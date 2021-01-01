« previous next »
Does seem odd. I'd rather LFC said something than nothing but prob my nature
So yet another day passes with no details, no word from the club, nothing.

Absolutely beyond a joke.
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 05:23:30 pm
So yet another day passes with no details, no word from the club, nothing.

Absolutely beyond a joke.
Yep, its beyond farcical now. They'll be plenty waiting to see if they qualify or not because of the rumoured reduced allocation so can't book travel until they know, the club clearly couldn't give a shit about those supporters though.
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:28:57 pm
Yep, its beyond farcical now. They'll be plenty waiting to see if they qualify or not because of the rumoured reduced allocation so can't book travel until they know, the club clearly couldn't give a shit about those supporters though.

Im in that exact situation mate - cant sort anything out in terms of travel until I know whether I can get a ticket or not! Its really disheartening to see how little the club values its travelling fans.

I cant believe theres another big club in the league that treats their fans with such disdain to be honest.
Woah..

So City next home league game after us is Leicester on 15th April at the Etihad
Ticket went on sale for the Leicester away - full allocation of  3065 on March 12th

https://tickets.lcfc.com/en-gb/categories/away%20tickets


WTF is going on here



Also note Leicester have their Leeds away for 25th April on sale already too!
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 06:01:08 pm
Im in that exact situation mate - cant sort anything out in terms of travel until I know whether I can get a ticket or not! Its really disheartening to see how little the club values its travelling fans.

I cant believe theres another big club in the league that treats their fans with such disdain to be honest.
They don't care, its so obvious. I hope you get sorted mate.

I literally said exactly this to a mate earlier. I know a fair few supporters that go home and away with other clubs and they are genuinely staggered how our ticket office treat us compared to how their club treat them.
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 06:14:44 pm
Also note Leicester have their Leeds away for 25th April on sale already too!
Pretty much across the board all away tickets are put on sale 4-6 weeks before the match, ours is always an absolute maximum of 3 weeks before. It will definitely be down to the other club though, definitely not LFC's fault, it never is. Mad that of all 20 clubs, ours is the only one that consistently gets shafted by the host club.
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 06:11:44 pm
Woah..

So City next home league game after us is Leicester on 15th April at the Etihad
Ticket went on sale for the Leicester away - full allocation of  3065 on March 12th

https://tickets.lcfc.com/en-gb/categories/away%20tickets


WTF is going on here

Arsenal are playing there after that, already announced theirs.
2332 tickets (just under a 25% reduction, not the rumoured 20%), 18 credits guaranteed, announced tomorrow with the 1st sale on Thursday apparently
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:47:27 pm
2332 tickets (just under a 25% reduction, not the rumoured 20%), 18 credits guaranteed, announced tomorrow with the 1st sale on Thursday apparently
Absolute fucking disgrace
Pathetic we get shat on while our club give full allocations to the multitude of tragedy mocking rats from various teams..
