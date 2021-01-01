« previous next »
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:21:41 pm
???

We'd lose with that line up

Midfield would get completely battered

I agree that we shouldn't go quite that weak, but suggesting that any set of our midfielders would "get completely battered" by a Championship outfit is a little disrespectful. And also just not true.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:57:00 pm
Klopp already confirmed Alisson will be in goal for the rest of the FA Cup run.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:57:46 pm
Great OP this @jack !!

Brings back mixed feelings.  I watched the Reds vs NForrest in both 88 & 89 FA Cup semi finals at Hillsborough.

Yes the glory years  under Bob and fierce contests vs Forrest.
They were also competitors  to us in signing  & developing players  - Keane who they sold to United.

I expect this to be feisty affair and Notts Forrest and their fans will really be up for this one.

Hopefully we can withstand the onslaught, the vile songs and put our chances away and beat them 1-3.

Come on red men!!  8) 8)
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #43 on: Today at 04:00:50 pm

Hes already said Ali will start. I also think we will go stronger than some think as some of our players either dont have internationals or the club will have agreed with national associations that players dont start both international games.

Wouldnt be surprised to see:

Ali
Gomez, Konate, VVD (wont start both friendlies), Tsimi
Keita, Fab (wont start both dead rubbers for Brazil), Jones
Taki, Bobby, Diaz (only played 45 against Arsenal)

The advantage of starting strong is that if we are two up we can start taking players off after an hour. Last thing we need is extra time.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #44 on: Today at 04:30:09 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:21:41 pm
???

We'd lose with that line up

Midfield would get completely battered

If we take them lightly they're liable to knock us out. Nobody in our dressing room would have faced Forest before for Liverpool so the strength of the rivalry (at least from their end) could take a few by surprise, like they did their local rivals Leicester. They'll be well fired up and are in great form under Cooper.

The problem with our midfield is it's difficult to strike a balance. We need Fabinho or Henderson there to hold, or at least Milner.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #45 on: Today at 04:48:34 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:30:09 pm
If we take them lightly they're liable to knock us out. Nobody in our dressing room would have faced Forest before for Liverpool so the strength of the rivalry (at least from their end) could take a few by surprise, like they did their local rivals Leicester. They'll be well fired up and are in great form under Cooper.

The problem with our midfield is it's difficult to strike a balance. We need Fabinho or Henderson there to hold, or at least Milner.

You don't say! Next you'll let us know that if they score more goals than us they may win?
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #46 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm
Play the strongest possible 11.

No point going weak with yet another stupid international break ruining the real football.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #47 on: Today at 05:18:11 pm
Smash 'em.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #48 on: Today at 06:55:35 pm
'The finest exhibition of football  Unrelenting Liverpool slice Nottingham Forest for five.

The 39,535 fans in attendance would bear witness to a performance which would be heralded as one of Liverpools greatest ever outings.

It was the finest exhibition Ive seen the whole time Ive played and watched the game. You couldnt see it bettered anywhere, not even in Brazil. The moves they put together were fantastic.

Those were the words of the legendary Sir Tom Finney, England and Preston forward and few would disagree.

For Barnes, the game stands out more than any other in his career because that was the best team performance.

When footballers can embrace that ideology of a team playing well and being part of that team and getting success. We won 5-0 for a 90-minute performance against a good side who were the third-best in the country, he told LFCHistory.net.

Liverpool were ruthless and presented an aura of invincibility in what was one of the best team performances ever, and they were duly rewarded seven days later when they officially secured their 17th league title.

Devastating football.  Poetry in motion.  One of, if not the greatest exhibitions of football, ever.

If you haven't watched it before.  Then luckily for you the highlights are available on YouTube.  Think they have the whole game on there as well. Definitely worth a watch.

We regularly beat forest in the 80s. Hillsborough aside. There were many memorable matches. What was your favourite?

https://youtu.be/jy-uQT3AqyI
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #49 on: Today at 07:00:36 pm
I was one of the 39,535. Not bad.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #50 on: Today at 07:11:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:00:36 pm
I was one of the 39,535. Not bad.

I was 11. From London.  No chance of being in the ground.  But it was live. Think it was on itv back then. Loved Gillespies celebration and used to use it for a while. What a game.
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #51 on: Today at 07:14:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:48:34 pm
You don't say! Next you'll let us know that if they score more goals than us they may win?

When I say take them lightly I mean not put out a strong side and match them for effort/intensity etc. It's not a game we can get by in second gear like Cardiff or put a side out like at Preston this season, or even Leicester first half in the cup, and they're the type of sides you see posted here. It'll be like a Premier League away game and we wouldn't put a weakened side out for any of them.

Obviously we'll rotate anyway (tough away game just gone midweek) and will need some fresh legs, but we'll need to treat it like we would a PL away game, rather than thinking we can get away with a second team because it's a Championship side. If we didn't have the Arsenal game just gone we'd be pretty much full strength in terms of whoever is fit.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:59 pm by Fromola »
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #52 on: Today at 07:27:30 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 07:11:19 pm
I was 11. From London.  No chance of being in the ground.  But it was live. Think it was on itv back then. Loved Gillespies celebration and used to use it for a while. What a game.

Nah, it was highlights only on Sportsnight. I followed it live on Ceefax.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #53 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm
Do yourselves a favour and stay off the forest forum...
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #54 on: Today at 07:41:28 pm
I'd play Van Dijk and Konate to combat the threat of Nigel Jemson and Franz Carr.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #55 on: Today at 07:48:52 pm
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 07:41:28 pm
I'd play Van Dijk and Konate to combat the threat of Nigel Jemson and Franz Carr.

Its that little bastard Gary Crosby we have to watch out for.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #56 on: Today at 07:49:21 pm
i fancy us heavily here

now honestly this season run-in is as mad as a box of frogs - every game is hugely exciting.

Don't think i've ever watched us play Forest so i think that's cool as well. When did we last face them?

Nice to see some of the squad players get game time in a high stakes enviroment.

Give me a Konaté start, man. Superb young baller
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #57 on: Today at 07:52:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:48:52 pm
Its that little bastard Gary Crosby we have to watch out for.

Stop Neil Webb and we stop them playing. Simple.
Internet terrorist

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #58 on: Today at 08:02:50 pm
Forest looked really good v Arsenal and Leicester. Heads on, full strength please.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #59 on: Today at 08:07:25 pm
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 07:52:40 pm
Stop Neil Webb and we stop them playing. Simple.

Just had a Shelley Webb flashback there.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #60 on: Today at 08:11:27 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:07:25 pm
Just had a Shelley Webb flashback there.

Standing Room Only?
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #61 on: Today at 08:23:46 pm
Since Trent is out weeks with the ManC game being mooted as his return date then I would make plans in case there is a setback. We cant afford another game with Milner at RB where his sole ability to even stay on the field is based on the ref just not wanting to send anyone off. I would either start Gomez or Ox at RB on Sunday with the intention of playing them there consistently until Trents return.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #62 on: Today at 08:30:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:11:27 pm
Standing Room Only?

Yeah, best go with that one :)

Nah, was a decent show - had Simon O'Brien on too?

Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 06:55:35 pm
'The finest exhibition of football  Unrelenting Liverpool slice Nottingham Forest for five.

A little more on that quality game (and that season too) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257286.msg17868708#msg17868708
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:39:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:00:36 pm
I was one of the 39,535. Not bad.

Me too. That was the year I switched positions on the old Kop from looking down the right wing to looking down the left wing. To get better look at what John was doing.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #64 on: Today at 08:45:20 pm
I was at the Forest home game in 86/87 (the year before that 5-0 masterclass) and we won 3-0. It was the last time I saw Kenny score and I wonder how many, if any, he scored for Liverpool after that. Anyone know?
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #65 on: Today at 08:48:34 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:23:46 pm
Since Trent is out weeks with the ManC game being mooted as his return date then I would make plans in case there is a setback. We cant afford another game with Milner at RB where his sole ability to even stay on the field is based on the ref just not wanting to send anyone off. I would either start Gomez or Ox at RB on Sunday with the intention of playing them there consistently until Trents return.
We have the Irish lad (cant remember his name) at RB. We don't need square pegs in round holes, although I suspect Klopp will play Milner at RB.
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #66 on: Today at 08:52:07 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 08:48:34 pm
We have the Irish lad (cant remember his name) at RB. We don't need square pegs in round holes, although I suspect Klopp will play Milner at RB.

Both Gomez and Ox have played RB.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #67 on: Today at 09:10:45 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:29:45 pm
Do yourselves a favour and stay off the forest forum...
Christ -- they've divided the forum into "Football banter" and "Non-football banter"
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #68 on: Today at 09:54:27 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 08:48:34 pm
We have the Irish lad (cant remember his name) at RB. We don't need square pegs in round holes, although I suspect Klopp will play Milner at RB.

Conor Bradley is the young lad. Jurgen in the press conference saidIf not, then maybe we have a very young solution, which is fine as well or Joey as well. We will have a look.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #69 on: Today at 10:05:58 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:10:44 am
Who isn't on International duty?
I'm not. Why?
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #70 on: Today at 10:27:00 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 08:45:20 pm
I was at the Forest home game in 86/87 (the year before that 5-0 masterclass) and we won 3-0. It was the last time I saw Kenny score and I wonder how many, if any, he scored for Liverpool after that. Anyone know?
Yes, I was at the 3-0 in 87 - pretty sure it was Kenny's last goal for us. Low shot from 20 yards, think Sutton (?) should have saved it. And was there the following April for the 5-0. Remember me and my mate getting back to the pub and raving to our mates. Even before all the subsequent hype we knew it was extra special. And it definitely wasn't on live TV. I was there the following May - first Anfield game after Hillsborough. 1-0 late Aldo pen. Remember Pearce refusing to shake McMahon''s offered hand as they left the pitch.
Re: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 18:30, Sunday 20th March
Reply #71 on: Today at 11:11:17 pm
Let's play our strongest team possible. Salah in, Diaz out(he needs a rest). In an ideal scenario, we'll kill the game off early and see it out.  My preferred XI would be:

Kelleher

Gomez-Konate-van Dijk-Tsimikas

Keita-Milner-Jones

Salah-Bobby-Jota
