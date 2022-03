I think the league has to get permission from UEFA if they want to play a match that clashes with CL.There’s a bundesliga match on too (Mainz vs BVB), but they’ve put it on now, so it doesn’t clash.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp