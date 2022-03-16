« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)  (Read 2282 times)

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,972
  • kopite
Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« on: March 16, 2022, 06:41:34 pm »
The amazing game against St Etienne at Anfield, the best game I ever went to. Incredible from start to finish, it had the lot. I was on the Kop of course, when Fairclough put that winner away, I never saw the ball hit the net, just roll towards it, as everyone surged forward in anticipation.

But fuck me, the celebrations when it went in, took me half way down the Kop, back again and just as far left to right.

Their goal was an unbelievable effort too, it really was the match with everything, the noise and atmosphere in those remaining few minutes was absolutely deafening and electric (we shall not be moved!) Great TV coverage too, tried to download it now but this device wouldn't let me do it.

2 days later I saw the T.Rex/Damned gig at The Rainbow, what a concert..both match and gig, inc train to London, around a tenner in total I think...not a bad couple of nights!
« Last Edit: March 16, 2022, 11:09:23 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #1 on: March 16, 2022, 06:59:05 pm »
My first game at Anfield was in 95. Cant tell you how many times Ive wished Id stood on the old Kop on a big European night. Id trade in watching all the cups Ive ever seen us win for just one night lost in the sway.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • 27 Years...
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #2 on: March 16, 2022, 07:08:38 pm »
I was there too. Right in the middle of the Kop.  :scarf :scarf

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vZdpzXXKpp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vZdpzXXKpp8</a>

The money shot is at 7:52 on the video.  8)
« Last Edit: March 16, 2022, 07:17:15 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #3 on: March 16, 2022, 07:12:43 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 16, 2022, 06:59:05 pm
My first game at Anfield was in 95. Cant tell you how many times Ive wished Id stood on the old Kop on a big European night. Id trade in watching all the cups Ive ever seen us win for just one night lost in the sway.

My first game was in 95 too. Wouldve loved to do it once
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #4 on: March 16, 2022, 07:19:16 pm »
Right at the front of the Anfield road , Ive tried to freeze it many times but still cant pick myself out as a 14 year old
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #5 on: March 16, 2022, 07:19:52 pm »
I was locked out at the Kop end in the pouring rain.....along with 10,000 others ! Remember getting to within about 10 people from the turnstiles and hearing that dreaded cry...'shut the gates' ! Bastard !

I was furious I hadn't left the house just a few minutes sooner. Managed to get the bus back home in time for the highlights on 'Sportsnight' with David Coleman (I think it was him ?). Yes, what a game.....what an atmosphere ! Still pissed I didn't get in.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,451
  • IFWT
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #6 on: March 16, 2022, 07:20:47 pm »
I was locked out an all  :'(
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • 27 Years...
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #7 on: March 16, 2022, 07:24:11 pm »
The video is poor quality, but the sound is fantastic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s</a>

*Goosebumps*
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,972
  • kopite
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #8 on: March 16, 2022, 07:25:29 pm »
Can anyone download the clip on YouTube of 'we shall not be moved' please, it's amazing stuff! Cheers!

Edit...just seen it done, great stuff!
« Last Edit: March 16, 2022, 07:30:04 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #9 on: March 16, 2022, 07:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on March 16, 2022, 07:19:52 pm
I was locked out at the Kop end in the pouring rain.....along with 10,000 others ! Remember getting to within about 10 people from the turnstiles and hearing that dreaded cry...'shut the gates' ! Bastard !

I was furious I hadn't left the house just a few minutes sooner. Managed to get the bus back home in time for the highlights on 'Sportsnight' with David Coleman (I think it was him ?). Yes, what a game.....what an atmosphere ! Still pissed I didn't get in.

Aye I was locked out too. After travelling down from Newcastle as well. I made sure I got there plenty early after that (well apart from when we played some Polish team a few years later and I was locked out again - I'll have to look up who that was)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • 27 Years...
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #10 on: March 16, 2022, 07:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March 16, 2022, 07:32:53 pm
Aye I was locked out too. After travelling down from Newcastle as well. I made sure I got there plenty early after that (well apart from when we played some Polish team a few years later and I was locked out again - I'll have to look up who that was)

Widzew Lodz in '83 or Lech Poznan in '84 maybe?  The game against Lodz being the quarter-final.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,581
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #11 on: March 16, 2022, 07:41:57 pm »

A few videos (and more) on the St Etienne match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320211.msg17863159#msg17863159 ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,972
  • kopite
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #12 on: March 16, 2022, 07:51:42 pm »
Sorry for you fellas locked out. I got there early but funny enough I don't think it was ridiculously early like what happened loads back then. Was the Kop partly ticketed for that game, maybe I had a ticket, my memory is not that good to remember!

I used to hate getting locked out, everyone would run down to the Annie Road and try their luck there!
« Last Edit: March 16, 2022, 07:56:31 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,184
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #13 on: March 16, 2022, 08:04:22 pm »
I was there, we'd have left home about half 4 after school so at the ground early. I really can't remember weather we were at the very front of the Kop or the very front of Anny Rd. We'd go to various places each game. I just don't remember.

I probably didn't realise how big a game it was until I got home and my mum had said it was all over the news etc.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #14 on: March 16, 2022, 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 16, 2022, 07:51:42 pm
Sorry for you fellas locked out. I got there early but funny enough I don't think it was ridiculously early like what happened loads back then. Was the Kop partly ticketed for that game, maybe I had a ticket, my memory is not that good to remember!

I used to hate getting locked out, everyone would run down to the Annie Road and try their luck there!
Cheers Mike - I got there early too, or thought I had.....think the gates were shut about an hour before kick-off (?), but I'd been queueing for an hour then ! I think most turnstiles were cash then, but think there were some ST only turnstiles ?

Yeah, hung around a bit afterwards and was about to go down the Annie Road, when some lads just came back from there saying same thing happened there - lockout ! I think next day Echo put the figure at 10,000 locked out.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #15 on: March 16, 2022, 09:10:46 pm »
I got locked out too. We went down the King Harry for a few pints and strolled back up with about half hour to go. Hanging round outside the Kop and a steward opened the gate to let someone out who was ill. Well dozens of blokes just made a grab for the gates and before you know it hundreds poured in me included. What a night !
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,577
  • The first five yards........
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #16 on: March 16, 2022, 10:28:56 pm »
I still sometimes dream of this night.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,132
  • Dutch Class
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #17 on: March 16, 2022, 10:38:11 pm »
Bathenay's goal still has to be one of the best goals scored by an away side at Anfield
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #18 on: March 17, 2022, 12:15:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 16, 2022, 10:28:56 pm
I still sometimes dream of this night.

Me too. Given the chance to go back in time it'd be a toss up between the St Etienne match and Wolves away in 76 as my best moment following the reds. We've had numerous equally great moments since but nothing can really compare to that era when gangs of teenage lads could go the match together and stand side by side on the Kop singing our hearts out. 75-77 will always be the best for me, the indescribable depression at Shankly leaving turning into a  journey from being just one of the best teams in England to the undisputed best team in Europe, with the Kop also at its absolute best ... what a fckin ride it was and St Etienne was probably the key sliding doors moment .  ;D
« Last Edit: March 17, 2022, 12:17:59 am by Six Beardy »
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #19 on: March 17, 2022, 02:44:37 am »
Also the anniversary of Widzew Lodz, got locked out too  :no  :P  ;D


Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #20 on: March 17, 2022, 03:59:14 am »
I'm envious of you guys who were there in that era. Mind you the sight of the fans on the Kop charging forward when a goal is scored is plenty scary. What was it like actually being caught up in that?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #21 on: March 17, 2022, 04:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 16, 2022, 07:37:21 pm
Widzew Lodz in '83 or Lech Poznan in '84 maybe?  The game against Lodz being the quarter-final.

It was Widzew Lodz in 83. And I never realised until I checked out Kavah's post that they were both on 16th March. Locked out of both !
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,746
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #22 on: March 17, 2022, 04:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on March 17, 2022, 12:15:48 am
Me too. Given the chance to go back in time it'd be a toss up between the St Etienne match and Wolves away in 76 as my best moment following the reds. We've had numerous equally great moments since but nothing can really compare to that era when gangs of teenage lads could go the match together and stand side by side on the Kop singing our hearts out. 75-77 will always be the best for me, the indescribable depression at Shankly leaving turning into a  journey from being just one of the best teams in England to the undisputed best team in Europe, with the Kop also at its absolute best ... what a fckin ride it was and St Etienne was probably the key sliding doors moment .  ;D

I done both those games as a kid as well mate. Wolves was absolutely mad, from the lockouts to banging through the turnstiles and climbing through the ground to get to our end. Funny as fuck after the match as well. Just a great great trip.  Getting drove back in the back of a transit with the back doors open singing and shouting at everyone . Just mad.

But St Etienne, even now I get goosebumps abar it.

Sagged off school to go. Middle of the Kop. Swapped a shite old wrist silky for a full wool St Etienne Scarf too.  :-)

I done the Chelsea semi and listen to the comparisons but to me, as great as it was, it never came close to the St Etienne game.

Saying that I had been demoted to the Main Stand for Chelsea which was actually as buzzing as the Mains ever been.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #23 on: March 17, 2022, 05:00:22 pm »
Me and two others, one an Evertonian (cant remember why he went as Everton were playing Villa in the League Cup final replay the same night) went straight from school in Birkenhead. We all got in but stayed right at the back of the Kop as the Kop was mad even a couple of hours before kick off.

Tremendous noise made that, in my opinion, wasnt matched again until Chelsea in 2005. The green wigs in the Anny Road and Allez Les Verts belting out of the Anny Road will stay with me forever, as will Faircloughs goal.

I remember being on the ferry going home when we heard that Everton v Villa was 1-1.

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #24 on: March 17, 2022, 05:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 17, 2022, 03:59:14 am
I'm envious of you guys who were there in that era. Mind you the sight of the fans on the Kop charging forward when a goal is scored is plenty scary. What was it like actually being caught up in that?

This game was before my time but my first game on the kop was v Spurs to win the title in 82.  It was an amazing experience being caught up in the sway when a goal was scored, although as a kid I was flanked by a couple of adult relations with me.  Loved being on the standing kop back in the day.
Logged

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #25 on: March 17, 2022, 08:15:24 pm »
Cant remember what time I started queuing at The Kop but the bell started ringing to tell them to shut the gates just as I was getting close.

I decided to leg it the Standing Paddock entrance and just made it in. It was the only time I ever stood there. Cost more to stand there so not as many aimed there.
Stood right behind Kevin Keegan who was on the left touch line when he shot from way out in the first few minutes and it curled in the far top corner. Cue bedlam but not as much din as when our 3rd hit the back of the net late on.

Had a great view of their equaliser scored by Bathenay at the Annie Road as well. Had to be a super shot to beat Clem from way outside the box. The French team had a large very vocal support as mentioned. Another memorable European night.
Logged
We are definitely believers

Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,251
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #26 on: March 17, 2022, 08:44:25 pm »
I had a thing going, where I would throw fifty pence down and jump the season ticket gates that were always without queues because no one bothered with seasies when it was pay on the gate, I often strolled up fairly late knowing my little thing would see me alright. But this being a European night with no season ticket gates open nearly caught me out, I'd been off school early, which probably saved me and only just got it. It was rammed I got up he stairs at the back and literally couldn't get through the crowd even as a seasoned match goer to get to where I normally stood between the posts over the first set of crossbars past the walkway in the middle. I ended up climbing into the roof along a stanchion then totally shit myself at how high I was and made my way back. I eventually managed to get through the crowd, unbeleivable the best game I've been to. afterwards went around the anny and got some scarves and badges off St Ettiene fans still got hem today Allez les verts. Remember them lime green wigs
« Last Edit: March 17, 2022, 08:46:52 pm by the 92A »
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #27 on: March 17, 2022, 09:01:35 pm »
Listened to the second half on my radio at home in Cork. Not much of a crush in my bedroom, nor was there any lime green wigs but it was fabulous. That radio brought those magic nights alive.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #28 on: March 18, 2022, 01:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 17, 2022, 03:59:14 am
I'm envious of you guys who were there in that era. Mind you the sight of the fans on the Kop charging forward when a goal is scored is plenty scary. What was it like actually being caught up in that?
It was fantastic to be part of and both exhilarating and a little bit frightening at the same time. I witnessed some amazing scenes on the Kop - although one of the most extraordinary moments was when (think it was against Leeds in the Fairs Cup) - after a huge surge in the Kop crowd in the first half, I ended up facing the crowd and so tightly packed that I couldn't move to turn myself round to see the game ! I had to wait until half-time when someone moved and I could swivel round again - but, before that had to watch the expressions on peoples faces to work out what was going on in the game, ha !
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #29 on: March 18, 2022, 02:36:05 pm »
I remember getting off work early for this game( 4pm instead of 5 ) me and my mate got to Tunnel Rd to catch the 27 bus and had to wait for the third one as they were all full and didnt even stop.
When we got of at Anfield we couldnt believe the queues for the kop.They were part way down Kemlyn Rd and we got in line about 8 or 9 deep , fine drizzle drifting down soaking us .
The gates didnt open till 6-30 and it was only 5-15 .
Many many times on the kop you were able to lift your feet off the ground and remain in position but to be able to do it in the queue was a first .
When we eventually got in we got to our speck , half way up the kop right hand goal post in line with our pitch view, got ourselves  in front of a barrier ( handy for sitting on till there was goalmouth action) all I remember was the steam rising like a fog as everyone was soaking wet and drying out .What a game and atmosphere , the best Ive ever experienced at Anfield.
I imagine the Barca 4-0 must surpass that night but its still my greatest night under the lights at Anfield
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint

Offline Kenrick_66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #30 on: March 18, 2022, 02:49:48 pm »
Sadly I didn't go to St Etienne but did go to the Lodz Q/F in 83 referred to. Pissed with rain that day and had to play for the school team that afternoon. We got away sharpish and arrived at Anfield to find the Kop queue snaking round the Main Stand side. Rumour spread down the line that Dalglish was out - he was - and as he was on fire that season in particular it was a blow. We took an early lead to make it 1-2 to Lodz on agg. Then Souness did a Thiago back pass and Bruce had to bring their man down. Pen made it 1-1 at HT. We pressed and pressed but without Dalglish we lacked an edge and they scored again. We scored two late goals but went out 4-3. The Polish team were embracing each other at the whistle and the Kop broke into applause and they applauded us back. Disappointing night but a good memory.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Quote from: Kenrick_66 on March 18, 2022, 02:49:48 pm
Sadly I didn't go to St Etienne but did go to the Lodz Q/F in 83 referred to. Pissed with rain that day and had to play for the school team that afternoon. We got away sharpish and arrived at Anfield to find the Kop queue snaking round the Main Stand side. Rumour spread down the line that Dalglish was out - he was - and as he was on fire that season in particular it was a blow. We took an early lead to make it 1-2 to Lodz on agg. Then Souness did a Thiago back pass and Bruce had to bring their man down. Pen made it 1-1 at HT. We pressed and pressed but without Dalglish we lacked an edge and they scored again. We scored two late goals but went out 4-3. The Polish team were embracing each other at the whistle and the Kop broke into applause and they applauded us back. Disappointing night but a good memory.
I remember that game.
They had no away fans, so the normal away end in the Kemlyn corner of the Anny back then was given over to Liverpool fans and we decided to go in there for a change.
The sight of steam rising from the Kop as a result of all the rain was quite eerie, especially as they didn't have the full floodlights on until just before KO.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • 27 Years...
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:49:44 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:36:29 am
I remember that game.
They had no away fans, so the normal away end in the Kemlyn corner of the Anny back then was given over to Liverpool fans and we decided to go in there for a change.
The sight of steam rising from the Kop as a result of all the rain was quite eerie, especially as they didn't have the full floodlights on until just before KO.
Steam rising on the Kop was something I always remember. One night in particular, although I can't recall which game it was. Some punk in the middle had a massive red mohican haircut. Probably held in place with spray or sugar and water paste. Anyway, as time went by, and the steam from the heaving mass of pissed wet through humanity on the Kop got to work on it, it slowly started to droop. In the end, it was plastered to his head.  ;D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:49:44 am
Steam rising on the Kop was something I always remember. One night in particular, although I can't recall which game it was. Some punk in the middle had a massive red mohican haircut. Probably held in place with spray or sugar and water paste. Anyway, as time went by, and the steam from the heaving mass of pissed wet through humanity on the Kop got to work on it, it slowly started to droop. In the end, it was plastered to his head.  ;D
:D
There were a fair few punks about at the match back then. Post birmos and boots but pre diamond pringles and farah keks.
You never noticed the steam as much when you were in it, but from the other end of the ground it was quite a sight.

It was so packed sometimes the body heat probably caused the piss and spilled higsons to evaporate too!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,577
  • The first five yards........
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:36:57 pm »
It was an amazing experience to be in a packed Kop - especially in the years before 1978 when the capacity was still 28,000. In those days Anfield held 56,000, which meant exactly half of the crowd was behind one goal. The proportions are very different now, which is why the Kop can never be so domineering during a match.

In truth there weren't that many occasions where 56,000 were in the ground. Maybe it happened five or six times a season. What was it like on these occasions? Knackering, in a word. You weren't just on the Kop for 90 minutes, you were on it for possibly 3 and half hours or more. People always ask about the surges after a goal or a near- miss. They were fun and they were also sort of predictable. Sure, you struggled to get back to your mates afterwards. Everyone gradually got separated and dispersed as the game went on. People watching the highlights on TV marvelled - still do I suppose - at the sight of the Kop 'avalanches'. Like wind going through a cornfield someone once said.

But the surges and crowd movements that tired you out tended to happen 'off camera', in the hour or so before the game started. There was constant movement as supporters were still coming on to the Kop and pushing their way through the crowd to get to 'their spec' or 'their barrier'. It was like a butterfly effect. One little push could produce a mass of movement further down the terrace. And because it was unrelated to anything on the pitch it was, by definition, unpredictable movement. And it was happening pretty much constantly, until the crowd settled down around kick off. Trying to keep your footing for an hour is knackering. Trying to keep your feet on the floor and get balanced again is exhausting too. In those big games you'd come off the terrace at the end and it felt as if you'd just played. Calves had been strained, ankles 'bitten', hamstrings stretched.

It made for a brilliant atmosphere though. It's impossible to stay silent if the bloke leaning on you starts shouting encouragement. You simply have to join in.  And, of course, it was all amplified by that incredible roof that enveloped the entire Kop. From inside it looked like one of the great engine sheds of England  - Lime Street or St Pancras.  The acoustics were truly incredible.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 