So I'm all over the place here.



I hate, HATE, to watch the game anywhere else other than on my own terms. Usually a stream on my own shall suffice. Its a superstitious thing really.



Anyway, a new friend in the area suggested watching the game at the pub. He's an Arsenal fan. I couldn't say no as I had already let him down this week for a climbing session.



I met him at the local pub. Albeit I was running 5 minutes late.



What was waiting for me I hear you cry?



A pint of Blue fucking Moon. I love the stuff but Cmon...!



An Arsenal fan making me come out of my comfort zone, making me drink Blue Moon?



Well fuck him and fuck all the other superstitious gods.



2 - 0 ya c*nts.



I had four pints of that stuff. Its a work night n all. Urgh. Woe is me! Night Reds!