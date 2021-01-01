The crowd we were in were held by police just before the ticket check. 30 minute wait right up to and beyond kick-off....then let through with one poor fella minding his own business, smashed with a baton by one copper. No reason on earth for that behavior.....fucking scum.





Dark grey jacket? Could have been me that.We waited ages then let us through, but there was a bit of a surge and I got pushed into the police line, I couldn't do anything or go anywhere else. At first I thought they were just going to let me through between 2 of them, but one started swinging at me.Bit of a blur, but just covered me head, and tried to move left, which left my ribs open for him to swing the baton at. Got a huge baton sized bruise down my side this morning.Once through the line a suited guy and a uniformed officer took me to one side, I thought it was going to get worse and I was to be thrown out. But they said they saw what happened and wanted to apologise to me and on behalf of the Lisbon police.I was a bit shocked through the first half and tried to find a LFC steward to report it to, but could not find one. Found one official from the club and was just told to send an email