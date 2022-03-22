« previous next »
Author Topic: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)  (Read 4265 times)

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #40 on: March 22, 2022, 05:30:30 pm »
fuck me, im old
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #41 on: March 22, 2022, 07:10:25 pm »
Quote from: bennoman57 on March 22, 2022, 05:29:49 pm
My dad worked the turn styles back then.  He would stick a stone inside a Woodbines packet (so it would not blow away) and prop it up outside the one he was on.  I would go up saunter round the ground and when I spotted the signal I would casually walk up and he would let me in.  Done this for years.
We had a trick where your mate went to the turnstile, youd be right up his arse and as the cashier clicked the turnstile open the two of us squeezed together and got through .
We did that for years
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #42 on: March 22, 2022, 07:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on March 22, 2022, 07:10:25 pm
We had a trick where your mate went to the turnstile, youd be right up his arse and as the cashier clicked the turnstile open the two of us squeezed together and got through .
We did that for years

Haha...yeah did that load of times when we were skint! The fellas on the turnstiles where not that arsed really, even if there was a copper nearby, they never cared that much.

For the locked out games, and no way of getting in, we would hang around the ground until the Kop gates opened at about 4.30pm and leg up the steps to catch the last 15 minutes of so. With a 10 minute HT back then and never much stoppage time, games never went much over 4.45pm.

We could normally tell the score or the balance of the game by the amount of fans eager to leave when the gates opened! Sometimes it was just as easy to take over a vacant seat in the Kemlyn Road stand, as they where famous for fucking off early no matter what the score!



Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #43 on: March 22, 2022, 07:57:20 pm »
I have the programme for this game.  Bought for the princely sum of 20p in the old Quiggins on School Lane back in the mid nineties.

I also had the pleasure of playing in a charity match with Super Sub himself. 

Forgot to bring the damn program for him to sign didn't I?  >:(

Signed it would be worth at least a fiver.  ;D

fc
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #44 on: March 22, 2022, 08:04:02 pm »
Thanks for starting this thread. I started following LFC a couple of years after that night, but I've somehow never watched the highlights before, despite all I've heard about that game.
What a wonderful match! St Etienne were no mugs, were they? Plenty of good attacks and a brilliant goal from them.
Keegan was electric though, a proper Suarez-like performance from him.
It looked like Case and Kennedy were our two centre mids that night. By the time I started watching games, they had both moved to the outside of midfield, with Souness and McDermott more central. Did they often play centrally, or was that match an attempt to get as many attackers on the field as possible?
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #45 on: March 22, 2022, 08:45:55 pm »
I was 10, my mates dad took us, over the years Ive come to realise that most reds Ive met my age said they went, I reckon there must have been 300k there if they are to be believed  :D

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #46 on: March 22, 2022, 08:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Licky on March 22, 2022, 08:45:55 pm
I was 10, my mates dad took us, over the years Ive come to realise that most reds Ive met my age said they went, I reckon there must have been 300k there if they are to be believed  :D



Nah..that was the Auxerre game, half empty Kop, about 22,000 in the ground but reckon it sold out ten times over judging by the amount of reds who say they went!
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #47 on: March 22, 2022, 08:57:25 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 22, 2022, 08:50:10 pm
Nah..that was the Auxerre game, half empty Kop, about 22,000 in the ground but reckon it sold out ten times over judging by the amount of reds who say they went!

I actually gave my ticket away for the Auxerre game, proper regretted it
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #48 on: March 22, 2022, 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 22, 2022, 08:50:10 pm
Nah..that was the Auxerre game, half empty Kop, about 22,000 in the ground but reckon it sold out ten times over judging by the amount of reds who say they went!

From memory, the Kop was reasonably full as it was significantly cheaper to get in. The rest of the ground wasnt mind.

The only time I ever got locked out was Ipswich at the end of 76/77. Me and a mate waited outside, listening to the crowd and the odd transistor radio, until three quarter time when we legged it into the main stand and went and sat down on the steps at the Kop end. No one batted an eyelid.

On the surges in the Kop, I have always said that when I die, if they check my hip bones, therell be crashbar imprints on both of them. It was scary at the timethiugh. When Fairclough scored in the derby in 75/76, I ended up on the floor of The Kop and literally couldnt get up again.

Good memories mind  ;D
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #49 on: March 22, 2022, 09:29:33 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on March 22, 2022, 09:01:18 pm
From memory, the Kop was reasonably full as it was significantly cheaper to get in. The rest of the ground wasnt mind.

The only time I ever got locked out was Ipswich at the end of 76/77. Me and a mate waited outside, listening to the crowd and the odd transistor radio, until three quarter time when we legged it into the main stand and went and sat down on the steps at the Kop end. No one batted an eyelid.

On the surges in the Kop, I have always said that when I die, if they check my hip bones, therell be crashbar imprints on both of them. It was scary at the timethiugh. When Fairclough scored in the derby in 75/76, I ended up on the floor of The Kop and literally couldnt get up again.

Good memories mind  ;D

That was the most packed I ever remember the Kop being that season. More than St Etienne, more than the FA Cup tie v Middlesbrough a few weeks before, more than the last game of the season. All of them 56,000 sell-outs of course. But it felt as if another 5000 or so had been shovelled on to the Kop for the Ipswich game. I was one of the last people to get on to the terrace because I was waiting by the flagpole - in vain - for a mate I'd lost in the mad queues outside. It took me about 10 minutes just to push my way on to the Kop below 'the pulpit'. And what an atmosphere! It was going to be good anyway, it was Title decider. But the ref, a former copper called Willis, ensured things completely boiled over with a staggering level of incompetence. Then two Liverpool goals in two minutes. It was deafening.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #50 on: March 22, 2022, 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Licky on March 22, 2022, 08:45:55 pm
I was 10, my mates dad took us, over the years Ive come to realise that most reds Ive met my age said they went, I reckon there must have been 300k there if they are to be believed  :D
It's like when the Sex Pistols played at Eric's in Liverpool and the Free Trade Hall in Manchester. About 26 people actually attended, but half of the north west now insist they were there and went on to form their own bands on the strength of seeing them.

St. Etienne is the same, only even more will tell you they were there. 😄

Anyway, I'm really enjoying this thread.  :scarf


Edit: bloody autospell.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #51 on: March 22, 2022, 09:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 22, 2022, 11:49:44 am
Steam rising on the Kop was something I always remember. One night in particular, although I can't recall which game it was. Some punk in the middle had a massive red mohican haircut. Probably held in place with spray or sugar and water paste. Anyway, as time went by, and the steam from the heaving mass of pissed wet through humanity on the Kop got to work on it, it slowly started to droop. In the end, it was plastered to his head.  ;D

I was in the Kop the night we played Ajax with everyone knowing we could overcome the 5-1 deficit.  ;D

It was pissing down outside and before kick off clouds of steam was rising from the Kop with dozens being passed down to the St Johns Ambulance at the front. Sadly we didnt win 4-0 on this occasion.

11 years later I was in the same speck when we beat Les Verts and improved our repertoire by adding Allen les rouges in time for a trip to Rome.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #52 on: March 22, 2022, 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on March 22, 2022, 09:01:18 pm
From memory, the Kop was reasonably full as it was significantly cheaper to get in. The rest of the ground wasnt mind.

The only time I ever got locked out was Ipswich at the end of 76/77. Me and a mate waited outside, listening to the crowd and the odd transistor radio, until three quarter time when we legged it into the main stand and went and sat down on the steps at the Kop end. No one batted an eyelid.

On the surges in the Kop, I have always said that when I die, if they check my hip bones, therell be crashbar imprints on both of them. It was scary at the timethiugh. When Fairclough scored in the derby in 75/76, I ended up on the floor of The Kop and literally couldnt get up again.

Good memories mind  ;D
I can't remember if it was the Fairclough derby or the 3-1, both in '75/'76, but I was knackered long before kick off. The tightly packed swaying, the avalanches, the heat of so many people being so close together for ages before kick off was scary. I honestly never thought I'd make it to half time. I almost broke an arm too. It's also weird when your feet are actually off the ground and you are only being held up by the other sardines beside you. Wherever they move, you move.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #53 on: March 22, 2022, 10:01:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 22, 2022, 09:55:07 pm
I was in the Kop the night we played Ajax with everyone knowing we could overcome the 5-1 deficit.  ;D

It was pissing down outside and before kick off clouds of steam was rising from the Kop with dozens being passed down to the St Johns Ambulance at the front. Sadly we didnt win 4-0 on this occasion.

11 years later I was in the same speck when we beat Les Verts and improved our repertoire by adding Allen les rouges in time for a trip to Rome.
Ah, I was too young to go to the Ajax match. Despite the defeat, it sounds amazing. Such memories eh. 🤗
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #54 on: March 22, 2022, 10:15:10 pm »
Ajax ... A  steamy night indeed, played in front of us in Amber shirts!
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #55 on: March 22, 2022, 10:23:39 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 22, 2022, 10:15:10 pm
Ajax ... A  steamy night indeed, played in front of us in Amber shirts!

Weird why we played in an away kit - something which Ive completely forgotten.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #56 on: March 22, 2022, 10:45:05 pm »
Quote from: redtel on March 17, 2022, 08:15:24 pm
Cant remember what time I started queuing at The Kop but the bell started ringing to tell them to shut the gates just as I was getting close.

I decided to leg it the Standing Paddock entrance and just made it in. It was the only time I ever stood there. Cost more to stand there so not as many aimed there.
Stood right behind Kevin Keegan who was on the left touch line when he shot from way out in the first few minutes and it curled in the far top corner. Cue bedlam but not as much din as when our 3rd hit the back of the net late on.

Had a great view of their equaliser scored by Bathenay at the Annie Road as well. Had to be a super shot to beat Clem from way outside the box. The French team had a large very vocal support as mentioned. Another memorable European night.


Used to go in the Paddock as a kid before i went in the kop....I know loads did the Boys Pen but me arl fella used to be a season ticket holder main stand from the sixties...he started taking me when i was 8/9 years old  1973/74...used to let me go in the paddock on me own as a got a little older....great memories.... i wrote a poem about it a few years back and this thread brought all the memories back...

Lines down the kemlyn to get into the Kop
Bobbys on horses, klippity klopp.
 
Rainy and dank, with ale in the air
Hats caps and banners shouted with flair.
 
Hot dogs and fried onions in a watery bed.
Ill never get that smell out of me head.
 
Down the alley by the side of the kop
Toward the paddock, feet dont stop.
 
Spare change off your dad and he walks you in
Get in your speck and listen to the din.
 
The match is a blur, I stare to my right
In awe of the kop, its in full flight.
 
Kids getting passed down overhead
Swiftly loaded onto a St Johns bed.
 
The swaying and singing, a sight to behold.
In union as one, young and old.
 
Toshack to Keegan and its in the net
Kopites spilling forward Ill never forget
 
One day Ill be in there, when I grow up
Watching the redmen lift the cup.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 12:08:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2022, 12:36:57 pm
It was an amazing experience to be in a packed Kop - especially in the years before 1978 when the capacity was still 28,000

love it

Peak Kop, You could get a job doing the Kop history tours when you retire

Quote from: bennoman57 on March 22, 2022, 05:29:49 pm
My dad worked the turn styles back then.  He would stick a stone inside a Woodbines packet (so it would not blow away) and prop it up outside the one he was on.  I would go up saunter round the ground and when I spotted the signal I would casually walk up and he would let me in.  Done this for years.

^ ha love it  ;D
Quote from: nozza on March 22, 2022, 10:45:05 pm
...
Rainy and dank, with ale in the air
Hats caps and banners shouted with flair.
 
Hot dogs and fried onions in a watery bed.
Ill never get that smell out of me head.
 ...

Fantastic - great memories, When I went with my dad we often went in the paddock, and with my uncle* in the Kop and my Brother in the Annie Road 
* he had the Starsky and Hutch red stripe on his Cortina so obviously it was my preference to go with him most of the time and my brother is a blue but used to like watching the shenanigans in the road end, he'd be like " are you going the match? ... who are they playing? - Leeds! I'll come - let's go in the Annie road"  ;D
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:21:35 am »
Would have loved to have been able to go to a Liverpool match in those days .    .      . 28,000 in the Kop :D
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 am »
Great poem ...
Some brilliant stories here.. I wasnt even 1 when this game was played :)

Quote from: nozza on March 22, 2022, 10:45:05 pm

Used to go in the Paddock as a kid before i went in the kop....I know loads did the Boys Pen but me arl fella used to be a season ticket holder main stand from the sixties...he started taking me when i was 8/9 years old  1973/74...used to let me go in the paddock on me own as a got a little older....great memories.... i wrote a poem about it a few years back and this thread brought all the memories back...

Lines down the kemlyn to get into the Kop
Bobbys on horses, klippity klopp.
 
Rainy and dank, with ale in the air
Hats caps and banners shouted with flair.
 
Hot dogs and fried onions in a watery bed.
Ill never get that smell out of me head.
 
Down the alley by the side of the kop
Toward the paddock, feet dont stop.
 
Spare change off your dad and he walks you in
Get in your speck and listen to the din.
 
The match is a blur, I stare to my right
In awe of the kop, its in full flight.
 
Kids getting passed down overhead
Swiftly loaded onto a St Johns bed.
 
The swaying and singing, a sight to behold.
In union as one, young and old.
 
Toshack to Keegan and its in the net
Kopites spilling forward Ill never forget
 
One day Ill be in there, when I grow up
Watching the redmen lift the cup.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2022, 12:36:57 pm
It was an amazing experience to be in a packed Kop - especially in the years before 1978 when the capacity was still 28,000. In those days Anfield held 56,000, which meant exactly half of the crowd was behind one goal. The proportions are very different now, which is why the Kop can never be so domineering during a match.

In truth there weren't that many occasions where 56,000 were in the ground. Maybe it happened five or six times a season. What was it like on these occasions? Knackering, in a word. You weren't just on the Kop for 90 minutes, you were on it for possibly 3 and half hours or more. People always ask about the surges after a goal or a near- miss. They were fun and they were also sort of predictable. Sure, you struggled to get back to your mates afterwards. Everyone gradually got separated and dispersed as the game went on. People watching the highlights on TV marvelled - still do I suppose - at the sight of the Kop 'avalanches'. Like wind going through a cornfield someone once said.

But the surges and crowd movements that tired you out tended to happen 'off camera', in the hour or so before the game started. There was constant movement as supporters were still coming on to the Kop and pushing their way through the crowd to get to 'their spec' or 'their barrier'. It was like a butterfly effect. One little push could produce a mass of movement further down the terrace. And because it was unrelated to anything on the pitch it was, by definition, unpredictable movement. And it was happening pretty much constantly, until the crowd settled down around kick off. Trying to keep your footing for an hour is knackering. Trying to keep your feet on the floor and get balanced again is exhausting too. In those big games you'd come off the terrace at the end and it felt as if you'd just played. Calves had been strained, ankles 'bitten', hamstrings stretched.

It made for a brilliant atmosphere though. It's impossible to stay silent if the bloke leaning on you starts shouting encouragement. You simply have to join in.  And, of course, it was all amplified by that incredible roof that enveloped the entire Kop. From inside it looked like one of the great engine sheds of England  - Lime Street or St Pancras.  The acoustics were truly incredible.

I think 72/73 season the average attendance was over 50k. Full houses and Lockouts were the norm towards the end of that season. The Leeds game was locked at about 1.30. We were queuing at 12.15, and the Kop was fairly full when we got in. The Leicester game at the end of the season was the closest Ive ever come to being locked out. The queues were chaotic. Where we normally went in at Flagpole corner wasnt worth a carrot because the queue had started before the police had arrives and it was bedlam. We were queuing before the doors opened and some daft bastard started another queue to the same gate (the one on its own on the middle of the back wall).
Anyway, we were right next to the door and the poor copper trying to keep order lost his hat in the crush. I grabbed it and plonked it back on his head, and he let me under his arm to the turnstile, I grabbed my mates coat and dragged him through with me. We were 14. We ended up nowhere near our normal speck on the Kop but saw us lift the league.

Used to love those games when the Kop was full well before kick off as they got bored and started piss taking.
The Walrus was a main target, especially when he used to take the flyway or beach ball away.

Edit: the average league  attendance 72/3 was 48k with 7 games over 50k and the two FA cup ties - Burnley replay and City 4th Round both 56k 

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 03:08:12 pm »
Quote from: nozza on March 22, 2022, 10:45:05 pm


Bobbys on horses, klippity klopp.
Is nozza short for Nozzatradamus?
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 04:54:00 pm »
Love these stories. Gutted I´ll never witness anything like it.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 05:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:54:00 pm
Love these stories. Gutted I´ll never witness anything like it.

There was a time back in the 70s when I was outside the ground on WBR after a match. It suddenly dawned on me that I could have been born anywhere in the world, at any time in history, yet I was born in Liverpool and was a match-going Liverpool fan smack bang in a glorious era both on the pitch and on the Kop. Sometimes in life, you just land in the right place at the right time. Even then, I knew I was so lucky.

Anyway, for anyone who wants to see the full game, I found this on YouTube.*

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u5vBKpWj-2Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u5vBKpWj-2Q</a>  :scarf


*Not English commentary I'm afraid. Although that might not be a bad thing.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:23:54 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:18:27 am
I think 72/73 season the average attendance was over 50k. Full houses and Lockouts were the norm towards the end of that season. The Leeds game was locked at about 1.30. We were queuing at 12.15, and the Kop was fairly full when we got in. The Leicester game at the end of the season was the closest Ive ever come to being locked out. The queues were chaotic. Where we normally went in at Flagpole corner wasnt worth a carrot because the queue had started before the police had arrives and it was bedlam. We were queuing before the doors opened and some daft bastard started another queue to the same gate (the one on its own on the middle of the back wall).
Anyway, we were right next to the door and the poor copper trying to keep order lost his hat in the crush. I grabbed it and plonked it back on his head, and he let me under his arm to the turnstile, I grabbed my mates coat and dragged him through with me. We were 14. We ended up nowhere near our normal speck on the Kop but saw us lift the league.

Used to love those games when the Kop was full well before kick off as they got bored and started piss taking.
The Walrus was a main target, especially when he used to take the flyway or beach ball away.

Edit: the average league  attendance 72/3 was 48k with 7 games over 50k and the two FA cup ties - Burnley replay and City 4th Round both 56k 


I remember almost being locked out of that game too - but just managed to get in with our kid just before the gates were shut...seconds later ! Incredible atmosphere before kick-off and Peter Shilton getting a rousing ovation from the Kop as they came out for second half (mind you all keepers did then).

Speaking of ovations, I'll never forget the incredible reception the Leeds team got when they won their first title at Anfield in 1969. They were top of the league and we were second 5 points behind going into the game, and the only team able to catch Leeds. So a win for us would have put us 3 points behind with 2 games left (2 pts for a win then) and Leeds one game left...so still a chance of the title for us. As it was, despite being battered the whole game their defence held out and managed a 0-0 draw....enough for them to win the title. Never forget the chants of 'Champions, champions' from the Kop when the Leeds players came down to receive a fantastic ovation from the supporters. Nearly 54,000 on a Monday night - amazing !
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm »
My birthday - I was 17 that day.

A great memory listening to the commentary on the radio and trying to imagine the emotions in the stadium.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2022, 09:29:33 pm
That was the most packed I ever remember the Kop being that season. More than St Etienne, more than the FA Cup tie v Middlesbrough a few weeks before, more than the last game of the season. All of them 56,000 sell-outs of course. But it felt as if another 5000 or so had been shovelled on to the Kop for the Ipswich game. I was one of the last people to get on to the terrace because I was waiting by the flagpole - in vain - for a mate I'd lost in the mad queues outside. It took me about 10 minutes just to push my way on to the Kop below 'the pulpit'. And what an atmosphere! It was going to be good anyway, it was Title decider. But the ref, a former copper called Willis, ensured things completely boiled over with a staggering level of incompetence. Then two Liverpool goals in two minutes. It was deafening.

Worth a watch.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=GELB1lerDJk&feature=share
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:08:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 16, 2022, 07:24:11 pm
The video is poor quality, but the sound is fantastic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s</a>

*Goosebumps*

The whole stand is shaking here at Anfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:10:06 am by kesey »
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:35:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2022, 09:29:33 pm
That was the most packed I ever remember the Kop

The derby in 1985/86 was a bit of it's cake as there was loads of blag tickets going around . Usually when it was packed there was a bit of room for leeway and it sorted itself out when you were stuck against on of them bars but it took ages that day.
