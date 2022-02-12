« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC  (Read 2098 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 12:48:46 pm
remember Momo's injury in Lisboa ......was there ......horrific .........simao's goal at Anfield was a screamer....Micolli's as well......................BUT this Liverpool team is several cuts above us ..............no illusions
Welcome mate. A proper football club.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,677
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 11:25:44 am
it is always a pleasure to play such a fantastic Club such as LFC looking forward to it and hopefully visiting Anfield again and facing the kop

Suadacoes Benfiquistas E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM

Cheers mate, got good and bad memories of playing Benfica, a proper European club :thumbup

Hope you don't enjoy the visit to Anfield like you did last time. ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Heroisdomar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:27:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:01:44 pm
Cheers mate, got good and bad memories of playing Benfica, a proper European club :thumbup

Hope you don't enjoy the visit to Anfield like you did last time. ;)

Dude last time I was there got spanked 4-1  ;) still facing the KOP is always an honour always
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 11:46:03 am
i might make it to the game in Lisboa..........I am a club ambassador have a feeling the club may call on my services for this one   hold that thought
Good to see you here again H. Hoping to get to Lisbon for this one.....see you in Praca Dom Pedro !
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,475
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 02:27:08 pm
Dude last time I was there got spanked 4-1  ;) still facing the KOP is always an honour always

What a handy Benfica that was by the way. David Luiz, Luisao, Ramires, Di Maria, Saviola, Aimar, Cardozo.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,405
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm »
Proper club. Proper fans.

Looking forward to this.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:32:26 pm »
He always pops up ;D

Obrigado amigo, looking forward to this
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 02:27:08 pm
Dude last time I was there got spanked 4-1  ;) still facing the KOP is always an honour always
Wow you were there in 1978! Awesome!
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:10:16 pm »
if i had to pick a portuguese team it would be Benfica. a club with a great history.
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
In 83/84 didn't we win 4-1 at Benfica? I seem to remember that and that a year later Rushy came back from injury and scored in a 3-1 at Anfield (possibly a hattrick) but Benfica beat us over there 1-0 on our way to the Heysel-Juve nightmare.

Is my memory right?
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother LFC
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:06:54 pm »
Olá, amigo!

Aguardo ansiosamente pelo duelo de nossas equipas. Possuo muita simpatia pelo Benfica!

Dito isso, que os Reds vençam ambas as partidas por 5 a 0.

Forte abraço!
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 