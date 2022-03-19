Respect to anyone who pays that for a game of footy. That plus your transport, accommodation, food, drink etc. Big money for 90 mins
Has there been an allocation announced for this one ??
Checking prices if you self book, and considering the convenience etc, involved, its not really that expensive, all considering, especially if you can't really take more than a day or two off work
Sorry not yet, but Ive seen 3-3.5k being bandied about from previous CL games so its fairly sizeable.
Yeah, but may depend on any potential further Covid measures in Portugal.....which has recently extended remaining Covid restrictions into next month due to the high prevalence of the Omicron BA2 variant and increased infections - although I've not seen any info regarding limits on stadia capacities in Portugal, as yet.
Each to their own but you get a holiday for a fraction of the price when you self book. Its the best part. Day trips are just a flight to go the match so in context theyre very expensive. Ill happily hold my hands up and say Im not committed enough to pay the best part of 4 ton to go straight there and back.
If its the 3.5K allocation as expected everyone with 1 as per inter game should be sorted
The club said credits arent counting from previous games this season though
Think he meant 1 credit from 19/20 (ie from Atletico, Salzburg, Napoli or Genk)
Meaning someone who has been to all homes and several aways this season won't be considered for a ticket for the final (if indeed we get there) but someone who has only homes from previous seasons will be?I personally don't see how that will be fair
They might just do a ballot of all homes
That'll not be fair either, as some people have more aways than homes.
They will do all homes this season, and 1 away from 18/19 or 19/20, for the finalAll homes in a ballot
Or Benfica +semi will count as credits.There are no restrictions or test to get into Portugal and stadiums at 100%. This may be the first one that will carry a credit (credit counts for this season only).
Yep - Covid was the reason for no credits. This is the first game where rightly or wrongly - both countries are living with Covid.
I think credits from this season might be used if we get to final but not for next season. Away tickets counted for league cup final didnt they?
will be interested to see what they do. even if we're both 'living with covid' at this point i think it's fair to assume there's fans that are reluctant to travel still.
Exactly - 'living with Covid' whether here or in Portugal doesn't mean the thing has gone away......there is high prevalence of Covid both here and Portugal (and increasing). So, even if there is a full allocation and no restrictions, it may not be enough to persuade some to travel.
