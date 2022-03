I donít think the second yellow was a horrendous decision to be honest. People keep saying a 50-50 which it was, however one player won that 50-50 and so it is always likely the other player ends up with a yellow. Especially with the force both went in.



One that Iíd maybe be upset if it was our player getting the yellow but also one where Iím calling for a yellow if itís on our player, so I can see both sides. Itís only causing outrage due to it being a second yellow. His first yellow was a very Ďstrongí yellow for me too and I thought Moutinho was lucky to escape a red, though Iíve not seen that back.



Still think Wolves should have reacted better, their heads went completely. Probably too much Portuguese petulance in their ranks. The keeper charging about like an absolute menace for the equaliser summed up their reaction.