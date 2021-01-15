« previous next »
Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03

rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #840 on: Today at 02:16:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:11:35 pm
Lacazette off.  no surprise, I've done as much for them today as he has.

He is utter shit

I dunno how these have got the points they have with him up top

Does nothing





Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #841 on: Today at 02:17:11 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:16:08 pm
He is utter shit

I dunno how these have got the points they have with him up top

Does nothing

He provides quite a few assists.


cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #842 on: Today at 02:19:46 pm
Villa's passing is so slow, even simple passes takes several touches to get across the pitch


TheCunningScorpion

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #843 on: Today at 02:23:15 pm
Why is Arteta always so over the top and manic on the touchline, seems forced and doubt it helps his players.


Zizou

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #844 on: Today at 02:23:16 pm
No urgency at all from Villa, strange to see.


SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #845 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 02:23:15 pm
Why is Arteta always so over the top and manic on the touchline, seems forced and doubt it helps his players.
learnt it from baldy



tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #846 on: Today at 02:24:27 pm
Arsenal are a really well drilled and cynical team.  Shows just how good we are, the way we handled them midweek.



rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #847 on: Today at 02:24:43 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:17:11 pm
He provides quite a few assists.

Just looked

7 for the season

Less than our both of our full backs





OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #848 on: Today at 02:24:57 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:06:32 pm
Lacazette needs dropping

Hes absolute shite

Mark Goldbridge, a United youtuber, calls him Lack-of-threat.  ;D


Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #849 on: Today at 02:25:47 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:24:43 pm
Just looked

7 for the season

Less than our both of our full backs

80% of the premier league have less than our fullbacks.


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #850 on: Today at 02:25:50 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:07:37 pm
No matter how much I try to like Arsenal I just cant bring myself to want them to achieve anything. I would rather they miss out on the top 4 to Spurs if Im honest. Is it their whinging shithouse players? Their shite fans that spend most of the match singing Youre just a shit (insert Arsenal player name here) or their lego looking, Pep loving manager?
agreed although personally I would love West Ham to somehow sneek in ahead of all of them




rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #851 on: Today at 02:26:06 pm
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 02:23:15 pm
Why is Arteta always so over the top and manic on the touchline, seems forced and doubt it helps his players.

Its so fucking annoying

I always think what are you saying in the dressing room to be telling them what to do every second of the 90 mins





palimpsest

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #852 on: Today at 02:26:22 pm
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 02:23:15 pm
Why is Arteta always so over the top and manic on the touchline, seems forced and doubt it helps his players.

Its incredibly annoying, hes waving like a windmill and looks fucking ridiculous.


