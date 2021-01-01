Thanks for starting this thread. I started following LFC a couple of years after that night, but I've somehow never watched the highlights before, despite all I've heard about that game.
What a wonderful match! St Etienne were no mugs, were they? Plenty of good attacks and a brilliant goal from them.
Keegan was electric though, a proper Suarez-like performance from him.
It looked like Case and Kennedy were our two centre mids that night. By the time I started watching games, they had both moved to the outside of midfield, with Souness and McDermott more central. Did they often play centrally, or was that match an attempt to get as many attackers on the field as possible?