« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62  (Read 9351 times)

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • Hates Poodles
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #400 on: Today at 11:33:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:04:12 pm
Big game v Arsenal, big game v Forest, feels like the 80s again

Fuck em all, fuck em all. On Sunday the Forest will fall. Well never be mastered by Cloughies red bastards so come on you Reds fuck em all!
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,082
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #401 on: Today at 11:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:23:10 pm
To be fair refs don't make-up the rules. That rule has probably been made up by some Health and Safety Committee somewhere

It's the fact refs miss the obvious player assaults,  but suddenly remembers "the rules" on player safety when one is being cuddled by the fans.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,089
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #402 on: Today at 11:35:26 pm »
Massive result.  No matter what happens for the rest of the season im so proud of the team.  Fair play to arsenal as well.  They still have their frailties but they are a lot better than last season.  They have some exciting talent in martinelli and saka. 
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,111
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #403 on: Today at 11:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:33:54 pm
It's the fact refs miss the obvious player assaults,  but suddenly remembers "the rules" on player safety when one is being cuddled by the fans.
Yes, that's annoying. But there's no discretion in things like taking off a top of running into the fans. They are non-play-related rules, where no judgement is needed, just automatic bookings.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • Well Red.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #404 on: Today at 11:47:52 pm »
So I'm all over the place here.

I hate, HATE, to watch the game anywhere else other than on my own terms. Usually a stream on my own shall suffice. Its a superstitious thing really.

Anyway, a new friend in the area suggested watching the game at the pub. He's an Arsenal fan. I couldn't say no as I had already let him down this week for a climbing session.

I met him at the local pub. Albeit I was running 5 minutes late.

What was waiting for me I hear you cry?

A pint of Blue fucking Moon. I love the stuff but Cmon...!

An Arsenal fan making me come out of my comfort zone, making me drink Blue Moon?

Well fuck him and fuck all the other superstitious gods.

2 - 0 ya c*nts.

I had four pints of that stuff. Its a work night n all. Urgh. Woe is me! Night Reds!
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #405 on: Today at 11:49:28 pm »
Fantastic result. Brilliant mentality from the lads.

Now a fucking international break to destroy our momentum! :( 
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,654
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #406 on: Today at 11:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 10:55:50 pm
Have to say I enjoyed that - its been a great week for footy ;D
The Ev to inevitably get beat tomorrow and the mighty reds to get a great draw Friday to round things off.
Logged

Online cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #407 on: Today at 11:53:28 pm »
Great game management by the boys.  Klopp described it perfectly when he mentioned that we've played 6 more games than Arsenal during our last 14 games.  Let's hope a lot of the rested first teamers and our second stringers can handle Nottingham and that many of our boys can recharge during the international break.  We're going to need as much energy as possible for that Man City game and the final stretch run of this season given the three competitions we're in.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,874
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #408 on: Today at 11:53:41 pm »
Big win, we didn't create much but were super clinical in those 10 minutes and grab the points. That's all that counts these days.

Ali is boss, just reminds us every so often how good he is. Luckily Thiago's second thru ball was in the right direction.

Good to see Jota and Bobby score, don't think they've had a pl goal since their injuries.

Hope City stew on that for a few weeks and it eats them up.

Roll on Sunday.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,437
  • id rather be fishing
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #409 on: Today at 11:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:15:33 pm
. My heart can't take this for another 2 months!
I was actually at the Cardiologists having a ultrasound/cardio doppler whilst the game was on..had the game on my phone on the chair beside the bed.. Doctor made his assistant turn the phone off just as Bobby scored.. said  me listening to the game was affecting the reading..
Logged
JFT 96

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • Enjoy these times
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #410 on: Today at 11:54:33 pm »
Fucking hell what a side we have. Just beautiful. RIP Martin Tyler
Logged
YNWA

Online Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #411 on: Today at 11:57:07 pm »
Djota slotting past the Arsenal goalie at his near post, slightly reminiscent of Heighway in the 71 cup final ? With the added bonus we won this time  ;D

Tough game but our class and experience showed in the end. Arsenal's performance reminded me of many times in the past when we were on the up and gave our all against a team above us but just didn't quite have the nous to take us over the line.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 