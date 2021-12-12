You did to be fair Close call though
......it was a late edit to be honest
God just pulled out city for us if we beat NF
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Burnley, Atleti, Liverpool, Atleti, Liverpool
Kill me now oh my god
'Two protesters have just been removed from the pitch before they managed to attach themselves to the goal. (Spurs v West Ham)' - https://streamgg.com/v/2c6twdmz
The cable tie cutter business must be good right now
Spurs hanging on a bit. Beyond the front 2 they dont have much . We are clearly the better team now.
