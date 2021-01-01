« previous next »
Author Topic: S.L. Benfica QF 2022  (Read 13663 times)

Offline Red210

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 02:20:47 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Yesterday at 01:56:15 pm
Then you get put on the metro which doesnt stop at any stations and then none running back.  We let away fans out with no hold in and not frisked by stewards who go well beyond acceptable standards that seem the norm for our fans!!

Agree on both those points, luckily I managed to get away before getting ushered into the metro (in that bit when we were being paraded along the street in front of the shops). So I could walk back to the hotel from there. But by then was the wrong side of the stadium so had to walk back around the stadium concorse, no problems at all of course with the few Benfica fans left.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 02:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Red210 on Yesterday at 12:35:18 pm
The individual police officers were fine I found, it was the police policy that was wrong. It makes no sense, you can mingle freely going to the ground, I walked the half hour from my hotel together with loads of Benfica fans - then afterwards we get held captive for an hour+ for no reason. The club should try to do something about it, but not sure they care that much.

Getting sick of netting too - shouldn't really have a place in the 21st century. In any other sport people wouldn't put up with it.
The crowd we were in were held by police just before the ticket check. 30 minute wait right up to and beyond kick-off....then let through with one poor fella minding his own business, smashed with a baton by one copper. No reason on earth for that behavior.....fucking scum.
Offline PaulKS

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 03:10:41 pm »
Absolutely ridiculous carry on, we got in early so had no issues there but leaving was a joke

Could've sworn we were at Juventus away or something... Benfica fans are sound and we were mingling with them around the ground before the game no problem

Being forced to go to basically to the end of the line on the metro was unbelievable


Offline gravy red

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 03:37:56 pm »
Its not the first and wont be the last, getting kept in like a pack of hounds. But it wont change, been going on far too long. Also the Portuguese police are desperate for a kick off, they do like to usher us around with a baton along the back of the legs.
On a different note, I can just about forget last nights long long wait as we are sitting on a peer by cable car with sun beaming downso as much as I like tge German beer , I would rather the Spanish sunshine next time (please). Been far to long what with Covid.
YNWA  ;D
Offline DangerScouse

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 03:43:06 pm »
Shit show getting in and even worse leaving. And the c*nt who headbutted and punched another fan because he wasn't happy with him skipping the queue is a fucking c*nt. Same goes for the little wankers abusing him and calling him a wool. Biggest prick of all was the little c*nt who also punched him. Acting billy big bollox with his mates around. Cowards punch.
Offline RedSue

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 05:03:07 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 03:43:06 pm
Shit show getting in and even worse leaving. And the c*nt who headbutted and punched another fan because he wasn't happy with him skipping the queue is a fucking c*nt. Same goes for the little wankers abusing him and calling him a wool. Biggest prick of all was the little c*nt who also punched him. Acting billy big bollox with his mates around. Cowards punch.

Not sure if same incident, but bloke came in behind us saying hed head butted a bloke who had a copy of his ticket - asked him for it and where hed got it but bloke tried moving away so collared him. No idea if also punched but could be the reason and they were contacting club because theyd picked ticket up at 3:00pm and not given to anyone.
Offline davidsteventon

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 07:30:48 pm »
If the metro went to the end how did people get back to hotels?
Offline gravy red

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 07:30:48 pm
If the metro went to the end how did people get back to hotels?

Went to platform on other side then back again (unattended)
Offline davidsteventon

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 07:48:01 pm »
Oh! (Thought I read someone say it was closed). Must have dreamt that bit!
Offline Craig S

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:41:18 pm
The crowd we were in were held by police just before the ticket check. 30 minute wait right up to and beyond kick-off....then let through with one poor fella minding his own business, smashed with a baton by one copper. No reason on earth for that behavior.....fucking scum.


Dark grey jacket? Could have been me that.

We waited ages then let us through, but there was a bit of a surge and I got pushed into the police line, I couldn't do anything or go anywhere else. At first I thought they were just going to let me through between 2 of them, but one started swinging at me.
Bit of a blur, but just covered me head, and tried to move left, which left my ribs open for him to swing the baton at. Got a huge baton sized bruise down my side this morning.

Once through the line a suited guy and a uniformed officer took me to one side, I thought it was going to get worse and I was to be thrown out. But they said they saw what happened and wanted to apologise to me and on behalf of the Lisbon police.

I was a bit shocked through the first half and tried to find a LFC steward to report it to, but could not find one. Found one official from the club and was just told to send an email
Offline DangerScouse

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 09:14:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Yesterday at 05:03:07 pm
Not sure if same incident, but bloke came in behind us saying hed head butted a bloke who had a copy of his ticket - asked him for it and where hed got it but bloke tried moving away so collared him. No idea if also punched but could be the reason and they were contacting club because theyd picked ticket up at 3:00pm and not given to anyone.

I doubt it and certainly not what transpired. c*nt had long back hair. Was directly in front of their stewards too and they did fuck all.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm
Dark grey jacket? Could have been me that.

We waited ages then let us through, but there was a bit of a surge and I got pushed into the police line, I couldn't do anything or go anywhere else. At first I thought they were just going to let me through between 2 of them, but one started swinging at me.
Bit of a blur, but just covered me head, and tried to move left, which left my ribs open for him to swing the baton at. Got a huge baton sized bruise down my side this morning.

Once through the line a suited guy and a uniformed officer took me to one side, I thought it was going to get worse and I was to be thrown out. But they said they saw what happened and wanted to apologise to me and on behalf of the Lisbon police.

I was a bit shocked through the first half and tried to find a LFC steward to report it to, but could not find one. Found one official from the club and was just told to send an email


Hope you're okay. They sould have pulling the copper over too!

Patience would have been wearing very thin for many with the post match shambles had we lost, thankfully we won in that regard.
Offline russmills10

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:40:43 pm »
Hope all yous are alright after last night - sounds like a shite experience. Me n my mate got to the ground at 7 and let in 20 mins later thankfully but absolute disgrace that so many missed kick off. Hope the club hears about this and gives UEFA a kick up the backside. And the fact waiting over an hour after the game has become the norm and expected for us English fans says a lot about the state of policing us abroad- boss game and stadium nonetheless and great atmosphere in the square yesterday afternoon
Offline gazzam1963

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:51:30 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:41:18 pm
The crowd we were in were held by police just before the ticket check. 30 minute wait right up to and beyond kick-off....then let through with one poor fella minding his own business, smashed with a baton by one copper. No reason on earth for that behavior.....fucking scum.


Unless there were others that was one of our lads , good job hes a big lad as he has a terrible mark on his upper thigh , said when everyone started pushing he stood still as he knew he would be targeted due to his size . Said a copper just pulled the baton and right across his leg , started asking why hed done it then another copper stepped in and removed the copper who had hit him to the side and give him a bollocking , one of the LFC stewards said they had seen it and report it , Fat lot of good that would do
Offline NickoH

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:15:18 am »
Treated like shit before and after the game at the ground, completely over the top.

Chaos at Lisbon airport coming in as well. Packed, long queue, shitty barrier system, low on staff - it was a free for all and a few heated debates. Took 1 hour and 40 to get through.

Ticket collection was great. In and out within 5 minutes.

Up the reds
Online Levitz

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #295 on: Today at 11:48:33 am »
Thought Lisbon was lovely and the people were very friendly. Great trip marred a little by the travel chaos (cancelled flights), queues at passport control (I swear the border forces agents were on lunch) and aggressive policing with little stewarding. Still those bits will fade, great result especially looking at some of the other........
