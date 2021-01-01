To make sure you are up to date with all of the information you should be aware of prior to travelling to Lisbon and attending the game, please click here.



TICKET COLLECTION POINT  details:



Location

Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Conference Centre

Av. Da Liberdade 185

1269-050

Lisbon



Dates and Times

Monday 4 April 5pm to 8pm

AND

Tuesday 5 April - 10am to 7.30pm



ONLY ONE of the supporters named on the online form within each booking will be allowed entry to collect ALL tickets within their booking.



Tickets will only be issued if the details of ALL supporters have been provided on the online form.



It is mandatory to wear a face mask.



Who Can Collect the Tickets?



Tickets will be issued to the supporter collecting the tickets only if:



They bring a copy of the ticket purchase confirmation email that includes the names of the supporters provided on the online form

They bring a copy of this ticket collection email

They are named as one of the supporters on the online form

Proof of ID is provided - UK driving licence or passport is accepted



As the lead booker, both this email and the ticket purchase confirmation email have been sent to you only. It is your responsibility to ensure that both emails are forwarded to the supporter collecting the tickets in Lisbon.

In the event of any queries or discrepancies, the supporter collecting may be asked to provide proof of address.

Tickets will only be issued at the discretion of the Manager.



Directions:

The Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Conference Centre is located within The Hotel Tivoli Avenida complex, approximately a 5 minute walk from the Avenida Station on the Metro Blue Line. Trains run every 7 minutes and travel time from the Avenida Station to the Colegio Militar Station by the stadium takes approximately 20 minutes.



At the Stadium



Benfica have advised that fans will be refused entry if:



They are not in possession of their passport

The name on the ticket does not match the name on the passport

An attempt has been made to remove or change the details on the ticket



There will also be enhanced body searches in operation, with additional ticket checkpoints in place prior to fans reaching the turnstiles.



There will be no Covid certification checks.



Mask wearing is mandatory in the stadium.



Overseas support



If you have any enquiries whilst in Lisbon please call our dedicated support line on +44 (0)151 3181040 or email slo@liverpoolfc.com.



A member of the team will be available from 6pm until one hour after final whistle.

Please leave a message if you wish to contact us outside of these times and for data protection purposes, please include your full name, supporter ID and D.O.B.



Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Lisbon or the country of Portugal.

We advise that supporters refer to and meet the entry requirements on the Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.



Thank you for your continued support.



