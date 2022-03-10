« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who Are Ya?  (Read 2003 times)

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
  • * * * * * *
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #40 on: March 24, 2022, 09:21:57 am »
Who Are Ya? 24 6/8

👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢🟢🟢⬇️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

Tough
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,759
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #41 on: March 24, 2022, 09:31:58 am »
Quote from: Mark Walters on March 24, 2022, 09:21:57 am
Who Are Ya? 24 6/8

👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢🟢🟢⬇️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

Tough


I absolutely flukes this today! Got as far as knowing the nationality and position (not that the latter really helped). After a few guesses I ran out of ideas and just started typing common letters that people of that nationality start with. It brought up some names, picked the first one and got it right. :D

Who Are Ya? 24 6/8

👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬆️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬇️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢


Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #42 on: March 24, 2022, 09:09:44 pm »
Got it in 4 today. Helped that my first random guess gave me league, nationality, age and position.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #43 on: March 25, 2022, 06:20:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 21, 2022, 08:47:28 am
I bet you ran around telling people Bruce Willis was a ghost

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,451
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #44 on: March 25, 2022, 07:34:14 am »
Got it in 4 today.
1. Nationality and league.
2. Age.
3. Eliminated one of the 4 positions.
4. Was easy.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
  • * * * * * *
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #45 on: March 25, 2022, 09:29:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 24, 2022, 09:31:58 am
I absolutely flukes this today! Got as far as knowing the nationality and position (not that the latter really helped). After a few guesses I ran out of ideas and just started typing common letters that people of that nationality start with. It brought up some names, picked the first one and got it right. :D

Who Are Ya? 24 6/8

👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬆️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬇️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

I was exactly the same ;D Didn't have a clue really!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
  • * * * * * *
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #46 on: March 25, 2022, 10:32:07 am »
Who Are Ya? 25 6/8

👤⚪🟢⚪⚪⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪⚪🟢
👤⚪🟢⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬆️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

https://missing11.com/who-are-ya

This guy is older than I thought!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline sheepfest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • JFT 97
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #47 on: March 26, 2022, 02:15:33 am »
Such an easy but annoying guess.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #48 on: March 26, 2022, 07:26:09 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on March 26, 2022, 02:15:33 am
Such an easy but annoying guess.
Agreed. Probably the most famous footballer since I started playing and it took me 8 tries to get it. Tried every league in the game except that one so really had little margin for guessing.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #49 on: March 26, 2022, 06:53:41 pm »
Who Are Ya? 26 6/8

👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬆️
👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬆️
👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪🟢🟢🟢⬆️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

 https://missing11.com/who-are-ya

So easy but so hard at the same time!
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #50 on: March 27, 2022, 07:54:05 am »
Who Are Ya? 27 3/8

👤⚪⚪⚪⚪🟢
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

 https://missing11.com/who-are-ya
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #51 on: March 27, 2022, 11:10:02 am »
In 4 again today.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,476
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #52 on: March 27, 2022, 11:11:00 am »
Hard today

Didn't get it :(

Who Are Ya? 27 X/8

👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️

https://missing11.com/who-are-ya
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #53 on: March 28, 2022, 06:20:24 am »
Hard today..

Who Are Ya? 28 X/8

👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢🟢🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢🟢🟢🟢

 https://missing11.com/who-are-ya
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,759
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #54 on: March 28, 2022, 09:10:03 am »
Blimey.

Who Are Ya? 28 2/8

👤🟢⚪⚪🟢⬆️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
  • * * * * * *
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #55 on: March 28, 2022, 10:33:07 am »
Who Are Ya? 28 5/8

👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪🟢🟢🟢⬇️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

https://missing11.com/who-are-ya
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,759
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 am »
Who Are Ya? 29 3/8

👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬇️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬆️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:32:22 am »
Took me 6 tries today. First guess was a Villarreal player because the picture had a yellow jersey. Queue the actual player not being in a yellow jersey.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,960
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:34:39 am »
Didnt get it but actually very impressed with myself as I managed to work out after two guesses it was a
Spoiler
PL player who was 25, and after three guesses it was an attacker
[close]
and proceeded to guess five
Spoiler
25 year old PL attackers of different nationalities
[close]
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:59:01 am »
I guessed the position and league in the first go and then the age in the third. Then carried on guessing wrong until the 8th go where I basically worked out who the player was based on the pic.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
  • * * * * * *
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:55:48 am »
Who Are Ya? 29 5/8

👤🟢⚪⚪⚪⬇️
👤🟢🟢⚪⚪⬆️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬆️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

https://missing11.com/who-are-ya

Really racked my brain trying to figure this one out!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 am »
Who Are Ya? 29 3/8

👤⚪🟢⚪⚪🟢
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬆️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

 https://missing11.com/who-are-ya
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:48:09 am »
Who Are Ya? 30 3/8

👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪🟢🟢⚪⬆️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

 https://missing11.com/who-are-ya
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 