I voted for the cheese. The reality though is some form of diplomatic discussions and efforts have to be the only way out of this.
As someone mentioned, they could both save face, scale back and go back to some kind of peace/standoff.
Sanctions work up to a point, but with oligarchs having backdoors to their UK properties, and food/energy prices going up in the UK, it's not only Russia who is getting squeezed.
This isn't Saddam/Gaddaffi that you can surround and do something to. They wield a big stick, and it's in all of humanity's interest they don't feel the need to go there.
Dialogue is the way, and whether they or us in the 'west' like it or not, both have to climb down from some of their positions to get life back to some normal for that region.