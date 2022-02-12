remember Momo's injury in Lisboa ......was there ......horrific .........simao's goal at Anfield was a screamer....Micolli's as well......................BUT this Liverpool team is several cuts above us ..............no illusions
it is always a pleasure to play such a fantastic Club such as LFC looking forward to it and hopefully visiting Anfield again and facing the kop Suadacoes Benfiquistas E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Cheers mate, got good and bad memories of playing Benfica, a proper European club Hope you don't enjoy the visit to Anfield like you did last time.
i might make it to the game in Lisboa..........I am a club ambassador have a feeling the club may call on my services for this one hold that thought
Dude last time I was there got spanked 4-1 still facing the KOP is always an honour always
