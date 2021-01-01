Might as well stick Big Dick Nick at LB instead. He took out whole pubs in his prime
people like big dick nick.
If Lobo isn't coming back for a bit, we'll pick sheep's for him at the end.
We should invite MacRed (or whatever guise he's under) to finish his team.
No we should not.
Butragueño Shearer Sneijder Luis Enrique Gerrard xxxLe Saux Thuram Varane Blanc xxxPretty happy with this. My all french defence (Le Saux sounds french as fuck to me) should get me the Betty vote.
