Poll

So.. You're in the seat of power.. What do you do?

Nothing. It'll all blow over
Use sanctions as they are being used now
Use sanctions, but dramatically increase them
Use sanctions, but force all political parties to declare all monies and get rid of the taint of corruption all around. Donate all monies to Ukranian charities
Do 4, but also threaten military action
Do 4, but stage troops on all Nato borders
Do 4, but steam on in. Dr. Strangelove country
I like radioactive cheese
Author Topic: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?  (Read 2286 times)

How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« on: March 13, 2022, 09:06:41 am »
As a separate discussion to the main thread. What could/can/should be done to bring this whole horrible mess to a close?

(Obviously delete if you feel this shouldn't be here mods)

Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #1 on: March 13, 2022, 10:38:37 am »
It seems the cheese option is popular again. Could we have a separate thread on which kind of cheese? Plus another vote.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #2 on: March 13, 2022, 10:46:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 13, 2022, 10:38:37 am
It seems the cheese option is popular again. Could we have a separate thread on which kind of cheese? Plus another vote.

It wouldn't surprise me to find out that cheese is the answer to all these questions.

Is there anything it CAN'T do?
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #3 on: March 14, 2022, 12:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 13, 2022, 10:46:49 am
It wouldn't surprise me to find out that cheese is the answer to all these questions.

Is there anything it CAN'T do?

Well, its no Bonjella!!!
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #4 on: March 14, 2022, 04:50:42 pm »
I voted for the cheese. The reality though is some form of diplomatic discussions and efforts have to be the only way out of this.

As someone mentioned, they could both save face, scale back and go back to some kind of peace/standoff.

Sanctions work up to a point, but with oligarchs having backdoors to their UK properties, and food/energy prices going up in the UK, it's not only Russia who is getting squeezed.

This isn't Saddam/Gaddaffi that you can surround and do something to. They wield a big stick, and it's in all of humanity's interest they don't feel the need to go there.

Dialogue is the way, and whether they or us in the 'west' like it or not, both have to climb down from some of their positions to get life back to some normal for that region.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #5 on: March 14, 2022, 04:56:27 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 14, 2022, 04:50:42 pm
Dialogue is the way, and whether they or us in the 'west' like it or not, both have to climb down from some of their positions to get life back to some normal for that region.

But what happens when one of the parties isn't willing to back down?  And we're all out of cheese.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #6 on: March 14, 2022, 04:57:09 pm »
Nothing, it will all blow over like a cloud of radioactive elements  from chernobyl.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #7 on: March 14, 2022, 05:00:04 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on March 14, 2022, 04:57:09 pm
Nothing, it will all blow over like a cloud of radioactive elements  from chernobyl.

Oh well, thats a relief. Phew!  :D
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #8 on: March 14, 2022, 05:38:16 pm »
Lets face it none of this is going to end well. there will be no final agreement that satisfies everyone.
I wonder if Putin regrets the invasion, the reaction from the rest of the world has been unprecedented, Putin has misjudged the Wests reaction badly. the biggest shock is not supporting Ukraine will enrage western voters. western Politicians are being forced to help Ukraine, they are being forced to hammer Russia in every way possible.
We have reached a stage where neither side can back down from their demands.
Putin has to come out of this well at home which means Ukraine giving up Luhansk +Donetsk. some sort of agreement on not joining NATO. we need some diplomatic bullshit agreement to give Putin a way out. he may refuse point blank, if he does then we will at least know where we stand. Putin still thinks he was right to go into Ukraine. hard to believe considering the consequences.
Breaking: Ed Davey says he'll resign if issued a fixed penalty notice. No particular reason, just feels a bit left out

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #9 on: March 14, 2022, 06:26:04 pm »
Plans should be being drawn up to take him out, and that to be leaked. This guy doesnt understand anything else, he's gotta know he is the one playing the dangerous game here. Hate to use the term Redline, but any nuclear power plant disaster, chemical attack or levelling a city with 10,000s of civillian dead. Fuck him. Kill the c*nt, he won't stop at that.
YNWA

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #10 on: March 14, 2022, 08:14:22 pm »
Not seeing the option for Elon Musk to fight Putin for Ukraine.I hate Musk and social fucking media and myself for reading that shit.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #11 on: March 14, 2022, 08:18:45 pm »
Nuke it from orbit, its the only way to be sure.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #12 on: March 14, 2022, 10:29:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 14, 2022, 05:38:16 pm
we need some diplomatic bullshit agreement to give Putin a way out. he may refuse point blank, if he does then we will at least know where we stand.
It has to be along those lines.

We obviously can't stop it if someone is hellbent on pushing on, but governments have to try every diplomatic avenue/scenario because the stakes are so high.
« Reply #13 on: March 14, 2022, 11:09:39 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on March 14, 2022, 08:18:45 pm
Nuke it from orbit, its the only way to be sure.


Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #14 on: March 15, 2022, 05:34:58 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 14, 2022, 10:29:39 pm
It has to be along those lines.

We obviously can't stop it if someone is hellbent on pushing on, but governments have to try every diplomatic avenue/scenario because the stakes are so high.

Its fairly obvious that the Ukranians have been pushing for a ceasefire quite a while now, but Putin has been resistant to calls for dialogue.

I watched Lavrovs reaction after the 3rd talks, there is nothing rooted in reality, just a whole bunch of sound bites that make absolutely no sense. They are not even trying now to spin, the goading within Russia says they wont stop just at the Ukranian border.

The only way to make this stop is to pile on the Russian body bags. The more funerals held in Russia, the more the pushback. The Russians now look up at Putin as a strong leader, but if he is seen to be incompetent, he will be deposed.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #15 on: March 15, 2022, 09:18:46 am »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on March 14, 2022, 06:26:04 pm
Plans should be being drawn up to take him out, and that to be leaked. This guy doesnt understand anything else, he's gotta know he is the one playing the dangerous game here. Hate to use the term Redline, but any nuclear power plant disaster, chemical attack or levelling a city with 10,000s of civillian dead. Fuck him. Kill the c*nt, he won't stop at that.

Certainly make those plans, but don`t make it public knowledge (he`ll know anyway).

Kick the problem down the road somewhat by agreeing a peace in exhange for the former separate areas but demanding withdrawal of Russian troops to their own pre-war borders. However, do not follow the Munich line: whilst peace remains Ukraine should be at least fortified with Western aid (military and otherwise. Can we do Lend/Lease in the 21st century without expecting it to be repaid?) whilst also potentially fast-tracking EU/NATO membership via plebiscite (dictators love a wee plebiscite).

Pursue all avenues of pressure to remove Putin and like-minded cronies.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #16 on: March 15, 2022, 09:26:54 am »
A while ago Samie got laughed at for suggesting taking out  Putin.
Why did people mock the suggestion, was it because they think its an impossible task given Russians established intelligence network, or was it because they thought it would escalate things ?
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #17 on: March 15, 2022, 09:36:13 am »
I can't Andy, please can you stop asking me.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #18 on: March 15, 2022, 11:55:35 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 15, 2022, 09:26:54 am
A while ago Samie got laughed at for suggesting taking out  Putin.
Why did people mock the suggestion, was it because they think its an impossible task given Russians established intelligence network, or was it because they thought it would escalate things ?

Reverse the rolls and imagine Russia killed Biden, what do you think the response would be from the US?

 We all want Putin killed but it has to come from inside Russia from his inner circle.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #19 on: March 15, 2022, 12:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March 15, 2022, 11:55:35 am
Reverse the rolls and imagine Russia killed Biden, what do you think the response would be from the US?

 We all want Putin killed but it has to come from inside Russia from his inner circle.
Bidens not causing WW3 tho is he? This man started his political career by blowing up his own Civilians in multiple apartment bombings. Not much wiggle room, If Ukraine is lost, the whole game is done. Kill the c*nt or at least seriously consider it, and he has to know it, thats the point. Cos anything but that, he won't take it seriously/ Give a hoot.
YNWA

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #20 on: March 15, 2022, 02:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on March 15, 2022, 12:44:29 pm
Bidens not causing WW3 tho is he? This man started his political career by blowing up his own Civilians in multiple apartment bombings. Not much wiggle room, If Ukraine is lost, the whole game is done. Kill the c*nt or at least seriously consider it, and he has to know it, thats the point. Cos anything but that, he won't take it seriously/ Give a hoot.

If he's assassinated by the west it will never be forgotten, it will create decades of animosity. It will create conditions where it's easy for other wannabe dictators to rise to power.

It's like the difference between Germany trying to overthrow Tsar Nicholas II vs Germany sending in Lenin to do it for them.

They need to create the conditions where either the people rise up (difficult) or more likely, the army, backed by some disenchanted oligarchs, turn against Putin. They could blame him for everything to try and save face for how badly this is going.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #21 on: March 15, 2022, 03:13:38 pm »
We could do worse than bump off a few of his cabal here...
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #22 on: March 15, 2022, 03:27:50 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 15, 2022, 03:13:38 pm
We could do worse than bump off a few of his cabal here...
Get a few SAS over their to have a look at St Basils Cathedral in Moscow.
Give them all a load of Novichok to splash around the Kremlin.
Ask for a sample to test if it's ours when they accuse us of bumping off Putin, tell them it's not ours it belongs to Belarus. sorted.
Breaking: Ed Davey says he'll resign if issued a fixed penalty notice. No particular reason, just feels a bit left out

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:06:34 am »
I'd have Ukraine announce that on July 1st they will destroy all the pipelines through their country.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:55:44 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:06:34 am
I'd have Ukraine announce that on July 1st they will destroy all the pipelines through their country.

And piss off all of Europe, sounds like a great plan.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:34:36 am »
Bringing Finland and Sweden into Nato is going to make him mightily angry. There may be trouble ahead.
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:46:05 am »
I dont think Russia can be fixed without a change in leadership, complete overhaul of mentality and a complete generation (or two) growing up without the horrors of Putins rule.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:36:08 am »
Putin needs to be removed by his own people. The trouble is some other dictator would just pop up. The Russian people who have become used to western style trappings for a generation now are not, however, used to a proper democracy.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:00:02 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:55:44 am
And piss off all of Europe, sounds like a great plan.

Gosh.  I never thought about that.
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:03:33 pm »
Looking at Andy's poll again, my mind turned to the fact that Russia has never produced a great cheese.

Where do we count this among their legion of epic failures? I personally don't think it is as bad as Stalin or the Tsarist system of government but I might put it on the level with Chernobyl and the Russo-Japanese war of 1904-05. That might seem excessive but I really do like cheese.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:04:39 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:36:08 am
Putin needs to be removed by his own people. The trouble is some other dictator would just pop up. The Russian people who have become used to western style trappings for a generation now are not, however, used to a proper democracy.


The entire country is a kleptocracy.

I think the best comparison I've seen is that it's like a mafia-style crime syndicate. Putin is the Don and the oligarchs are the Caporegime.

It's such a corrupt regime.

Get rid of the Don, and a Caporegime steps into his shoes.

Need to wipe out the entire operation. But western countries fawn over the Caporegime and the dirty money they bring. Even the sanctions are carefully-targeted and only impact a minority of the oligarchs.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:47:59 pm »

Perhaps i missed it, have the Tories actually sanctioned any of their Russian donor yet?

 :mooncat
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:07:10 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:47:59 pm
Perhaps i missed it, have the Tories actually sanctioned any of their Russian donor yet?

 :mooncat


No.

Not even returned/given to Ukraine charities the dirty money they received.

And barely a peep from the media.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:03:33 pm
Looking at Andy's poll again, my mind turned to the fact that Russia has never produced a great cheese.

Where do we count this among their legion of epic failures? I personally don't think it is as bad as Stalin or the Tsarist system of government but I might put it on the level with Chernobyl and the Russo-Japanese war of 1904-05. That might seem excessive but I really do like cheese.

I can't think of a Russian golfer. Do they have golf courses?

Pretty slow on the up take with multi national fast food outlets as well. Is that down to the lack of good quality cheese to put on burgers as well?
Re: How would YOU fix this Russian Situation?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:40:45 pm
I can't think of a Russian golfer. Do they have golf courses?

Pretty slow on the up take with multi national fast food outlets as well. Is that down to the lack of good quality cheese to put on burgers as well?
No, no. Of course they import good quality cheese from the EU... Oh.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
