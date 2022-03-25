« previous next »
Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and other standing Kop memories!

Black Bull Nova

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
March 25, 2022, 10:37:56 am
Quote from: Stubbins on March 16, 2022, 07:32:53 pm
Aye I was locked out too. After travelling down from Newcastle as well. I made sure I got there plenty early after that (well apart from when we played some Polish team a few years later and I was locked out again - I'll have to look up who that was)


Being locked out was like not being allowed into a party, where there was someone of great interest, but standing outside and still being able to hear the music and laughter. It was like watching the football on ceefax but with noise rather than different coloured lettering appearing.
Red_Mist

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and standing Kop memories!
March 25, 2022, 11:20:14 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 25, 2022, 10:37:56 am

Being locked out was like not being allowed into a party, where there was someone of great interest, but standing outside and still being able to hear the music and laughter. It was like watching the football on ceefax but with noise rather than different coloured lettering appearing.
Not a nice experience at all! Seems from this thread it happened quite a lot in the 70s (and Im guessing the 60s too) but also happened in the 80s, especially around the time King Kenny put together that 87/88 team that EVERYONE wanted to see. Always an oh shit moment when you saw the Kop queues stretching down to the Anfield Rd end  :-\
Billy Elliot

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
March 25, 2022, 03:44:38 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on March 22, 2022, 07:10:25 pm
We had a trick where your mate went to the turnstile, youd be right up his arse and as the cashier clicked the turnstile open the two of us squeezed together and got through .
We did that for years

Someone did that to me once. Didn't have a clue what the kid behind me was doing, as you can't turn around and look. He was just pushing with his head up my arse. Click, then legged it into the Kop.

It was a lesson, cos I managed it at an away match the next season.
Billy Elliot

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and standing Kop memories!
March 25, 2022, 03:46:37 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on March 25, 2022, 11:20:14 am
Not a nice experience at all! Seems from this thread it happened quite a lot in the 70s (and Im guessing the 60s too) but also happened in the 80s, especially around the time King Kenny put together that 87/88 team that EVERYONE wanted to see. Always an oh shit moment when you saw the Kop queues stretching down to the Anfield Rd end  :-\

Yeah, my first lock out experience was against Oxford 87/88. Everyone started legging it and I didn't know what was going on. By the time I realised they were going down the Road End, it was too late for me to get in there as well. Felt like crying.
scouse neapolitan

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and standing Kop memories!
March 25, 2022, 04:39:01 pm
I was in the Kop right of centre  and was carried down about 10 yards when Fairclough scored.It was as if I'd been hit by a huge Bondi breaker.  Dripping with sweat and as happy as I'd ever been in my life. The other abiding memory of the day was seeing the huge number of St Etienne supporters walking around the ground before the match all decked out in green and having a laugh.
Thepooloflife

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and standing Kop memories!
March 25, 2022, 05:36:35 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 24, 2022, 11:55:28 pm
My little booklet wouldn't be complete without a mention of the famous Gary Sprake Kop end og! Anyone here there for that one....did The Kop really break out into 'Careless Hands' I've heard that's  a bit of a myth and the record was actually played at HT (at the expense of Gary?)
I wasn't at the game (our kid was) and both happened - it was played at half-time, as the og was scored just before the break, along with 'Thank you very much' by the Scaffold, both hits at the time. But, in the second half the Kop did take up the cue from the half-time playing of Careless Hands and repeated it a number of times at Sprake's expense.

The game was played with a covering of snow which made the ball particularly slippery, so when Sprake was attempting to throw the ball out to a team-mate, it slipped from his outstretched arm behind him and into the empty net at the Kop end......cue acerbic wit from the tannoy announcer's playlist and the Kop following suit !
Kenrick_66

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and standing Kop memories!
March 25, 2022, 07:54:10 pm
The 87/88 lock out v Oxford was Barnesy's Anfield debut - and Beardsley's. Got into that just, but had to go down the front because it was too packed to move up. Barnes was mesmerising in the first half - scored a 25 yard free kick and crossed for Aldo's goal. Beardsley was quiet - he didn't really get going for a couple of months when he scored that famous goal v Everton. Did get locked out v Newcastle later that season at Christmas. Got there at 2pm and we were wondering why there were no queues. They'd already shut the freaking gates that's why! Missed another 4-0 - seemed to be a lot of them that season.
nittinivala

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and other standing Kop memories!
Today at 02:20:19 pm
Quote from: Kenrick_66 on March 25, 2022, 07:54:10 pm
The 87/88 lock out v Oxford was Barnesy's Anfield debut - and Beardsley's. Got into that just, but had to go down the front because it was too packed to move up. Barnes was mesmerising in the first half - scored a 25 yard free kick and crossed for Aldo's goal. Beardsley was quiet - he didn't really get going for a couple of months when he scored that famous goal v Everton. Did get locked out v Newcastle later that season at Christmas. Got there at 2pm and we were wondering why there were no queues. They'd already shut the freaking gates that's why! Missed another 4-0 - seemed to be a lot of them that season.
Yep.1.1.-88 Liverpool-Coventry 4-0.In the main stand that day.
mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and other standing Kop memories!
Today at 03:54:16 pm
Can't remember the date, but we played Stoke in a mid week game, I'm sure it was a League Cup tie, which everyone took more seriously back then!

The attendance though took everyone by surprise, think it was 54k sell out, but the Kop was absolutely heaving. One of those games were the surges knocked you off your feet, and you were momentarily on the Kop floor, but as ever a load of arms immediately dragged you up again.

My first game was in 68 against Chelsea, a family friend (an uncle type) took me and my older brother as a big surprise , he told us about the best and safest place to stand, in front of a barrier not immediately behind it etc.

The noise was incredible, but me and brother were thrown about everywhere, it was not safe, I was 10 my brother 18 months older. So HT came as a relief, but my Uncle obviously concerned about our safety and the fact he missed half the game picking us up of the Kop deck, so he got a steward to let us out, and told us to meet him Stanley Park after the match.

The next time he took us, he took no chances and stuck us in The Pen! Fuck me for different reasons, that was scarier than The Kop!
nozza

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and other standing Kop memories!
Today at 04:51:59 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:54:16 pm
Can't remember the date, but we played Stoke in a mid week game, I'm sure it was a League Cup tie, which everyone took more seriously back then!

The attendance though took everyone by surprise, think it was 54k sell out, but the Kop was absolutely heaving. One of those games were the surges knocked you off your feet, and you were momentarily on the Kop floor, but as ever a load of arms immediately dragged you up again.

My first game was in 68 against Chelsea, a family friend (an uncle type) took me and my older brother as a big surprise , he told us about the best and safest place to stand, in front of a barrier not immediately behind it etc.

The noise was incredible, but me and brother were thrown about everywhere, it was not safe, I was 10 my brother 18 months older. So HT came as a relief, but my Uncle obviously concerned about our safety and the fact he missed half the game picking us up of the Kop deck, so he got a steward to let us out, and told us to meet him Stanley Park after the match.

The next time he took us, he took no chances and stuck us in The Pen! Fuck me for different reasons, that was scarier than The Kop!

Similar stories mate, I can remember literally floating down the back stairs of the kop coming out after a middlesbrough league cup game, that many people, it was scary as fuck. As mentioned by Yorky earlier, as you got  a little older you got in early doors, found what you thought was a good speck until just before they take the pitch and all the older hands came in pissed and blocked your view.....it was a right of passage.

There used to be a fella back then for a few home games, may have been 78/79 season...he was always bladdered...used to run  on the pitch and take penalties in front of the kop (without a ball )...Black donkey jacket, echo hanging out of his back pocket, then get chased around the pitch, just good entertainment before the game. Same as all the younger kids darting from the annie road to get in to the Kop, a few would make it, some caught by the bobbies.

As the minutes passed by before the game it would gradually get louder with more songs, loads of back and forth with the Annie rd, then the obligotory ''Get into them"  as fights would break out in the top right corner of the annie between the away fans and loons up there....Kopites are gobshites when they were done fighting😁.

Trabolgan

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and other standing Kop memories!
Today at 07:59:58 pm
it must have been season 1969-70 and i was on the 17c going past the Kop end just after the half time whistle must have blown and i was sitting on the top deck of the bus with my gran and sister. My sister turns to my gran and says "eh gran what are those men doing up there?" we all look up at the back of the Kop and see hundreds of men urinating at the back of the Kop. My gran starts shoutin "dont look at them, dont look at them" as the bus pulled away. The toilet facilities on the Kop left a lot to be desired back then!!
Son of Spion

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and other standing Kop memories!
Today at 08:22:37 pm
Quote from: Trabolgan on Today at 07:59:58 pm
it must have been season 1969-70 and i was on the 17c going past the Kop end just after the half time whistle must have blown and i was sitting on the top deck of the bus with my gran and sister. My sister turns to my gran and says "eh gran what are those men doing up there?" we all look up at the back of the Kop and see hundreds of men urinating at the back of the Kop. My gran starts shoutin "dont look at them, dont look at them" as the bus pulled away. The toilet facilities on the Kop left a lot to be desired back then!!
Back then the Kop was the toilet facility.  ;)
