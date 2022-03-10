Lets face it none of this is going to end well. there will be no final agreement that satisfies everyone.

I wonder if Putin regrets the invasion, the reaction from the rest of the world has been unprecedented, Putin has misjudged the Wests reaction badly. the biggest shock is not supporting Ukraine will enrage western voters. western Politicians are being forced to help Ukraine, they are being forced to hammer Russia in every way possible.

We have reached a stage where neither side can back down from their demands.

Putin has to come out of this well at home which means Ukraine giving up Luhansk +Donetsk. some sort of agreement on not joining NATO. we need some diplomatic bullshit agreement to give Putin a way out. he may refuse point blank, if he does then we will at least know where we stand. Putin still thinks he was right to go into Ukraine. hard to believe considering the consequences.

