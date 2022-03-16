It was an amazing experience to be in a packed Kop - especially in the years before 1978 when the capacity was still 28,000. In those days Anfield held 56,000, which meant exactly half of the crowd was behind one goal. The proportions are very different now, which is why the Kop can never be so domineering during a match.



In truth there weren't that many occasions where 56,000 were in the ground. Maybe it happened five or six times a season. What was it like on these occasions? Knackering, in a word. You weren't just on the Kop for 90 minutes, you were on it for possibly 3 and half hours or more. People always ask about the surges after a goal or a near- miss. They were fun and they were also sort of predictable. Sure, you struggled to get back to your mates afterwards. Everyone gradually got separated and dispersed as the game went on. People watching the highlights on TV marvelled - still do I suppose - at the sight of the Kop 'avalanches'. Like wind going through a cornfield someone once said.



But the surges and crowd movements that tired you out tended to happen 'off camera', in the hour or so before the game started. There was constant movement as supporters were still coming on to the Kop and pushing their way through the crowd to get to 'their spec' or 'their barrier'. It was like a butterfly effect. One little push could produce a mass of movement further down the terrace. And because it was unrelated to anything on the pitch it was, by definition, unpredictable movement. And it was happening pretty much constantly, until the crowd settled down around kick off. Trying to keep your footing for an hour is knackering. Trying to keep your feet on the floor and get balanced again is exhausting too. In those big games you'd come off the terrace at the end and it felt as if you'd just played. Calves had been strained, ankles 'bitten', hamstrings stretched.



It made for a brilliant atmosphere though. It's impossible to stay silent if the bloke leaning on you starts shouting encouragement. You simply have to join in. And, of course, it was all amplified by that incredible roof that enveloped the entire Kop. From inside it looked like one of the great engine sheds of England - Lime Street or St Pancras. The acoustics were truly incredible.