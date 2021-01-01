« previous next »
Ticket Details posts

Ticket Details posts
I see that the Notts Forest away tickets details have been merged into the FA Cup thread.

Is it possible that the thread on the details can be kept separate please?

RAWK is always a valuable source for information, and myself and a lot of other members will often look back at previous threads of ticket details as a reference point, to establish the likelihood of qualifying for future games. There is also often good transport advice, or other useful information in these threads, which again can be used for future trips.

Thanks for considering. 
Re: Ticket Details posts
Just posting to say I agree. Not entirely sure why it would need to be merged either.
Re: Ticket Details posts
Not sure why that's been done, will see if I can reverse it.
Re: Ticket Details posts
Had to split it so I've done my best.
Re: Ticket Details posts
Apologies, my fault. I thought it was a duplication.
Re: Ticket Details posts
Thanks for sorting  :) :wave
