Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03

Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:03:43 pm
Successful teams are not liked shocker.
I mean compared to the likes of city who are also very successful in recent years.
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:03:43 pm
Successful teams are not liked shocker.

its more than that with Liverpool, its a hate of the city and people by a-holes who dont understand what the city and people have gone through and hate the fact the people wont stay quiet.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:33:07 pm
You're obviously not going to change your mind Peter so it's absolutely pointless continuing this. If you think it's a worthy punishment for running after a ball then so be it. You've obviously never played football at any level, Sunday League included.

Oh, I played at a very decent level, and finished my career at the age of 17 because of a 50-50 tackle that I've won. The other guy never meant to injure me, and he even visited me during my stay in the hospital after the surgery to apologize, but you are right, you are not going to change my mind on this ...
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:08:48 pm
its more than that with Liverpool, its a hate of the city and people by a-holes who dont understand what the city and people have gone through and hate the fact the people wont stay quiet.

Aye. Which is why I've no problem if LFC gets exclusive rights to their own matches and the revenue it generates.

We've basically owned the fair play award for years, have one of the most decent human beings in sport as our coach, and some of the most gifted, yet humble players in the game in our team. Yet we are derided, mocked, sneered at, and have to deal with a pack of absolute wham about our team, manager, fans, club, city etc, week in, week out.

I can take banter, and I can take rivalry. I don't expect us to be loved. But despised?  And it's more than us being successful - it's for being Liverpool. 

And I'm supposed to worry about how much a team like Burnley, Leicester or Wolves might make from TV revenue if we take everything in-house? Fuck 'em. They hate us that much then at least we can give them a legit reason for once.

At least on the continent we get some fucking respect.
