

Quote
The hands and arms of all players, including the goalkeepers, are not considered. For the purposes of determining offside, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.
vivabobbygraham

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:45:53 pm
andy07 on Yesterday at 11:38:17 pm
Indeed. The highlight being Wheres your famous atmosphere?  Hand on, who is playing at home?

I know. Couldnt get me head round that. I just laughed. Deffo riled up our end could hear us throughout and they were fucking loud. Bear pit there. Always was with us and them way back when
Bobinhood

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm
Feeling i get is weve been riding our luck just a little bit lately and that was a close one today, but also it was a super entertaining game, we were clearly a better team even as constituted, and you do need a break here or there as you grind out result after result while rotating madly.

Speaking of which, the 4 Sub Hammer. HOW did you like that?! I loved it, myself. what a move! Has anyone ever done that in history? I think that could be a first, man. Practice for the cl final.
Dougle

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Today at 12:28:25 am
Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:57:54 pm
1-0. Hard game. Dont really care how we played. Into April and still in every competition we entered. Cant complain.
Forest lad dived for the penalty so justice prevails

Correct on all fronts. It was a hotch potch of a team and overall they coped well. Kostas, Konaté and Gomez all had a lot to do and (defensively) managed well. It was a bit hit and mostly miss going forward. Bobby finding his feet. Jota in his "not very good at football in general" streak at the moment but he's a killer when the chance comes. Ox I thought played quite well in patches then faded, but the whole right side was off offensively and it's obvious why. Scrappy, great noise at the ground and Forest gave it a right good go. Old school. Top result. Refs let a lot go but they got the 2 big ones right. Onside and no penno. We're through.
Beninger

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Today at 12:31:17 am
Dont mind all the negativity from pundits. It makes our rivals seethe more. Makes them feel like we got away with it again. I enjoy it.
Johnny Aldridge

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Today at 12:42:11 am
a little break on Yesterday at 10:56:29 pm
Lee Dixon was such a c*nt today that after the VAR showed the clear Harry Kane/Jamie Vardy-esque "leg dangle" penalty dive that he still trotted out "it wasn't lear and obvious enough to overturn the referees decision" instead of just saying "it's a dive and not a pen." Fucking agendas these wankers have every time.

Lee Dixons a C**t every day.
him_15

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Today at 12:48:18 am
Job done!
S

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Today at 01:01:47 am
CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
I dont know what games commentators are watching when they watch us but this seems to get said so much

"Liverpool were lucky"

"Liverpool were outplayed"

"Liverpool got away with one today"

And then you look at the stats and its like wtf are these guys smoking, its actually annoying how much pundits and the like shit on us or underrate us
Lee Dixon (who I dont mind) on commentary today said something like, thats the one area where Liverpool can be got at, theyre always vulnerable with that high line. So vulnerable that, once again, the opposition didnt score from it.
Black Bull Nova

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
Today at 01:08:54 am
Thought Oxlade sulked a bit when and after he was substituted, I usually don't mind this but his facial reaction looked poor (and questioning), he blanked Klopp as he went past him (reciprocated) and then when we scored showed little reaction despite another substituted player next to him leaping out of the dugout. Maybe I'm reading too much and tell me if I am.
Kopenhagen

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #358 on: Today at 01:17:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:08:54 am
Thought Oxlade sulked a bit when and after he was substituted, I usually don't mind this but his facial reaction looked poor (and questioning), he blanked Klopp as he went past him (reciprocated) and then when we scored showed little reaction despite another substituted player next to him leaping out of the dugout. Maybe I'm reading too much and tell me if I am.

Thought the same at the time. Think he knows his time here's probably up - looking at our schedule, it's difficult to see where he gets a start.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FAC: Forest 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jota 78
« Reply #359 on: Today at 01:18:36 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:01:47 am
Lee Dixon (who I dont mind) on commentary today said something like, thats the one area where Liverpool can be got at, theyre always vulnerable with that high line. So vulnerable that, once again, the opposition didnt score from it.
This is it. The high line, in theory, can be got at and exploited. In practice, against this particular team executing it, very few get much joy from it.

Theory and practice are often very different things.
