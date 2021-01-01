delays in our domestic airport security checksflight cancellations due to covidflight delays due to lisbon airport radar malfunctions2-4 hour delays for non-EU passport holders at Lisbon Airportand to top it off Kiwi.com seem to still be trying to book my flight having paid for it on the day of the drawwhether i make collection time... or Lisbon at all... i'm doubting...any suggestions of travel insurance that would cover hotel cancellations if Kiwi.com mess up my booking or my flight gets cancelled, just in case?