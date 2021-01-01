« previous next »
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Couldn't agree more - hated his guts.....even before Hillsborough. He had the biggest fat head in football and always seemed to make snide comments about Kenny - but, his despicable remarks about Hillsborough plumbed new depths, even for him. They still have a stand named after him - despite the outward show of support for Hillsborough victims on twitter. Good riddance....

The saying was Cloughie liked a bung. Corrupt as.

Then the hypocritical gobshite came out and slanders the dead. Someone with no morals whatsoever, besmirching the memory of the innocents who died at Hillsborough, after simply going to a football match.

Vilifying the very people who paid for his lifestyle. 


Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Forest are also looking at play offs and their manager Cooper was here for a while.

He will want to win but they also would rather keep players fresh fir their run in.

I expect us to win but it could be a close one.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Fuck em all
Fuck em all
At Anfield the Forest did fall
Coz we were not mastered
By Cloughie's red bastards
We are the cream of them all
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Fantastic gesture by Nottingham Forest to leave 97 seats vacant. As for Clough his comments regarding Hillsborough were out of order. However that being said he was a brilliant manager. He built three strong teams across his reign. First side won a league cup, the first division championship plus back to back European cups. His second side were cheated in the UEFA cup semi final in 1984. His third side won back to back league cups in 1989 and 1990. Even after that he signed Roy Keane for 50k from Cobh which was one of the bargains of all time. 

Love him or loathe him Clough had principles on how he wanted the game played and how his players were to behave on the field.
Fuck him.

Biggest shame is his principles in talking fucking shit. Nevermind anything else - IMO all that other stuff (winning trophies and how his players were to behave) is secondary.


Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Didnt his book come out at the time Nigel was a Liverpool player as well?
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Didnt his book come out at the time Nigel was a Liverpool player as well?

Yeh we signed Nigel in the summer of 93 his gobshite of a Dad released his book in 94. The fact that he wasn't even arsed about his son speaks volumes about the man.

