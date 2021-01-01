Feels dirty that but those England players are already getting sparse
If this were a manc forum, he'd be the steal of the draft. However.....On a related note, it's incredible how few likeable English players there are.
people like big dick nick.
He's a Manc and a bellend but getting Ferdinand very late in the 4th round feels like quite good value.
No way will I vote for Sarges team with that shithead at the back now.
Dont be childish, he was good, pains me to say it but he was.
Bit young for your liking mate. He didn't play in black and white unfortunately for you.
Thought he had a season at Newcastle.
Van Nistelrooy was a myth and theres a Spanish Luis Suarez?!
Overmars is a great 5th round pick, even if I say so meself
Sarge will moan he was on his list. I was choosing between him and Gento and went with the old boy on a whim just because I havent picked him before.
Former Ballon d'Or winner
