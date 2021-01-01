'The finest exhibition of football  Unrelenting Liverpool slice Nottingham Forest for five.The 39,535 fans in attendance would bear witness to a performance which would be heralded as one of Liverpools greatest ever outings.It was the finest exhibition Ive seen the whole time Ive played and watched the game. You couldnt see it bettered anywhere, not even in Brazil. The moves they put together were fantastic.Those were the words of the legendary Sir Tom Finney, England and Preston forward and few would disagree.For Barnes, the game stands out more than any other in his career because that was the best team performance.When footballers can embrace that ideology of a team playing well and being part of that team and getting success. We won 5-0 for a 90-minute performance against a good side who were the third-best in the country, he told LFCHistory.net.Liverpool were ruthless and presented an aura of invincibility in what was one of the best team performances ever, and they were duly rewarded seven days later when they officially secured their 17th league title.Devastating football. Poetry in motion. One of, if not the greatest exhibitions of football, ever.If you haven't watched it before. Then luckily for you the highlights are available on YouTube. Think they have the whole game on there as well. Definitely worth a watch.We regularly beat forest in the 80s. Hillsborough aside. There were many memorable matches. What was your favourite?