Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 19, 2022, 03:15:09 pm
Respect to anyone who pays that for a game of footy. That plus your transport, accommodation, food, drink etc. Big money for 90 mins

Checking prices if you self book, and considering the convenience etc, involved, its not really that expensive, all considering, especially if you can't really take more than a day or two off work
Bloody hell 😂 Nobody on the forum has any idea about details/allocations until it's announced by the club

Just wait until then - here's where any announcement will be:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news?categoryId=191

or @lfchelp on Twitter
Quote from: redmen27 on Yesterday at 08:57:54 am
Has there been an allocation announced for this one ??

Sorry not yet, but Ive seen 3-3.5k being bandied about from previous CL games so its fairly sizeable.
Quote from: Max100 on Yesterday at 10:00:19 am
Checking prices if you self book, and considering the convenience etc, involved, its not really that expensive, all considering, especially if you can't really take more than a day or two off work

Each to their own but you get a holiday for a fraction of the price when you self book. Its the best part. Day trips are just a flight to go the match so in context theyre very expensive. Ill happily hold my hands up and say Im not committed enough to pay the best part of 4 ton to go straight there and back.
Quote from: BigThrilly on Yesterday at 11:44:57 am
Sorry not yet, but Ive seen 3-3.5k being bandied about from previous CL games so its fairly sizeable.
Yeah, but may depend on any potential further Covid measures in Portugal.....which has recently extended remaining Covid restrictions into next month due to the high prevalence of the Omicron BA2 variant and increased infections - although I've not seen any info regarding limits on stadia capacities in Portugal, as yet.
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:51:39 pm
Yeah, but may depend on any potential further Covid measures in Portugal.....which has recently extended remaining Covid restrictions into next month due to the high prevalence of the Omicron BA2 variant and increased infections - although I've not seen any info regarding limits on stadia capacities in Portugal, as yet.
it's full capacity. They've put there tickets on sale already just waiting for our club to announce it
Looks like tickets will be 45e, going off their website
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 11:52:21 am
Each to their own but you get a holiday for a fraction of the price when you self book. Its the best part. Day trips are just a flight to go the match so in context theyre very expensive. Ill happily hold my hands up and say Im not committed enough to pay the best part of 4 ton to go straight there and back.

Fair point
If its the 3.5K allocation as expected everyone with 1 as per inter game should be sorted
Quote from: redmen27 on Yesterday at 04:45:34 pm
If its the 3.5K allocation as expected everyone with 1 as per inter game should be sorted
The club said credits arent counting from previous games this season though
Quote from: redmen27 on Yesterday at 04:45:34 pm
If its the 3.5K allocation as expected everyone with 1 as per inter game should be sorted

1+ were guaranteed for Madrid with a 3306 allocation, so will be again as the allocation should be similar for this.
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 04:47:45 pm
The club said credits arent counting from previous games this season though

Think he meant 1 credit from 19/20 (ie from Atletico, Salzburg, Napoli or Genk)
Quote from: BigThrilly on Yesterday at 04:50:40 pm
Think he meant 1 credit from 19/20 (ie from Atletico, Salzburg, Napoli or Genk)
Oh yes my bad
Exactly 👍
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 04:47:45 pm
The club said credits arent counting from previous games this season though

Meaning someone who has been to all homes and several aways this season won't be considered for a ticket for the final (if indeed we get there) but someone who has only homes from previous seasons will be?

I personally don't see how that will be fair
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:58:44 am
Meaning someone who has been to all homes and several aways this season won't be considered for a ticket for the final (if indeed we get there) but someone who has only homes from previous seasons will be?

I personally don't see how that will be fair

They might just do a ballot of all homes
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:58:44 am
Meaning someone who has been to all homes and several aways this season won't be considered for a ticket for the final (if indeed we get there) but someone who has only homes from previous seasons will be?

I personally don't see how that will be fair
I think he means away credits don't count, which was correct up to and including the Inter game - due to the fact there is a pandemic on.
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:04:33 pm
They might just do a ballot of all homes

That'll not be fair either, as some people have more aways than homes.
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 03:18:37 pm
That'll not be fair either, as some people have more aways than homes.
But aways  explicitly stated they won't be used as credits
They will do all homes this season, and 1 away from 18/19 or 19/20, for the final

All homes in a ballot
I think credits from this season might be used if we get to final but not for next season. Away tickets counted for league cup final didnt they?
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 03:37:57 pm
They will do all homes this season, and 1 away from 18/19 or 19/20, for the final

All homes in a ballot

Or Benfica +semi will count as credits.
There are no restrictions or test to get into Portugal and stadiums at 100%. This may be the first one that will carry a credit (credit counts for this season only).
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:39:24 pm
Or Benfica +semi will count as credits.
There are no restrictions or test to get into Portugal and stadiums at 100%. This may be the first one that will carry a credit (credit counts for this season only).

Yep - Covid was the reason for no credits. This is the first game where rightly or wrongly - both countries are living with Covid.
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 03:40:59 pm
Yep - Covid was the reason for no credits. This is the first game where rightly or wrongly - both countries are living with Covid.

Yes, it says on the selling notices it will be reviewed on a game by game basis. I would actually be surprised if this does not carry a credit.
Yeah fair points actually, I'm not so sure, I think they might get a bit of stick if they changed it mid-way through, but I can see what you mean

They need to get a move on given the game is in 2 weeks!
Quote from: pw1008 on Today at 03:39:24 pm
I think credits from this season might be used if we get to final but not for next season. Away tickets counted for league cup final didnt they?

they explicitly said that the away tickets won't count for latter parts of the competition.
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 03:40:59 pm
Yep - Covid was the reason for no credits. This is the first game where rightly or wrongly - both countries are living with Covid.

will be interested to see what they do. even if we're both 'living with covid' at this point i think it's fair to assume there's fans that are reluctant to travel still.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:59:56 pm
will be interested to see what they do. even if we're both 'living with covid' at this point i think it's fair to assume there's fans that are reluctant to travel still.
Surely there has to be a point where a credit counts and this game is the perfect oppourtunity.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:59:56 pm
will be interested to see what they do. even if we're both 'living with covid' at this point i think it's fair to assume there's fans that are reluctant to travel still.

Credit would only be for this season anyway, not future seasons. So it would only be used for max of 2 games over the next 2 months.

Are people who are reluctant to travel suddenly going to be fine travelling to Paris in 2 months time? Or Munich/Villarreal in a months time?
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:59:56 pm
will be interested to see what they do. even if we're both 'living with covid' at this point i think it's fair to assume there's fans that are reluctant to travel still.
Exactly - 'living with Covid' whether here or in Portugal doesn't mean the thing has gone away......there is high prevalence of Covid both here and Portugal (and increasing). So, even if there is a full allocation and no restrictions, it may not be enough to persuade some to travel.
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:08:43 pm
Exactly - 'living with Covid' whether here or in Portugal doesn't mean the thing has gone away......there is high prevalence of Covid both here and Portugal (and increasing). So, even if there is a full allocation and no restrictions, it may not be enough to persuade some to travel.

Thing is though mate, if they won't travel to Portugal in April for the Quarters, then surely they won't travel to Paris for the Final in May anyway?

Personally think it's time to bring back credits again, because it's not like it will disappear anytime soon, and they can't keep going off credits from 2020 forever
