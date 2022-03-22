It was an amazing experience to be in a packed Kop - especially in the years before 1978 when the capacity was still 28,000. In those days Anfield held 56,000, which meant exactly half of the crowd was behind one goal. The proportions are very different now, which is why the Kop can never be so domineering during a match.



In truth there weren't that many occasions where 56,000 were in the ground. Maybe it happened five or six times a season. What was it like on these occasions? Knackering, in a word. You weren't just on the Kop for 90 minutes, you were on it for possibly 3 and half hours or more. People always ask about the surges after a goal or a near- miss. They were fun and they were also sort of predictable. Sure, you struggled to get back to your mates afterwards. Everyone gradually got separated and dispersed as the game went on. People watching the highlights on TV marvelled - still do I suppose - at the sight of the Kop 'avalanches'. Like wind going through a cornfield someone once said.



But the surges and crowd movements that tired you out tended to happen 'off camera', in the hour or so before the game started. There was constant movement as supporters were still coming on to the Kop and pushing their way through the crowd to get to 'their spec' or 'their barrier'. It was like a butterfly effect. One little push could produce a mass of movement further down the terrace. And because it was unrelated to anything on the pitch it was, by definition, unpredictable movement. And it was happening pretty much constantly, until the crowd settled down around kick off. Trying to keep your footing for an hour is knackering. Trying to keep your feet on the floor and get balanced again is exhausting too. In those big games you'd come off the terrace at the end and it felt as if you'd just played. Calves had been strained, ankles 'bitten', hamstrings stretched.



It made for a brilliant atmosphere though. It's impossible to stay silent if the bloke leaning on you starts shouting encouragement. You simply have to join in. And, of course, it was all amplified by that incredible roof that enveloped the entire Kop. From inside it looked like one of the great engine sheds of England - Lime Street or St Pancras. The acoustics were truly incredible.



I think 72/73 season the average attendance was over 50k. Full houses and Lockouts were the norm towards the end of that season. The Leeds game was locked at about 1.30. We were queuing at 12.15, and the Kop was fairly full when we got in. The Leicester game at the end of the season was the closest Ive ever come to being locked out. The queues were chaotic. Where we normally went in at Flagpole corner wasnt worth a carrot because the queue had started before the police had arrives and it was bedlam. We were queuing before the doors opened and some daft bastard started another queue to the same gate (the one on its own on the middle of the back wall).Anyway, we were right next to the door and the poor copper trying to keep order lost his hat in the crush. I grabbed it and plonked it back on his head, and he let me under his arm to the turnstile, I grabbed my mates coat and dragged him through with me. We were 14. We ended up nowhere near our normal speck on the Kop but saw us lift the league.Used to love those games when the Kop was full well before kick off as they got bored and started piss taking.The Walrus was a main target, especially when he used to take the flyway or beach ball away.Edit: the average league attendance 72/3 was 48k with 7 games over 50k and the two FA cup ties - Burnley replay and City 4th Round both 56k