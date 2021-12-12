« previous next »
Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03

Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
PREMIER LEAGUE

WEDNESDAY 16TH MARCH

Brighton & Hove Albion V Tottenham Hotspur 19:30
Arsenal V Liverpool 20:15 skysports

THURSDAY 17TH MARCH

Everton V Newcastle United 19:45 prime video

FRIDAY 18TH MARCH

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Leeds United 20:00 skysports

SATURDAY 19TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Arsenal 12:30 BT Sport

SUNDAY 20TH MARCH

Leicester City V Brentford 14:00 skysports
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United 16:30 skysports


FA CUP

SATURDAY 19TH MARCH

Middlesbrough V Chelsea 17:15 BBC One

SUNDAY 20TH MARCH

Crystal Palace V Everton 12:30 itv SPORT
Southampton V Man City 15:00 BBC One
Nottingham Forest V Liverpool 18:00 itv SPORT
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Just realised we're being broadcast at the same time as Champions League fixtures. Thought UEFA wouldn't allow that?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:42:09 pm
Just realised we're being broadcast at the same time as Champions League fixtures. Thought UEFA wouldn't allow that?

I think the league has to get permission from UEFA if they want to play a match that clashes with CL.

Theres a bundesliga match on too (Mainz vs BVB), but theyve put it on now, so it doesnt clash.
