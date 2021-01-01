« previous next »
Author Topic: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)

Armand9

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #40 on: Today at 05:30:30 pm
fuck me, im old
Saltashscouse

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #41 on: Today at 07:10:25 pm
Quote from: bennoman57 on Today at 05:29:49 pm
My dad worked the turn styles back then.  He would stick a stone inside a Woodbines packet (so it would not blow away) and prop it up outside the one he was on.  I would go up saunter round the ground and when I spotted the signal I would casually walk up and he would let me in.  Done this for years.
We had a trick where your mate went to the turnstile, youd be right up his arse and as the cashier clicked the turnstile open the two of us squeezed together and got through .
We did that for years
mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #42 on: Today at 07:27:01 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:10:25 pm
We had a trick where your mate went to the turnstile, youd be right up his arse and as the cashier clicked the turnstile open the two of us squeezed together and got through .
We did that for years

Haha...yeah did that load of times when we were skint! The fellas on the turnstiles where not that arsed really, even if there was a copper nearby, they never cared that much.

For the locked out games, and no way of getting in, we would hang around the ground until the Kop gates opened at about 4.30pm and leg up the steps to catch the last 15 minutes of so. With a 10 minute HT back then and never much stoppage time, games never went much over 4.45pm.

We could normally tell the score or the balance of the game by the amount of fans eager to leave when the gates opened! Sometimes it was just as easy to take over a vacant seat in the Kemlyn Road stand, as they where famous for fucking off early no matter what the score!



flyingcod

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #43 on: Today at 07:57:20 pm
I have the programme for this game.  Bought for the princely sum of 20p in the old Quiggins on School Lane back in the mid nineties.

I also had the pleasure of playing in a charity match with Super Sub himself. 

Forgot to bring the damn program for him to sign didn't I?  >:(

Signed it would be worth at least a fiver.  ;D

fc
RayPhilAlan

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #44 on: Today at 08:04:02 pm
Thanks for starting this thread. I started following LFC a couple of years after that night, but I've somehow never watched the highlights before, despite all I've heard about that game.
What a wonderful match! St Etienne were no mugs, were they? Plenty of good attacks and a brilliant goal from them.
Keegan was electric though, a proper Suarez-like performance from him.
It looked like Case and Kennedy were our two centre mids that night. By the time I started watching games, they had both moved to the outside of midfield, with Souness and McDermott more central. Did they often play centrally, or was that match an attempt to get as many attackers on the field as possible?
Licky

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:45:55 pm
I was 10, my mates dad took us, over the years Ive come to realise that most reds Ive met my age said they went, I reckon there must have been 300k there if they are to be believed  :D

mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #46 on: Today at 08:50:10 pm
Quote from: Licky on Today at 08:45:55 pm
I was 10, my mates dad took us, over the years Ive come to realise that most reds Ive met my age said they went, I reckon there must have been 300k there if they are to be believed  :D



Nah..that was the Auxerre game, half empty Kop, about 22,000 in the ground but reckon it sold out ten times over judging by the amount of reds who say they went!
Licky

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #47 on: Today at 08:57:25 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:50:10 pm
Nah..that was the Auxerre game, half empty Kop, about 22,000 in the ground but reckon it sold out ten times over judging by the amount of reds who say they went!

I actually gave my ticket away for the Auxerre game, proper regretted it
storkfoot

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:01:18 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 08:50:10 pm
Nah..that was the Auxerre game, half empty Kop, about 22,000 in the ground but reckon it sold out ten times over judging by the amount of reds who say they went!

From memory, the Kop was reasonably full as it was significantly cheaper to get in. The rest of the ground wasnt mind.

The only time I ever got locked out was Ipswich at the end of 76/77. Me and a mate waited outside, listening to the crowd and the odd transistor radio, until three quarter time when we legged it into the main stand and went and sat down on the steps at the Kop end. No one batted an eyelid.

On the surges in the Kop, I have always said that when I die, if they check my hip bones, therell be crashbar imprints on both of them. It was scary at the timethiugh. When Fairclough scored in the derby in 75/76, I ended up on the floor of The Kop and literally couldnt get up again.

Good memories mind  ;D
Yorkykopite

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #49 on: Today at 09:29:33 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 09:01:18 pm
From memory, the Kop was reasonably full as it was significantly cheaper to get in. The rest of the ground wasnt mind.

The only time I ever got locked out was Ipswich at the end of 76/77. Me and a mate waited outside, listening to the crowd and the odd transistor radio, until three quarter time when we legged it into the main stand and went and sat down on the steps at the Kop end. No one batted an eyelid.

On the surges in the Kop, I have always said that when I die, if they check my hip bones, therell be crashbar imprints on both of them. It was scary at the timethiugh. When Fairclough scored in the derby in 75/76, I ended up on the floor of The Kop and literally couldnt get up again.

Good memories mind  ;D

That was the most packed I ever remember the Kop being that season. More than St Etienne, more than the FA Cup tie v Middlesbrough a few weeks before, more than the last game of the season. All of them 56,000 sell-outs of course. But it felt as if another 5000 or so had been shovelled on to the Kop for the Ipswich game. I was one of the last people to get on to the terrace because I was waiting by the flagpole - in vain - for a mate I'd lost in the mad queues outside. It took me about 10 minutes just to push my way on to the Kop below 'the pulpit'. And what an atmosphere! It was going to be good anyway, it was Title decider. But the ref, a former copper called Willis, ensured things completely boiled over with a staggering level of incompetence. Then two Liverpool goals in two minutes. It was deafening.
Son of Spion

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:46:37 pm
Quote from: Licky on Today at 08:45:55 pm
I was 10, my mates dad took us, over the years Ive come to realise that most reds Ive met my age said they went, I reckon there must have been 300k there if they are to be believed  :D
It's like when the Sex Pistols played at Eric's in Liverpool and the Free Trade Hall in Manchester. About 26 people actually attended, but half of the north west now insist they were there and went on confirm their own hands on the strength of seeing them.

St. Etienne is the same, only even more will tell you they were there. 😄

Anyway, I'm really enjoying this thread.  :scarf
