Can't remember the date, but we played Stoke in a mid week game, I'm sure it was a League Cup tie, which everyone took more seriously back then!



The attendance though took everyone by surprise, think it was 54k sell out, but the Kop was absolutely heaving. One of those games were the surges knocked you off your feet, and you were momentarily on the Kop floor, but as ever a load of arms immediately dragged you up again.



My first game was in 68 against Chelsea, a family friend (an uncle type) took me and my older brother as a big surprise , he told us about the best and safest place to stand, in front of a barrier not immediately behind it etc.



The noise was incredible, but me and brother were thrown about everywhere, it was not safe, I was 10 my brother 18 months older. So HT came as a relief, but my Uncle obviously concerned about our safety and the fact he missed half the game picking us up of the Kop deck, so he got a steward to let us out, and told us to meet him Stanley Park after the match.



The next time he took us, he took no chances and stuck us in The Pen! Fuck me for different reasons, that was scarier than The Kop!