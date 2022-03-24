Who Are Ya? 24 6/8



I absolutely flukes this today! Got as far as knowing the nationality and position (not that the latter really helped). After a few guesses I ran out of ideas and just started typing common letters that people of that nationality start with. It brought up some names, picked the first one and got it right.Who Are Ya? 24 6/8👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬇️👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬆️👤⚪⚪⚪🟢⬆️👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬆️👤🟢🟢⚪🟢⬇️🙎‍♂️🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢