Do well to get through that run unscathed



Utd and Everton should be straightforward really. People say about form going out the window in derbies, but there's a reason Everton haven't beaten us at Anfield in front of fans for a generation. This United side are absolutely woeful. We should dispatch of Benfica without too much trouble. Basically only 2 games against City are the tough ones.Need to beat Forest first though