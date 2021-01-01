« previous next »
Author Topic: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)  (Read 1189 times)

Offline mikeb58

Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« on: Yesterday at 06:41:34 pm »
The amazing game against St Etienne at Anfield, the best game I ever went to. Incredible from start to finish, it had the lot. I was on the Kop of course, when Fairclough put that winner away, I never saw the ball hit the net, just roll towards it, as everyone surged forward in anticipation.

But fuck me, the celebrations when it went in, took me half way down the Kop, back again and just as far left to right.

Their goal was an unbelievable effort too, it really was the match with everything, the noise and atmosphere in those remaining few minutes was absolutely deafening and electric (we shall not be moved!) Great TV coverage too, tried to download it now but this device wouldn't let me do it.

2 days later I saw the T.Rex/Damned gig at The Rainbow, what a concert..both match and gig, inc train to London, around a tenner in total I think...not a bad couple of nights!
Offline meady1981

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:59:05 pm »
My first game at Anfield was in 95. Cant tell you how many times Ive wished Id stood on the old Kop on a big European night. Id trade in watching all the cups Ive ever seen us win for just one night lost in the sway.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:08:38 pm »
I was there too. Right in the middle of the Kop.  :scarf :scarf

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vZdpzXXKpp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vZdpzXXKpp8</a>

The money shot is at 7:52 on the video.  8)
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:12:43 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 06:59:05 pm
My first game at Anfield was in 95. Cant tell you how many times Ive wished Id stood on the old Kop on a big European night. Id trade in watching all the cups Ive ever seen us win for just one night lost in the sway.

My first game was in 95 too. Wouldve loved to do it once
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:19:16 pm »
Right at the front of the Anfield road , Ive tried to freeze it many times but still cant pick myself out as a 14 year old
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:19:52 pm »
I was locked out at the Kop end in the pouring rain.....along with 10,000 others ! Remember getting to within about 10 people from the turnstiles and hearing that dreaded cry...'shut the gates' ! Bastard !

I was furious I hadn't left the house just a few minutes sooner. Managed to get the bus back home in time for the highlights on 'Sportsnight' with David Coleman (I think it was him ?). Yes, what a game.....what an atmosphere ! Still pissed I didn't get in.
Offline Millie

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:20:47 pm »
I was locked out an all  :'(
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm »
The video is poor quality, but the sound is fantastic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s</a>

*Goosebumps*
Offline mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm »
Can anyone download the clip on YouTube of 'we shall not be moved' please, it's amazing stuff! Cheers!

Edit...just seen it done, great stuff!
Offline Stubbins

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:19:52 pm
I was locked out at the Kop end in the pouring rain.....along with 10,000 others ! Remember getting to within about 10 people from the turnstiles and hearing that dreaded cry...'shut the gates' ! Bastard !

I was furious I hadn't left the house just a few minutes sooner. Managed to get the bus back home in time for the highlights on 'Sportsnight' with David Coleman (I think it was him ?). Yes, what a game.....what an atmosphere ! Still pissed I didn't get in.

Aye I was locked out too. After travelling down from Newcastle as well. I made sure I got there plenty early after that (well apart from when we played some Polish team a few years later and I was locked out again - I'll have to look up who that was)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 07:32:53 pm
Aye I was locked out too. After travelling down from Newcastle as well. I made sure I got there plenty early after that (well apart from when we played some Polish team a few years later and I was locked out again - I'll have to look up who that was)

Widzew Lodz in '83 or Lech Poznan in '84 maybe?  The game against Lodz being the quarter-final.
Online oojason

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:41:57 pm »

A few videos (and more) on the St Etienne match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320211.msg17863159#msg17863159 ;D
Offline mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm »
Sorry for you fellas locked out. I got there early but funny enough I don't think it was ridiculously early like what happened loads back then. Was the Kop partly ticketed for that game, maybe I had a ticket, my memory is not that good to remember!

I used to hate getting locked out, everyone would run down to the Annie Road and try their luck there!
Offline John C

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:04:22 pm »
I was there, we'd have left home about half 4 after school so at the ground early. I really can't remember weather we were at the very front of the Kop or the very front of Anny Rd. We'd go to various places each game. I just don't remember.

I probably didn't realise how big a game it was until I got home and my mum had said it was all over the news etc.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm
Sorry for you fellas locked out. I got there early but funny enough I don't think it was ridiculously early like what happened loads back then. Was the Kop partly ticketed for that game, maybe I had a ticket, my memory is not that good to remember!

I used to hate getting locked out, everyone would run down to the Annie Road and try their luck there!
Cheers Mike - I got there early too, or thought I had.....think the gates were shut about an hour before kick-off (?), but I'd been queueing for an hour then ! I think most turnstiles were cash then, but think there were some ST only turnstiles ?

Yeah, hung around a bit afterwards and was about to go down the Annie Road, when some lads just came back from there saying same thing happened there - lockout ! I think next day Echo put the figure at 10,000 locked out.
Offline Lad

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:10:46 pm »
I got locked out too. We went down the King Harry for a few pints and strolled back up with about half hour to go. Hanging round outside the Kop and a steward opened the gate to let someone out who was ill. Well dozens of blokes just made a grab for the gates and before you know it hundreds poured in me included. What a night !
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm »
I still sometimes dream of this night.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight!
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm »
Bathenay's goal still has to be one of the best goals scored by an away side at Anfield
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:15:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm
I still sometimes dream of this night.

Me too. Given the chance to go back in time it'd be a toss up between the St Etienne match and Wolves away in 76 as my best moment following the reds. We've had numerous equally great moments since but nothing can really compare to that era when gangs of teenage lads could go the match together and stand side by side on the Kop singing our hearts out. 75-77 will always be the best for me, the indescribable depression at Shankly leaving turning into a  journey from being just one of the best teams in England to the undisputed best team in Europe, with the Kop also at its absolute best ... what a fckin ride it was and St Etienne was probably the key sliding doors moment .  ;D
Online kavah

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:44:37 am »
Also the anniversary of Widzew Lodz, got locked out too  :no  :P  ;D


