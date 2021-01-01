I dont think the second yellow was a horrendous decision to be honest. People keep saying a 50-50 which it was, however one player won that 50-50 and so it is always likely the other player ends up with a yellow. Especially with the force both went in.



One that Id maybe be upset if it was our player getting the yellow but also one where Im calling for a yellow if its on our player, so I can see both sides. Its only causing outrage due to it being a second yellow. His first yellow was a very strong yellow for me too and I thought Moutinho was lucky to escape a red, though Ive not seen that back.



Still think Wolves should have reacted better, their heads went completely. Probably too much Portuguese petulance in their ranks. The keeper charging about like an absolute menace for the equaliser summed up their reaction.