Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62  (Read 13322 times)

Offline Six Beardy

Reply #440 on: Today at 02:19:46 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:08:46 am
2-0 probably harsh looking at the xg, honestly 1-0 or 1-1 probably the fairest but arsenal where clear 2nd best overall and tie probably misleading. it was like 1.1-.6 xg(with big chance that Alisson saved as like .31)

Fuck xg

HTH  ;D
Offline G Richards

Reply #441 on: Today at 02:28:08 am
Arsenal are a good young side, with pace, skill, and more fight about them than in a long time. As long as they dont lay an egg after losing to us, they should do enough to finish fourth. I certainly wouldnt mind Martinelli here and Arteta is getting to grips with it now and doing well for them.

We were below par first half, but still kept it even. It was only a matter of time before we went through the gears, and when we did we added two goals and then closed it out reasonably comfortably.

A very nice win.

I still think Man City are favorites - they are a point ahead, have an easier run in, and are at home for our crucial game. But we have momentum, and a fourteen point lead is now just one, so it is very much game on. Come on you reds!
Offline bravoco

Reply #442 on: Today at 02:36:34 am
^ A good summary of the current situation, thanks!

This is a special Liverpool side. The hunger to keep making wins happen week after week is exceptional.

Special mention to Alisson though - what a critical save!
Offline xbugawugax

Reply #443 on: Today at 03:14:28 am
seems like the template narrative in the media nowadays

Teams are playing well against us and dominating. How many times have we heard that before. Burnley game. then the Inter game over 2 legs and again today. Hardly a shot on target. Nobody is actually watching the game. Just keep repeating the narratives set.

This team just manages the play so well. Tide the storm and then take our chances when it comes.

Really hoping arsenal take the fourth spot. This is just a lesson for the young ones on how much work they need to do to reach to our level.
Online FLRed67

Reply #444 on: Today at 04:22:01 am
We will remember that save from Odegaard, Ali. Just like we remember the one against Napoli three seasons ago.

Oh, and Martinelli is a little beast of a player, waiting to play with teammates who can link up with him properly and provide an outlet for his talent.. He looks good in red .    .     .

