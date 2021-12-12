PREMIER LEAGUE
WEDNESDAY 16TH MARCH
Brighton & Hove Albion V Tottenham Hotspur 19:30
Arsenal V Liverpool 20:15 skysports
THURSDAY 17TH MARCH
Everton V Newcastle United 19:45 prime video
FRIDAY 18TH MARCH
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Leeds United 20:00 skysports
SATURDAY 19TH MARCH
Aston Villa V Arsenal 12:30 BT Sport
SUNDAY 20TH MARCH
Leicester City V Brentford 14:00 skysports
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United 16:30 skysports
FA CUP
SATURDAY 19TH MARCH
Middlesbrough V Chelsea 17:15 BBC One
SUNDAY 20TH MARCH
Crystal Palace V Everton 12:30 itv SPORT
Southampton V Man City 15:00 BBC One
Nottingham Forest V Liverpool 18:00 itv SPORT