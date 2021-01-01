« previous next »
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #200 on: Today at 03:46:41 pm »
I have Sarge's pick,  :wave
Logged

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #201 on: Today at 03:57:19 pm »
He's a Manc and a bellend but getting Ferdinand very late in the 4th round feels like quite good value.
Logged
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #202 on: Today at 04:05:26 pm »
Feels dirty that but those England players are already getting sparse
Logged
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 04:10:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:05:26 pm
Feels dirty that but those England players are already getting sparse

If this were a manc forum, he'd be the steal of the draft. However.....

On a related note, it's incredible how few likeable English players there are.
Logged
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:10:10 pm
If this were a manc forum, he'd be the steal of the draft. However.....

On a related note, it's incredible how few likeable English players there are.

I feel fortunate to have picked one of the few universally liked ones already.
Logged

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:17:24 pm »
Let's be honest, the only way you can get Bobby Charlton at #46 overall in a draft of these four countries is if it's being done on a Liverpool forum ;D
Logged
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:26:29 pm »
*Checks who picked Bobby Charlton.

Makes sense.
Logged
« Reply #207 on: Today at 06:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:57:19 pm
He's a Manc and a bellend but getting Ferdinand very late in the 4th round feels like quite good value.

Was my next pick, just home giz a few.
Logged
« Reply #208 on: Today at 06:21:48 pm »
Not a bad CB pairing I guess under the circumstances.
Logged
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:22:41 pm »
No way will I vote for Sarges team with that shithead at the back now.
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:25:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:22:41 pm
No way will I vote for Sarges team with that shithead at the back now.

Dont be childish, he was good, pains me to say it but he was.
Logged
Many people on here think Jamie Carragher is a bellend for his post-career exploits so I guess nearly any English player no matter what will come at a RAWK premium :D

Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:25:43 pm
Dont be childish, he was good, pains me to say it but he was.

Around 2004-2007 he was the best centre back out there. Period. Then the little pace he had fell off but he was still a titan for a few more years. Not the best guy on the planet neither on nor off the field, but an absolute world-class player.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:06 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Zidane, Raul, Silva, Hierro and Him.
Logged
Not a bad way to end with my Dutch quota.  8)
I am sending my picks to Samie and Lobo. I will be away for a few hours.
You should get your next pick in mate. VBG is online and then you're after that.
I'm here until Monday, Irish Holiday happening.
Logged
Ahhh Kluivert, what a player he could have been.
Logged
Bit young for your liking mate.  He didn't play in black and white unfortunately for you.  8)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:00:48 pm
Bit young for your liking mate.  He didn't play in black and white unfortunately for you.  8)

Thought he had a season at Newcastle.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:04:07 pm
Thought he had a season at Newcastle.

 ;D

Knew you'd pick up on that.
Van Nistelrooy was a myth and theres a Spanish Luis Suarez?!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:00:48 pm
Bit young for your liking mate.  He didn't play in black and white unfortunately for you.  8)

Logged
I have Maxwell's pick, not sure if he's still online though.  :wave
Overmars is a great 5th round pick, even if I say so meself
Logged
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:07:29 pm
Van Nistelrooy was a myth and theres a Spanish Luis Suarez?!

Former Ballon d'Or winner :P
Logged
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 07:12:55 pm
Overmars is a great 5th round pick, even if I say so meself

Sarge will moan he was on his list. I was choosing between him and Gento and went with the old boy on a whim just because I havent picked him before.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:14:16 pm
Sarge will moan he was on his list. I was choosing between him and Gento and went with the old boy on a whim just because I havent picked him before.

But he was.
Logged
Quote from: Adz LFC on Today at 07:14:01 pm
Former Ballon d'Or winner :P

Fucking when?! 1930s?!

Then again the arl ones on here will love that pick  ;D
