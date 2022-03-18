« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March  (Read 9524 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,647
  • JFT 97
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 09:48:42 pm
Couldn't agree more - hated his guts.....even before Hillsborough. He had the biggest fat head in football and always seemed to make snide comments about Kenny - but, his despicable remarks about Hillsborough plumbed new depths, even for him. They still have a stand named after him - despite the outward show of support for Hillsborough victims on twitter. Good riddance....

The saying was Cloughie liked a bung. Corrupt as.

Then the hypocritical gobshite came out and slanders the dead. Someone with no morals whatsoever, besmirching the memory of the innocents who died at Hillsborough, after simply going to a football match.

Vilifying the very people who paid for his lifestyle. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm »
Forest are also looking at play offs and their manager Cooper was here for a while.

He will want to win but they also would rather keep players fresh fir their run in.

I expect us to win but it could be a close one.
Logged

Offline Bob in Sydney

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • 'Half a football team compared to the boys in red
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm »
Fuck em all
Fuck em all
At Anfield the Forest did fall
Coz we were not mastered
By Cloughie's red bastards
We are the cream of them all
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 09:30:54 pm
Fantastic gesture by Nottingham Forest to leave 97 seats vacant. As for Clough his comments regarding Hillsborough were out of order. However that being said he was a brilliant manager. He built three strong teams across his reign. First side won a league cup, the first division championship plus back to back European cups. His second side were cheated in the UEFA cup semi final in 1984. His third side won back to back league cups in 1989 and 1990. Even after that he signed Roy Keane for 50k from Cobh which was one of the bargains of all time. 

Love him or loathe him Clough had principles on how he wanted the game played and how his players were to behave on the field.
Fuck him.

Biggest shame is his principles in talking fucking shit. Nevermind anything else - IMO all that other stuff (winning trophies and how his players were to behave) is secondary.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:13:30 pm by Kalito »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,533
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm »
Didnt his book come out at the time Nigel was a Liverpool player as well?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,647
  • JFT 97
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
Didnt his book come out at the time Nigel was a Liverpool player as well?

Yeh we signed Nigel in the summer of 93 his gobshite of a Dad released his book in 94. The fact that he wasn't even arsed about his son speaks volumes about the man.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,647
  • JFT 97
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm »
As Always Phil Scraton nails it.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/05/brian-clough-role-in-creating-the-myth-that-fans-were-to-blame-at-hillsborough

Brian Cloughs role in creating the myth that fans were to blame at Hillsborough
Phil Scraton on the late Nottingham Forest managers persistent lies about Liverpool supporters




I read with interest your interview with Craig Bromfield ahead of the publication of his autobiography (Brian Clough and me: If it wasnt for him, Id be in prison, 30 October). In the extract from the book that you published, Bromfield writes that for a long time Brian Clough was convinced that 97 deaths of the Hillsborough disaster were the innocent killed by the reckless.

Clough witnessed the disaster and its aftermath. He received detailed accounts of the tragedy, giving him many opportunities to correct his erroneous view. However, he repeated in the Daily Mail the lie published in his 1994 autobiography, that Liverpool fans who died were killed by Liverpool people. It is no coincidence that his autobiography was ghostwritten by a Sun sports journalist. The books allegations renewed the newspapers intense hostility to Liverpool fans. Within days of publication, allegations of hooliganism and discussion about the deaths of Juventus fans at Heysel and Hillsborough were run together on BBC Radio 5 Live and across the national press.

Challenges by bereaved families and survivors were dismissed as maudlin indignation, a kneejerk reaction that was a byproduct of a city wallowing in the past. The outcry from the bereaved, survivors, players, Liverpool and Nottingham councillors and MPs was intense. Clough, however, did not regret what I said  Liverpool people killed Liverpool people.

Clough dismissed the campaign in Liverpool not to buy his book: Half of them cant read and the other half are pinching hub caps. In a TV interview, he told Clive Anderson that in fact his allegations had been watered down: I would have got into more trouble if it had all gone in.

There is no doubt that Cloughs autobiography and persistent attacks in the mid-1990s contributed significantly to the myth that Liverpool fans were responsible for Hillsborough. I exposed this in 1999 in my book Hillsborough: The Truth and reaffirmed it in the Hillsborough Independent Panels report in 2012. Finally, in 2016, the allegations were dismissed by the second inquest verdict, that all who died had been killed unlawfully, and the fans were in no way responsible.
Phil Scraton
Professor emeritus, school of law, Queens University Belfast
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
  • Know nothing.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:10:13 am »
We hate Nottingham forest
Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Online nerdster4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:00:17 am »
I remember Nigel clough being Very average for us
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,628
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:09:46 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 18, 2022, 02:21:41 pm
???

We'd lose with that line up

Midfield would get completely battered

I agree. I can see about 3 changes being made from our starting XI.

We should be beating forest but not with that
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 