Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03

Tommy_W

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:29:19 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:27:51 pm
You did to be fair

Close call though ;D

......it was a late edit to be honest ;D
rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:30:14 pm
I would say Lloris calamity 2nd half but I dont see West Hams legs being up to much past 70 mins

Another 2 here for Spuds if they want them
rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:30:37 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 05:29:19 pm
......it was a late edit to be honest ;D

;D
scouseman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:35:39 pm
God just pulled out city for us if we beat NF
oojason

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:37:43 pm

Video of the FA Cup Semi-Finals draw: https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1505598535542128653 (2 minute video)


Morgana

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:39:42 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:35:39 pm
God just pulled out city for us if we beat NF
Disgusting  ;D
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:42:47 pm
Another goal post wanker
Commie Bobbie

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:43:21 pm
City's next five games...

Quote
Burnley, Atleti, Liverpool, Atleti, Liverpool

As I have seen from someone on Twitter.

Quote
Kill me now oh my god

Close to Pep's worse nightmare from a footballing point of view.
Kekule

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:43:27 pm
Jesus, thats pathetic from Son. West Ham player kicks the ball towards him, it barely reaches him and he flops over.

Then another person ties themselves to the goal posts.
cdav

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:45:52 pm
Poor effort by Antonio, he has really slumped since his good start to the season
oojason

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:47:29 pm

'Two protesters have just been removed from the pitch before they managed to attach themselves to the goal. (Spurs v West Ham)' - https://streamgg.com/v/2c6twdmz
rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:49:30 pm
Players falling on the floor rolling about and peeking at the ref is easily the most abhorrent facet of the game now

Im so sick and bored of it

El Classico tonight will be another level
The North Bank

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:51:28 pm
Spurs hanging on a bit. Beyond the front 2 they dont have much . We are clearly the better team now.
Tobelius

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:52:06 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:47:29 pm
'Two protesters have just been removed from the pitch before they managed to attach themselves to the goal. (Spurs v West Ham)' - https://streamgg.com/v/2c6twdmz

The cable tie cutter business must be good right now
rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:53:35 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:52:06 pm
The cable tie cutter business must be good right now

I thought they were cable ties but the bolt cutters at Everton denote wire/metal
rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Today at 05:55:23 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:51:28 pm
Spurs hanging on a bit. Beyond the front 2 they dont have much . We are clearly the better team now.

Thats the difference though

You havent got a kane or son

Black of ruthlessness could kill you. Lacazette just doesnt score
