4 Of Internationals Draft 2.0



England



Holland



France



Spain



Same rules as the last draft, must have all countries represented in your Starting XI.



Maximum of 3 players per country.





This is the list of participant's not the selection order.



Linudden

Andy Muller

Samie

El Lobo

Adz LFC

Hazell

VBG

Lone Star Red

Crosby Nick

Lastrador

Sarge

Desert Red Fox

Sheer Magnetism

Betty Blue

Max Powers

Tubby