Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
If that was Robbo clearing the ball and Jiminez comes flying in like that...yellow card all night long.

He didnt remotely fly in. There was only a collision because the keeper slid in.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:32:08 pm
If you're looking for certain posts I've deleted them.

Take that shite to Twitter please.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:36:50 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:31:37 pm
50/50 every day of the week. Keeper went in just as hard.

The one who gets there last, gets the card.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 10:39:37 pm
I dont think the second yellow was a horrendous decision to be honest. People keep saying a 50-50 which it was, however one player won that 50-50 and so it is always likely the other player ends up with a yellow. Especially with the force both went in.

One that Id maybe be upset if it was our player getting the yellow but also one where Im calling for a yellow if its on our player, so I can see both sides.  Its only causing outrage due to it being a second yellow. His first yellow was a very strong yellow for me too and I thought Moutinho was lucky to escape a red, though Ive not seen that back.

Still think Wolves should have reacted better, their heads went completely. Probably too much Portuguese petulance in their ranks. The keeper charging about like an absolute menace for the equaliser summed up their reaction.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 10:43:21 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:39:37 pm
I dont think the second yellow was a horrendous decision to be honest. People keep saying a 50-50 which it was, however one player won that 50-50 and so it is always likely the other player ends up with a yellow. Especially with the force both went in.

One that Id maybe be upset if it was our player getting the yellow but also one where Im calling for a yellow if its on our player, so I can see both sides.  Its only causing outrage due to it being a second yellow. His first yellow was a very strong yellow for me too and I thought Moutinho was lucky to escape a red, though Ive not seen that back.

Still think Wolves should have reacted better, their heads went completely. Probably too much Portuguese petulance in their ranks. The keeper charging about like an absolute menace for the equaliser summed up their reaction.


Oh the Portuguese runs strong in them that's for sure. They were kicking off on the sideline as well. They are a little to big for their britches.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 11:27:19 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:39:37 pm
I dont think the second yellow was a horrendous decision to be honest. People keep saying a 50-50 which it was, however one player won that 50-50 and so it is always likely the other player ends up with a yellow. Especially with the force both went in.

One that Id maybe be upset if it was our player getting the yellow but also one where Im calling for a yellow if its on our player, so I can see both sides.  Its only causing outrage due to it being a second yellow. His first yellow was a very strong yellow for me too and I thought Moutinho was lucky to escape a red, though Ive not seen that back.

Still think Wolves should have reacted better, their heads went completely. Probably too much Portuguese petulance in their ranks. The keeper charging about like an absolute menace for the equaliser summed up their reaction.

I think it was one of the worst decisions I've seen all season. On what planet was that a red card?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 11:58:10 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:27:19 pm
I think it was one of the worst decisions I've seen all season. On what planet was that a red card?

Im not sure what youre on about as he wasnt given a red card for that offence, he received a yellow card for it.

Unfortunately for Jiminez he had already received a yellow card but that doesnt mean the threshold for his second yellow goes up, which a lot of people seem to think for some reason.

Had he been given a straight red card, it would indeed have been a baffling decision.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #767 on: Today at 12:24:47 am
Ive just seen the jiminez sending

What does he do to even commit a foul?

2nd yellow is a joke
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #768 on: Today at 12:43:48 am
One for appeal.


A 50/50 if ever there was one.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #769 on: Today at 12:46:24 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 11:58:10 pm
Im not sure what youre on about as he wasnt given a red card for that offence, he received a yellow card for it.

Unfortunately for Jiminez he had already received a yellow card but that doesnt mean the threshold for his second yellow goes up, which a lot of people seem to think for some reason.

Had he been given a straight red card, it would indeed have been a baffling decision.
How about the threshold for any yellow is the same and that incident isn't one?
