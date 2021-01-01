« previous next »
Author Topic: S.L. Benfica QF 2022  (Read 10689 times)

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #240 on: Today at 07:46:06 am »
Sat on the runway @ east Miss to faro
Few reds on board
Captain said after boarding 3hr delay! Ffs
Missed connection in faro!
Fortunately they have moved us forward & about to take off.
People kicking off to captain!
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #241 on: Today at 07:46:58 am »
Mids
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #242 on: Today at 07:48:09 am »
I did see that a 24h travel card for buses and metro was 6.30 or 1.45 a journey on metro

metro 6.30 a day
1.45 a ticket
buy from machines on metro, i think.

https://www.metrolisboa.pt
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:01:18 am »
Anyone flying from birmingham? Whats the queues like there.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:45:57 am »
Quote from: Pata on April  1, 2022, 06:19:07 pm
Hmmm... made >1 booking but received 1 collection number. What to do?

Ive had a response off @lfchelp on Twitter. Sent me a second reference number in the chat (but no second email) and said just to show the chat at collection.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #245 on: Today at 10:23:12 am »
delays in our domestic airport security checks
flight cancellations due to covid
flight delays due to lisbon airport radar malfunctions
2-4 hour delays for non-EU passport holders at Lisbon Airport


and to top it off Kiwi.com seem to still be trying to book my flight having paid for it on the day of the draw

whether i make collection time... or Lisbon at all... i'm doubting... :butt

any suggestions of travel insurance that would cover hotel cancellations if Kiwi.com mess up my booking or my flight gets cancelled, just in case?
