...before I was rudely interrupted by life getting in the road. Anyroad, further to the KENNYS FROM HEAVEN thread and John C's comments in that thread I thought that anyone who enjoyed reading that piece which is from a later part of the book, might like to read the opening part of the book which establishes the narrative style and will provide a flavour of where I was going with the whole thing. If folks are still interested then I'll be pleased to put up all of what has been written in line with what John C suggested.









A PILLAR OF THE COMMUNITY







Liverpool, late autumn 1961



It was the one part of his job that really did fill Jack Growney with dread. Standing by his open front door, he glanced anxiously at his watch whilst checking hurriedly that his case had all his paraphernalia. Then, as Mrs Doherty fussed him one final time with her ever-ready clothes brush, his long dark overcoat swept past its fawning assailant and he was gone into the November night that instantly enveloped both him and his dread.



Quickly turning the corner of Hogarth Street, he set down his briefcase for a moment to light up a cigarette, drawing on it as if it were his last. Striding on, he was soon at the front door of the Cottons house. He hovered outside for a further moment or two to snatch a few more precious drags, gazing pensively as he did so at the neighbourhood bonfire dominating the bombed wasteland across the street.



From where Jack stood its jagged silhouette of untold pyre and lumber seemed to claw twice as high as the surrounding terraced rooftops that lent it a dramatic moon-sheened backdrop. Jacks expression betrayed his admiration for the youthful endeavour that had erected it. Tonight however, its ever burgeoning outline could do little to provide him with any comfort.



Nicking his half-smoked cigarette, Jack shrugged and turned to mount the gleaming brass-nosed front step into the Cottons vestibule. Breathing in deeply to drum up some extra composure, he twisted the knob of the vestibule door and let himself into the front lobby.



The Cottons were the sort of folk who never had more than two halfpennies to rub together, yet would offer their last one to a complete stranger. Either that or else toss it into the poor box. It was a paradox that defied logical explanation. It was also one whose underlying spirit Jack had grown to cherish over the years. Now, though, more pressing matters demanded his attention.



Re-focussing on the task ahead, Jack raised his eyes heavenwards for some divine reassurance, before devouring the entire length of the lobbys runner mat in two strides. He tapped gingerly on the backroom door and proceeded to enter as unceremoniously as any overly apprehensive ten-foot tall missionary of God ever could.



Evening Father G.



A wave of what could only be termed collective Scouse melancholy greeted him as he ducked below the door head.



The backroom was dotted with family and neighbours sat cradling their cups of tea and shots of whisky. Familiar faces all. It was a scene reminiscent of the family dos hed attended there down the years. The difference this time was the mournfulness etched on those same faces.



For a moment, it crossed Jacks mind hed arrived too late, before his better judgement promptly dismissed the notion. Even so, he still felt somehow responsible for the cloying aura and wished dearly he could think of something appropriate to say to alleviate it. Instead all he could muster was his usual display of priestly courteousness to those around him the dutiful shaking of hands and reciprocal downcast look as he traipsed backwards and forwards across the garish brown lino to lend comfort to some of the older dears present.



Mag Cotton hurried downstairs to greet her parish priest. Her eyes sparkled briefly, finding fleeting relief in his arrival before succumbing once more to the grim reality of what still lay in store.



Father G ...thanks for coming so soon would it be alright if some of the family came up for the service? 



Her voice tailed away.



Jack sighed inwardly. Part with empathy for a dear friend; part with relief for this informal confirmation those final few drags of imbued fortification hadnt rendered him too late. Yet part also with that unyielding dread that he still had to perform his duties. He hid his emotions, relieved, as it happened, that her faltering approach had at least afforded him the opportunity for a snatch of self-assertion amidst the prevailing despondency.



Margaret, my dear, the entire street can come upstairs if thats what youd like.



The freshly reassured warmth of her smile, surfacing for a moment above her fear and heartache, tugged at his heartstrings. He swallowed hard and placed a consoling arm around her shoulder, before motioning her to lead the way. They climbed the creaking stairs in tandem to see her Bill. The others followed in respectful silence.



Bill Cotton had never been a big man. Now and again hed even filled in as an altar boy and been mistaken for the real thing. Tonight he was like a porcelain doll. Perhaps more delicate. The so-called silent killer could not have made more commotion with its latest prey had it proclaimed itself on the BBC Pathe News. The poor man was ravaged. Life might indeed be precious but denuded to this form its finality was long overdue.



As Mag knelt down by her husbands side, she kissed his forehead and took something from under the pillow on which he lay. Turning her head, she addressed Jack.



Could I ask you something else, Father?



Sheepishly she beckoned her parish priest nearer so she could whisper in his ear, positioning her right hand upright at the corner of her mouth so as to mask her mutterings from her husband. Jack stooped to reciprocate her discretion, reaching across and clasping her hands firmly between his. Then he nodded and smiled at her, just discernibly enough for her to detect his approval to her request.



Slowly loosing go of her hand, he turned away discreetly to open his briefcase and take out the garments and sacred oils he needed for the ceremony. Kissing the gold and silver laced purple stole, he placed it around the shoulders of his stark black cassock and turned back to commence Bills Last Rites.



Mag Cotton, meanwhile, sobbed quietly to herself as she lovingly wrapped Bills faded red and white bar scarf around her husbands turkey neck.







For a good many years I really did believe it was The Beatles that had put Liverpool on the map. Of the many little pearls of wisdom tossed nonchalantly into the Sixties air by my sagacious elders, that achievement of John, Paul, George and Ringo was the one that stuck most firmly in my impressionable young head. Nor is it difficult to understand why.



Fact was the impact of The Beatles was guaranteed to capture any imagination. It was a legacy simply breathtaking in its scope. Incredible, peerless music. A seemingly endless stream of hits. The conquering of popular culture. First Britain. Then Europe. Then America and the rest of the world. And still somehow managing to help out the Merseyside branch of the Ordnance Survey with its mapping duties!



Was nothing beyond those fellas?



Above all else  from the confusion caused to a young lad like myself by a throwaway metaphor right through to its intended realities  I wanted any feat concerning The Beatles to be true. I guess like most other Liverpudlians, I was immeasurably proud of the Fab Four and what they had achieved. They had been ours, after all. It seemed to follow quite logically that any fame that Liverpool attracted should be down to them. If not them, then who else for Gods sake?



William Ewart Gladstone? Frankie Vaughan? Billy Fury? The bombing of a million Scouse chippies by Adolf Hitlers Luftwaffe perhaps?



Nah!



Of course, in the cold light of day it simply wasnt the case. None of it. On a worldwide scale, Liverpool had achieved prominence and notoriety some centuries previously. Long before even Cunard had established its international headquarters at the Pier Head, Liverpool was as notorious a seaport as any around the globe; a mecca for every sailor, salt and seadog known to Neptune. The thing was the harbouring of countless deckloads of rambling seamen was a sure way of spreading anything you desire. Be it a good name, a bad name or anything else you might care to name. In Liverpools case, examples of all three sprang readily to mind.



That dirty robbing no-good Maggie May was not simply the title of a popular shanty and Beatles cover. Nor the guide to a good time on Lime Street. Rather she was but one manifestation, one symbol as it were, of the thriving, bustling entity that had become the port of Liverpool; for many years the second city of the Empire and Britain's nautical gateway to the world. Liverpool had looked to the sea. In reciprocation the sea had given Liverpool its unique maritime lifeblood.



Equally  precursing any of the albatrosses that were one day to hang so doggedly around its well-wrung neck  Liverpool had long since achieved global infamy, too. As the European apex of the nefarious Slave Trade Triangle, the name of Liverpool was writ large in the chequered history of both the New World and its older forerunner. Much of its early wealth and architectural splendour had been built on the riches accruing from that despicable trade.



When you threw in the citys enterprise as the principal embarkation point for the remorseless European emigration to the United States throughout two centuries, its pivotal role in the 1940s Battle of the Atlantic and never forgetting, of course, its distorted domestic infamy as the hub of British political militancy, a clear picture emerged. Namely, Liverpool was one place that most certainly did not require its own icon  even one as internationally renowned as The Beatles  in order to alert the world as to its existence. The city  ships, tugs, trackie bottoms, Derek Hatton's great, great grandfather, warts and all  was known just about everywhere.



And yet in actual fact, such monumental achievements were scarcely necessary. For a place-name to become embedded within the geographical cognisance of the population at large did not actually demand any reverberating accomplishment or notoriety. Fact was, in Britain any town or city boasting a namesake association football team was transmitted, week in week out, via one media format or another into the nations households, thereby rendering superfluous the need for any formal introduction. Entry into the national consciousness was already assured, be that place Accrington or Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Whether its football team be defunct or the dogs bollocks.



So whichever way you viewed it  globally or nationally  and no matter how appropriate it may have seemed at the time, the prognosis of those wise old souls from my younger days was in fact miles off beam. Even when it concerned the very place in which they lived their emphasis on the significance of The Beatles was somewhat over-egged.



What was of more curious significance, however, was why the defining of their own home city on the map mattered to any of them in any event. People have to live somewhere, when alls said and done. Deep down in the murkiest orifices of the human mindset, should anybody really care where that place just so happens to be?



And, if so, then why?......

