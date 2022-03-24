« previous next »
Author Topic: Who Are Ya?  (Read 1319 times)

Mark Walters

Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #40 on: March 24, 2022, 09:21:57 am »
Who Are Ya? 24 6/8

👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪⚪⚪⚪⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪🟢🟢🟢⬇️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

Tough
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #41 on: March 24, 2022, 09:31:58 am »
I absolutely flukes this today! Got as far as knowing the nationality and position (not that the latter really helped). After a few guesses I ran out of ideas and just started typing common letters that people of that nationality start with. It brought up some names, picked the first one and got it right. :D

Who Are Ya? 24 6/8

👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬇️
👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬆️
👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬆️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬆️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬇️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢


Drinks Sangria

  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #42 on: March 24, 2022, 09:09:44 pm »
Got it in 4 today. Helped that my first random guess gave me league, nationality, age and position.
Crimson

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:20:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 21, 2022, 08:47:28 am
I bet you ran around telling people Bruce Willis was a ghost

 ;D
ChaChaMooMoo

  A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  Justice shall prevail.
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:34:14 am »
Got it in 4 today.
1. Nationality and league.
2. Age.
3. Eliminated one of the 4 positions.
4. Was easy.
Mark Walters

Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:29:31 am »
I was exactly the same ;D Didn't have a clue really!
Mark Walters

Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:32:07 am »
Who Are Ya? 25 6/8

👤⚪🟢⚪⚪⬆️
👤⚪🟢⚪⚪🟢
👤⚪🟢⚪⚪⬇️
👤⚪🟢⚪🟢⬇️
👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬆️
🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

https://missing11.com/who-are-ya

This guy is older than I thought!
sheepfest

  JFT 97
Re: Who Are Ya?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:15:33 am »
Such an easy but annoying guess.
