The amazing game against St Etienne at Anfield, the best game I ever went to. Incredible from start to finish, it had the lot. I was on the Kop of course, when Fairclough put that winner away, I never saw the ball hit the net, just roll towards it, as everyone surged forward in anticipation.



But fuck me, the celebrations when it went in, took me half way down the Kop, back again and just as far left to right.



Their goal was an unbelievable effort too, it really was the match with everything, the noise and atmosphere in those remaining few minutes was absolutely deafening and electric (we shall not be moved!) Great TV coverage too, tried to download it now but this device wouldn't let me do it.



2 days later I saw the T.Rex/Damned gig at The Rainbow, what a concert..both match and gig, inc train to London, around a tenner in total I think...not a bad couple of nights!

