Author Topic: S.L. Benfica QF 2022  (Read 9469 times)

Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:27:47 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 03:14:21 pm
Worldchoice sports have just cancelled their flight to LIsbon.!

Goodness me. I hope there arent too many affected.
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:56:55 pm »
email for collection just arrived in mail inbox
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #202 on: Today at 06:00:08 pm »
To make sure you are up to date with all of the information you should be aware of prior to travelling to Lisbon and attending the game, please click here.

The information includes:

Travel guidance ahead of travelling to Portugal
Entry requirements upon access to the stadium
Security checks
Stadium access/facilities

TICKET COLLECTION POINT  details:

Location
Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Conference Centre
Av. Da Liberdade 185
1269-050
Lisbon

Dates and Times
Monday 4 April 5pm to 8pm
AND
Tuesday 5 April - 10am to 7.30pm

ONLY ONE of the supporters named on the online form within each booking will be allowed entry to collect ALL tickets within their booking.

Tickets will only be issued if the details of ALL supporters have been provided on the online form.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask.

Who Can Collect the Tickets?

Tickets will be issued to the supporter collecting the tickets only if:

They bring a copy of the ticket purchase confirmation email that includes the names of the supporters provided on the online form
They bring a copy of this ticket collection email
They are named as one of the supporters on the online form
Proof of ID is provided - UK driving licence or passport is accepted

As the lead booker, both this email and the ticket purchase confirmation email have been sent to you only. It is your responsibility to ensure that both emails are forwarded to the supporter collecting the tickets in Lisbon.
In the event of any queries or discrepancies, the supporter collecting may be asked to provide proof of address.
Tickets will only be issued at the discretion of the Manager.

Directions:
The Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Conference Centre is located within The Hotel Tivoli Avenida complex, approximately a 5 minute walk from the Avenida Station on the Metro Blue Line. Trains run every 7 minutes and travel time from the Avenida Station to the Colegio Militar Station by the stadium takes approximately 20 minutes.

At the Stadium

Benfica have advised that fans will be refused entry if:

They are not in possession of their passport
The name on the ticket does not match the name on the passport
An attempt has been made to remove or change the details on the ticket

There will also be enhanced body searches in operation, with additional ticket checkpoints in place prior to fans reaching the turnstiles.

There will be no Covid certification checks.

Mask wearing is mandatory in the stadium.

Overseas support

If you have any enquiries whilst in Lisbon please call our dedicated support line on +44 (0)151 3181040 or email slo@liverpoolfc.com.

A member of the team will be available from 6pm until one hour after final whistle.
Please leave a message if you wish to contact us outside of these times and for data protection purposes, please include your full name, supporter ID and D.O.B.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Lisbon or the country of Portugal.
We advise that supporters refer to and meet the entry requirements on the Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.

Thank you for your continued support.

Ticketing
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:08:03 pm »
Masking wearing is mandatory in the ground 🙄
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #204 on: Today at 06:08:13 pm »
^ Finally - got the same email as above...
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #205 on: Today at 06:09:22 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 06:08:03 pm
Masking wearing is mandatory in the ground 🙄
And indoors anywhere in Portugal
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #206 on: Today at 06:19:07 pm »
Hmmm... made >1 booking but received 1 collection number. What to do?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #207 on: Today at 07:04:15 pm »
So all we got to do is do a passenger locator form to get into Portugal? Do we have to do one to come back?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #208 on: Today at 07:08:12 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 07:04:15 pm
So all we got to do is do a passenger locator form to get into Portugal? Do we have to do one to come back?

No, don't need one coming back
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:39:21 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 07:04:15 pm
So all we got to do is do a passenger locator form to get into Portugal? Do we have to do one to come back?
.....plus show proof of fully vaccinated or Covid recovery or a negative test (not self administered)
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #210 on: Today at 08:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:39:21 pm
.....plus show proof of fully vaccinated or Covid recovery or a negative test (not self administered)

Lovely stuff. Nice and easy. Another stupid question but does it matter what masks we wear. Inter we had to wear them fp3 masks or whatever they were
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 06:19:07 pm
Hmmm... made >1 booking but received 1 collection number. What to do?

Are you lead booker on both bookings?
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 06:19:07 pm
Hmmm... made >1 booking but received 1 collection number. What to do?

Same
Re: S.L. Benfica QF 2022
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 09:58:14 pm
Are you lead booker on both bookings?

I am; however, given that anybody on a booking should be able to pick up tickets... it would make sense to give out a number per booking (and, seems, this was everyones expectation).

Anyway, pretty sure, enough people already got in touch with them, so we should find out tomorrow what it all means.
