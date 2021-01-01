Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th.





Referee: Andre Marriner. Assistants: Simon Long, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.





Hi folks,



I asked to do this game because Arsenal and Liverpool is, for me, one of the classic games. I also asked The North Bank, one of the best rival posters we have to contribute some of his memories and thoughts. Thanks mate.







Arsenal, I really, really didnt like Arsenal. I am the owner of a number Arsenal inflicted scars.







By coincidence, Im sitting here in my mothers home, at the same kitchen table as on Saturday May 8th 1971, before watching my second ever FA Cup final. The FA Cup final was absolutely huge those days. Coverage started in the morning and went on all day, even here in Ireland. It was like the World Cup final every season.



That year we had a new colour tv and a new home and it was Arsenal vs Liverpool. Classic kits, the Cannon against the Liverbird. We got to wear red. This was my first major final as a Liverpool supporter. I was 10. Life was opening up.



Arsenal were teak tough. 10 days earlier they had secured the league at Spurs with a goal from Ray Kennedy (RIP) and were trying to be only the second team that century to win the double. They were the fancied team.



Liverpool were young, the second great Shankly team on the rise.

Clemence, Lindsay, Lawler, Smith, Lloyd, Hughes, Callaghan, Evans, Hall, Toshack, Heighway. (Interestingly 8 of the players started the Newcastle final in 1974).



I was nervous, desperate to win (Nothings changed there!). It was a hot day and it was a battle. Momentum swung both ways into extra time. Unbelievably, Steve Heighway fooled Bob Wilson in the Arsenal goal after 92 minutes and we were in front. Then a scrappy, messy equaliser came from (for me) the boot of George Stroller Graham. But that was nothing to the winner, smashed in by Charlie George, long haired, cockney rock star, in an era of unrelenting short back and sides. The sight of him stretched out on the turf, arms raised to the heavens, ball in the net, I will never forget it. There was no way back. We were dead on our feet. Arsenal won, I cried in anger and frustration. It hurt, a lot. The first great disappointment of my life.







Shankly powered on and broke England . Paisley doubled down and bent Europe to our will. Fagan and Dalglish drove us on.







Then came 1989 and Hillsboro. Despite the carnage, the life changing disaster that it was for so many, eventually the team got back to playing football. They continued a run which saw them win 17 of the last 18 games (including an FA Cup victory against Everton) before they lined up at Anfield against the up and coming pretenders, Arsenal, managed by one George Stroller Graham. We were imperious. Kennys team of wizards at their peak. Friday May 26th. Wed already played 5 times against them that season winning just once 2-1 losing once 2-1 and drawing 3 times. They were a match of sorts for us. They had to win by 2 goals and it hurts to even write this. They did. Michael Thomas scored in injury time to deny us, not just a league, but something more, in the light of what had happened the month previous. All I remember was feeling an absolute kick in the guts. Horrible. Fairytales are fine unless you end up being the wicked witch.







George Graham and Arsenal book-ended the great Liverpool era for me. For although we won the league at a canter the next season something had broken and it was the last hurrah for the team and the club. A 30 season wait was about to begin. The football world just kept on moving and we flailed about, occasionally brilliant, but basically floundering...



That was Arsenal for me. Salty, iron willed, tough, determined, hard. I never forgave them 71. Even though we trampled them for nearly 20 seasons of course it had to be them who put the knife in us in 89. Beating them will always give me a special kind of vicious joy. Arsenal hurt me and I always had respect for them..



While we wandered leagueless they picked up 4 League titles, a League Cup, 8 FA Cups and the Cup Winners Cup, as well as many runners up medals and charity shield wins. They re-invented football, had the glory of Wenger-ball and went unbeaten for a whole season. They were top dogs for a while, brilliant and revolutionary, we were none of their business at times.



But, maybe there was a price paid. Was something lost along the way ? Highbury, the clock end, The North Bank, the soul of AFC was sold and gradually, despite the regular trophies, they too have become almost shadows of what they once were. Seemingly never happy, easily agitated and not really living up to their own expectations. A flagship for corporate satisfaction and 4th place, they seemed sat permanently on the edge of some crisis or ridicule with, of late, the ever-present goons of AFTV in the background, yapping and prancing like demented little terriers.







Now a few thoughts from The North Bank.





Any particular games stand out as miserable memories ?



TNB.

Robbie Fowler in 1995, scoring a hattrick in 5 minutes , absolutely destroyed our famous back 4, that really hurt. It was our worst season in my life time, finished 15th and at one stage looked in relegation trouble. Still those goals stayed with me. 20 years later, I was in a hotel in Holland, watching highlights of the day's action in the premier league. Commentator said that Sadio Mane has just broken the record for the fastest hattrick in premier league history, for Southampton against Villa, I smiled, finally got over that one.



The worst memory though by some distance has to be the 2001 FA cup final. The "Michael Owen" final, that one really hurt, I believe i shed a tear after the final whistle. The context of it was horrendous, we had finished 2nd in the league 3 years running, we finished second in the uefa cup the previous season losing to Galatasary on pens, and we had that Giggs moment in the fa cup in 99 when we battered that lot, missed a pen, and shouldve stopped them winning the treble. Going into that game, we had beaten Spurs in the semi final, we were playing the best attacking football I'd ever seen from an Arsenal team, albeit our defence was no longer top notch. At the time I believed we had the best all round central midfielder in the world in Patrick Vieira, and a forward on his way to becoming the best in the world. We just couldnt finish second again, we had the better team and I was really looking forward to the game. The game itself, we battered Liverpool, the most one sided final Id seen for years . A mixture of bad finishing, bad luck, great goalkeeping, and uncalled hand balls, meant we still could not get the breakthrough. About an hour into the game we finally got infront with Ljungberg. Finally justice served, only one winner then, now lets see Liverpool come out and try to score. Finally the wait was over , we were going to win a trophy, then with 7 minutes left, It all went wrong.

Looking back at it later, that defeat might have been the catalyst for signing Sol Campbell in the summer, winning the double the following season, and the rest is history, so it may have been good for us long term, but that was a horrible day.





Are you happy with how the season is going ?



TNB

Season is going far better than expected to be fair. Going into it I thought 6th would be a decent target, and should be achievable. We overhauled our entire squad over the last 2 years, had a lot of new players coming in, and are relying on inexperienced youngsters. I couldnt see us finishing ahead of Man utd with their seemingly talented squad, or Spurs with Kane and Son at their peak and Conte in charge. I thought finishing ahead of West ham Leicester and even Everton would be tricky enough.



What do you expect from the season ?



TNB

I expect to finish 4th now, and get back into the champions league, which would be absolutely massive , given that we are still rebuilding so need the money, and given the imminent return to normality of Chelsea, we may have timed our resurgence perfectly. Our only challengers will be Spurs, we still have a lot of work to do and our most difficult game left is Liverpool, so this next week is crucial.

I wouldnt call it the Arsene Wenger trophy, its a cheap media shot a a manager that won the league 3 times, and finished in the top 3 in 13 of his 22 years at the club. Even if he was completely spot on in that every club now prefers top 4 to a domestic trophy.



What is the team likely to be ?



TNB

Providing everyone comes through unscathed against Leicester I expect the team to be unchanged for the 3rd game running:



Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.



Tomiyasu is still out, and has been for some time, which is worrying as he looked excellent since coming in and Cedric is a huge drop in quality even though he is playing his best football since joining. Emile Smith Rowe will be back from injury and take his place on the bench, alongside Pepe, I expect both to feature at some stage.



What is the strategy likely to be ? How do you see the game going ?



TNB

We'll try to be on the front foot and to win the ball in Liverpools half, so I expect a fast start and a good 20 minutes or so for us, before Liverpool settle down and control the game. I dont think we are at a level yet where we can compete with the best of Liverpool. Our biggest strength in the last 10 games (won 8 and drawn 1), is taking advantage of opposition mistakes in the final 3rd, a misplaced pass or winning posession in their own half, and generally taking advantage of teams tiring as they have all played more games than us. We wont get these advantages against Liverpool, a team who could keep the ball away from us for 90 mins, as well as physically overpower us, and generally cause us to make the mistakes that we have caused in other teams.

I think it will be the most competitive league game we have given liverpool for a long time, which isnt saying too much given how easily you normally brush us aside (I discount wins over you after the title was decided) .





Final score



TNB

Cant go against my team so I will go for a heart over head 1-1 draw









Over the years its been a 50-50 game. Practically identical records. Its the highest scoring league fixture over the last 30 seasons.



Under Jurgan we have played them 13 times in the league winning 8, drawing 4 and losing just one (at an empty Emirates when we were already champions).



However, they come into this on the back of 4 successive league victories including a comeback against Wolves, no mean feat. I watched some of the recent Arsenal vs Watford game. 4-3-3 like ourselves. They have some good players in top form.



Arsenal have pace, trickery and it seems like they all now want to play for Arteta. I do think things have finally turned for the club and they are indeed on the way back now. Confidence is high and they have 4th place firmly in their sights. At home they may well feel confident and courageous enough to come out and play. 2 teams, identical formations.



I think its going to be a cracker myself. We pretty much cruised the Brighton game today. I think playing Arsenal suits us but I also think we may suit Arsenal. Arteta will know any result against us will be both a points bonus and a huge psychological boost. They have little to lose. Under the lights I can see both teams going for it. I think (as does The North Bank) that Arsenal will come at us hard from the kick-off, try to grab a lead, momentum and get the crowd up. We seem to start halves a bit slowish at times.



But whatever Arsenal are and however they approach and play on Wednesday, we are battle hardened and simply have to win. This is a serious squad with eyes for winning. This is our time, this is our league to fight for. We will find a way I think. It wouldnt surprise me if there was some symmetry with that long-ago cup final of 71. (But) This time well come out on top after a hard battle.





So



Does Jurgan ask for one more effort from the starting 11 on Saturday ?



Anyone concerned about our (seemingly) wobbly starts ?



Does Thiago get a start against a team whose style will suit him ?



One more for the road for Joel Beckenbauer ?



Could Diaz could be key for us against Cedric ?



Has Mo cleared the tubes with his goal today ?



Will Fabinho, looking a bit leggy today, go again ?



Will Bobby, who loves a game against Arsenal, get a start ?



Jotas last good game was against Arsenal, will he get a start?