Arsenal are a good young side, with pace, skill, and more fight about them than in a long time. As long as they dont lay an egg after losing to us, they should do enough to finish fourth. I certainly wouldnt mind Martinelli here and Arteta is getting to grips with it now and doing well for them.



We were below par first half, but still kept it even. It was only a matter of time before we went through the gears, and when we did we added two goals and then closed it out reasonably comfortably.



A very nice win.



I still think Man City are favorites - they are a point ahead, have an easier run in, and are at home for our crucial game. But we have momentum, and a fourteen point lead is now just one, so it is very much game on. Come on you reds!