Author Topic: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread  (Read 6194 times)

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 02:16:55 pm
Might as well stick Big Dick Nick at LB instead. He took out whole pubs in his prime :D

I dont know what this means.

I do have a sweet left leg though. I wont let you down Betty.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #401 on: Today at 03:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:58:15 pm
If Lobo isn't coming back for a bit, we'll pick sheep's for him at the end.

We should invite MacRed (or whatever guise he's under) to finish his team.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #402 on: Today at 03:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:05:03 pm
We should invite MacRed (or whatever guise he's under) to finish his team.

No we should not.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #403 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm »
So i need a keeper and a RB, NOW stay away for my choices you lot ;D
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:07:05 pm »
Mac is on standby for a draft. He said to me last year that he'll do one at sometime. He's voted in the past as well.  :D
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:10:09 pm »
Oh and Lobo did not know who my last pick was either ;D
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:17:12 pm »
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:22:50 pm »
     Butragueño     Shearer
     
                Sneijder

   Luis Enrique      Gerrard

                    xxx

Le Saux                     Thuram
            Varane   Blanc
                   
                     xxx

Pretty happy with this. My all french defence (Le Saux sounds french as fuck to me) should get me the Betty vote.  :D
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:22:50 pm
     Butragueño     Shearer
     
                Sneijder

   Luis Enrique      Gerrard

                    xxx

Le Saux                     Thuram
            Varane   Blanc
                   
                     xxx

Pretty happy with this. My all french defence (Le Saux sounds french as fuck to me) should get me the Betty vote.  :D

Was going to say all French back 4, good side that but anchor in CDM will be interesting and could make or break it for ya.

Any thoughts on my side?
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:30:28 pm »

                                       Keeper

Right Back    Fernando Hierro   John Terry    Kenny Sansom

                                  Jan Wouters

          Alain Giresse                            David Silva   

                                Zinidine Zidane 

              Roger Hunt                           Raul                               
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #410 on: Today at 03:35:48 pm »
Will Terry play in a full kit?
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:35:48 pm
Will Terry play in a full kit?

Well he is a wanker after all. ;)
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #412 on: Today at 03:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 03:29:45 pm
Was going to say all French back 4, good side that but anchor in CDM will be interesting and could make or break it for ya.

Any thoughts on my side?
Thanks mate. I have some pretty good options left, hopefully they don't get picked.

Love your side, really well balanced. Excellent defence; was between Sansom and Le Saux for my leftback position, but the French surname swayed me. Truckloads of technique between Zidane, Silva and Giresse, anchored really well by that dirty dutch. Two great and deadly strikers upfront. That being said, I would recommend you try to get a pacy offensive rightback, cause you gonna need width from your fullbacks, as your strikers and midfielders all work best in central positions.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:09:07 pm »
Very sad about Kenny Sansom.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:14:54 pm »
LSR missed his turn, so went ahead. Baraja, what a player for Valencia in the early 00's.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:17:32 pm »
Thats a great pick Samie boy. Loved Baraja, cannon of a right foot.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:19:17 pm »
Where has Lobo gone?
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:21:22 pm »
Some amazing picks at this stage. Beardsley another gem. Well done Adzy.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:21:33 pm »
Fucking finally. Great pick, Adz!
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:22:36 pm »
Lobo will be out of c omission for a few days, confirmed by a mod.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:23:38 pm »
Ah. I can finish his team off if you need. How many picks does he need to do?
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #421 on: Today at 04:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:23:38 pm
Ah. I can finish his team off if you need. How many picks does he need to do?

Do yes but wait until the end whenwe are done?
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #422 on: Today at 04:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:23:38 pm
Ah. I can finish his team off if you need. How many picks does he need to do?

Just the one currently mate.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #423 on: Today at 04:25:27 pm »
Sorry, my son chose violence last night and decided to keep mom and dad up for a good chunk of it, so my day has been a bit....thrown off. Seems like I have two picks to make, I'll submit those shortly.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #424 on: Today at 04:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:24:39 pm
Do yes but wait until the end whenwe are done?

That was my plan, he got the holiday, his team can suffer delayed picks and me picking them.  ;D

Can someone PM me when you are all done picking and I will go through?
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #425 on: Today at 04:31:50 pm »
No clue who's next and I don't have the mental capacity to try and figure out who to PM next.

But man did I love to watch Cazorla play, the little magician.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #426 on: Today at 04:33:22 pm »
Bobby is next.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #427 on: Today at 04:42:51 pm »
Knew VDS be gone.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #428 on: Today at 04:52:48 pm »
Van Der Saar was world class, Manc or not World Class.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #429 on: Today at 04:58:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:42:49 am
Hell of a name Bobby has picked. He must have been good back in the 40's.

Say's the gobshite who's basically drafting an U21 team  :o
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #430 on: Today at 05:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:59:18 am
Ask Maradona what he thinks of him. :D

I picked him in a previous draft purely because someone had Maradona and then got drawn against that team...and I still lost. Outrageous.

If Andy went back that far in his world that's like dinosaurs and dragons and shit
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #431 on: Today at 05:00:29 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:58:15 pm
Say's the gobshite who's basically drafting an U21 team  :o

Naughty.

https://youtu.be/N8_JYHtvTS8
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #432 on: Today at 05:04:05 pm »
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #433 on: Today at 05:05:30 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:00:18 pm
If Andy went back that far in his world that's like dinosaurs and dragons and shit
;D
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #434 on: Today at 05:08:38 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:00:18 pm
If Andy went back that far in his world that's like dinosaurs and dragons and shit

Think this has been the tastiest thread we've had in ages  ;D
