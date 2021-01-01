« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60  (Read 14406 times)

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:55:16 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
And Bassouma got away with not recieving a second yellow.

No one really talking about this either. Dean bottled it.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm

Had we been given a penalty the keeper would have definitely been sent off because that rule doesn't stand when thuggery is involved.

I agree. But of course it doesn't apply here. And where it does apply the player has to make an attempt to win the ball to gain safety under DJ

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
And the rules.

His post was funny though,so he's correct  ;D
Which is more than everyone replying has been ;)

I get it. I do point and laugh a bit at people here  - when warranted! -  so I can see why you might think I was doing it this time, but on this occasion I am innocent of bantz, badinage or boorishness aimed at anyone here. I was only taking about the gallant punditocracy out there.  :-*
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm by Ghost Town »
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm
I agree. But of course it doesn't apply here. And where it does apply the player has to make an attempt to win the ball to gain safety under DJ


Show off
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:02:25 pm »
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm »
If Sanchez had been sent off, the goal would have still been awarded, right? The ref wouldn't have marked it off and awarded a penalty instead?
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm »
Quote from: abetts on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
If Sanchez had been sent off, the goal would have still been awarded, right? The ref wouldn't have marked it off and awarded a penalty instead?

Why would he disallow the goal?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:24:12 pm »
It doesnt have the narrative of the Kane challenge earlier in the season, because its not as high profile a player or match and of course we ended up winning anyway. That decision not to send Sanchez off is just absurd though. Even my Liverpool-hating friends were genuinely astonished nothing was given or even looked at.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:03:40 am »
All i can think of is the players and the ref all just figured diaz would be ok in a second, that it looked bad but actually wasn't too serious as everyone knew on the pitch, so the ref wasnt gonna change the game so early on that situation, especially as the goal stood also.

Because otherwise it surely looks horrendous and petulant and late and on purpose, to me. and lucky not to knock him out. No action at all not even a finger wag, really.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »
Wow. Someone should check the betting markets in that game for straight reds.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:23:31 am »
Good win, even if Salah and Mane left their shooting boots at home for large parts of the game. Don't think we've changed the front 3 as often as we're doing right now because of the fixtures and injuries, might be contributing to the passing between them not being as slick as you would expect.

That foul looks worse everytime you see you. It doesn't matter whether you view it in real-time or slo-mo, Sanchez comes in so late and makes no real attempt to play the ball. Its reckless and should've been given on the pitch so both Dean & Atwell should get pelters for it.

Of course they won't, there's no real punishment for making massive errors so there'll just keep doing it.

One more big game on Wednesday then we can male changes for Sunday.

Hope Salah is ok, but maybe not the worse time to pick up a lnock with only 1 league game for the next 3 weeks.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:31:25 am »
You can be sent off for serious foul play regardless of the match situation. Both Sanchez and Pickford should've gone under this rule.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #251 on: Today at 01:11:03 am »
It's never a pretty sight when we score and a player is injured in the process. It deprives us of the right to celebrate. Not only that but there was a VAR check for the offside. Can a goal scored by us be any more anti-climactic? My initial thought was that the challenge was worthy of a red because of the force behind the challenge. In hindsight, Dean has messed it up by not issuing a card of any colour for that challenge given that VAR cannot intervene by issuing cautions? So if VAR cannot intervene when no card is awarded by upgrading it to yellow, can VAR intervene when a red is awarded by downgrading it to yellow or only to no card at all? It's all a bit confusing. Should have at least been a caution for Sanchez.

We defended with vigour until the end of the game, which pleased me enormously. Dropping points against them late on has been a sore spot for us in recent times.

I was in stiches watching Klopp on the sidelines. If we could sum up Jurgen's feelings about our offensive performance it would go along the lines of "why didn't they pass the fucking ball?!"
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #252 on: Today at 02:31:09 am »
About the "incident"...   I don't think anyone can make a serious argument that that doesn't deserve a red, but in fairness to Sanchez, he's not trying to hurt Diaz and he is trying to play the ball.  That he got a bad break on the ball is undeniable and that left him a bad spot.  As he's approaching the ball, his hands are in position for where the ball is likely to bounce.  But then, Diaz beats him there and gets a head on it and Sanchez is screwed at that point.  He brings his hand and arm down to try to block and also kicks his leg up to try to block...   both of which do nothing to stop the ball, but everything to stop Diaz in his tracks. 

Clearly a reckless play, but I don't see any malicious intent on Sanchez' part.  Just poor keeping. 
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:09:29 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm
Why would he disallow the goal?

just like why didn't he sent the keeper off for an obvious red. The refs just makes things up as they go along.

Fuck the PMGOL. Those c*nts are a fucking waste of oxygen. All of them.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #254 on: Today at 04:37:17 am »
That challenge had vibes of Pickford last season, good to see that refs have learnt nothing yet.  :no

Also the match had one of the most clueless pieces of commentary I have ever heard. Came at just before half-time. Lamptey did a dribble, and the comm on my DAZN stream claimed that Lamptey had been more of a threat than Diaz so far.  :o
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #255 on: Today at 06:53:21 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:09:29 am
just like why didn't he sent the keeper off for an obvious red. The refs just makes things up as they go along.

Fuck the PMGOL. Those c*nts are a fucking waste of oxygen. All of them.

Good point.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:45:34 am »
Important win and 3 points, and keeps the pressure on City again.

An early Saturday kick off away from home after a midweek CL game is never easy, so the slightly disjointed performance isn't really a cause for concern - especially as we've played every possible game in all competitions so far.

Diaz outstanding again, but it's mind boggling how a keeper can take a player out like that and not see red. Another one for the catalogue of VAR ineptitudes.

Mo looked out of sorts, so it was good to get the penalty. Lots of noise around his situation at the moment which would be good to get resolved soon. Jurgen looked frustrated at some of the players decision making at times, so no midweek game should be a chance to refocus and prepare for a massive few weeks coming up. Onwards and upwards.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:57:17 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:45:34 am
Important win and 3 points, and keeps the pressure on City again.

An early Saturday kick off away from home after a midweek CL game is never easy, so the slightly disjointed performance isn't really a cause for concern - especially as we've played every possible game in all competitions so far.

Diaz outstanding again, but it's mind boggling how a keeper can take a player out like that and not see red. Another one for the catalogue of VAR ineptitudes.

Mo looked out of sorts, so it was good to get the penalty. Lots of noise around his situation at the moment which would be good to get resolved soon. Jurgen looked frustrated at some of the players decision making at times, so no midweek game should be a chance to refocus and prepare for a massive few weeks coming up. Onwards and upwards.

No midweek game? We play Arsenal on Wednesday night.
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #258 on: Today at 08:16:01 am »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 07:57:17 am
No midweek game? We play Arsenal on Wednesday night.
Yep, missed that one. Need more coffee...
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #259 on: Today at 09:09:00 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:55:16 pm
No one really talking about this either. Dean bottled it.

I think when we get Dean he doesn't want to give us anything because the 'Merseyside ref' card gets played by the media/other fans/commentators etc. Yet when we get a Manc ref (which is a lot of them) they don't want to give us anything because they favour City or United and don't like us. A ref notorious for red cards, yet bottled 2 yesterday.

When Taylor refs United for example he doesn't care if he gives United a decision.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #260 on: Today at 09:17:34 am »
Bissouma committed a really cynical foul in first half then got booked for dissent in the 2nd. But Dean allowed it.

Its mad that Sanchez stayed on - had no idea what was happening in the ground. That is the worse part of VAR.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #261 on: Today at 10:29:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:09:00 am
I think when we get Dean he doesn't want to give us anything because the 'Merseyside ref' card gets played by the media/other fans/commentators etc. Yet when we get a Manc ref (which is a lot of them) they don't want to give us anything because they favour City or United and don't like us. A ref notorious for red cards, yet bottled 2 yesterday.

When Taylor refs United for example he doesn't care if he gives United a decision.

On Toffeeweb all they talk about is how Mike Deans two sons have season tickets at Anfield so, obviously, he favours us.

Mike Dean actually has two daughters.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #262 on: Today at 10:52:22 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:29:22 am
On Toffeeweb all they talk about is how Mike Deans two sons have season tickets at Anfield so, obviously, he favours us.

Mike Dean actually has two daughters.

Someone on twitter started that rumour about Dean & his family being Liverpool fans - never fails to amuse me.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #263 on: Today at 10:59:00 am »
No reason given as to why the ref or VAR didn't punish Sanchez still? They must have a massive brush for stuff they sweep under the carpet and the Premier League doesn't get involved in such incompetence.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #264 on: Today at 11:21:53 am »
diaz wiped out by a chun li spinning bird kick - latest in blatant cheating at the official level (yep it's time we start calling out certain 'decisions' for what they really are and not afraid to be mocked as a tin foil hat brigade, after the city handball at everton it is evident to everyone cheating happens, it did again today, that's not incompetence - the ref on VAR is wathcing that on loop, he knows exactly what that is)

on the game, we owed them one, they'd had our number of late so was nervous going into this despite their form and pleased as fuck to come away with a relatively straightforward win

Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #265 on: Today at 11:39:17 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:52:22 am
Someone on twitter started that rumour about Dean & his family being Liverpool fans - never fails to amuse me.

Dean is a die hard Tranmere fan which is hardly a secret. Also from knowing quite a few Tranmere fans, they're a committed fanbase (at least the core supporters) and certainly don't favour Liverpool or Everton. Yet we're led to believe the Manchester refs support middling non league clubs.

I don't see why being from the Wirral is a big deal (for favouring Liverpool or Everton) but being from Greater Manchester isn't (for favouring City or United).  He's rom Heswall which is 11 miles from Anfield (and a lot more culturally).



Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #266 on: Today at 11:39:20 am »
A solid win, really satisfied.
Believer
