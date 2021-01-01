From memory, the Kop was reasonably full as it was significantly cheaper to get in. The rest of the ground wasnt mind.



The only time I ever got locked out was Ipswich at the end of 76/77. Me and a mate waited outside, listening to the crowd and the odd transistor radio, until three quarter time when we legged it into the main stand and went and sat down on the steps at the Kop end. No one batted an eyelid.



On the surges in the Kop, I have always said that when I die, if they check my hip bones, therell be crashbar imprints on both of them. It was scary at the timethiugh. When Fairclough scored in the derby in 75/76, I ended up on the floor of The Kop and literally couldnt get up again.



Good memories mind



That was the most packed I ever remember the Kop being that season. More than St Etienne, more than the FA Cup tie v Middlesbrough a few weeks before, more than the last game of the season. All of them 56,000 sell-outs of course. But it felt as if another 5000 or so had been shovelled on to the Kop for the Ipswich game. I was one of the last people to get on to the terrace because I was waiting by the flagpole - in vain - for a mate I'd lost in the mad queues outside. It took me about 10 minutes just to push my way on to the Kop below 'the pulpit'. And what an atmosphere! It was going to be good anyway, it was Title decider. But the ref, a former copper called Willis, ensured things completely boiled over with a staggering level of incompetence. Then two Liverpool goals in two minutes. It was deafening.