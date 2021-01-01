So yet another day passes with no details, no word from the club, nothing. Absolutely beyond a joke.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Yep, its beyond farcical now. They'll be plenty waiting to see if they qualify or not because of the rumoured reduced allocation so can't book travel until they know, the club clearly couldn't give a shit about those supporters though.
Im in that exact situation mate - cant sort anything out in terms of travel until I know whether I can get a ticket or not! Its really disheartening to see how little the club values its travelling fans. I cant believe theres another big club in the league that treats their fans with such disdain to be honest.
Also note Leicester have their Leeds away for 25th April on sale already too!
Woah..So City next home league game after us is Leicester on 15th April at the EtihadTicket went on sale for the Leicester away - full allocation of 3065 on March 12thhttps://tickets.lcfc.com/en-gb/categories/away%20ticketsWTF is going on here
2332 tickets (just under a 25% reduction, not the rumoured 20%), 18 credits guaranteed, announced tomorrow with the 1st sale on Thursday apparently
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]