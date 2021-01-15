« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March  (Read 35523 times)

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 10:34:16 pm »
CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,756
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 10:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:29:39 pm
On loan from Chelsea mate.

Who will have to offload players to reduce their wage bill..maybe a cheeky bid for Gallagher from us.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,363
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 10:35:02 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 10:26:53 pm
Ten games left, we've got some really tough ones in there. Not least on Wednesday. In an ideal world we go into that City game at the worst a point behind, which would mean drawing that game wouldn't be the end of the world. Let's keep on going and see where we end up. 
this is true but, at one point we were 14 behind I think it was (with 2 games in hand), we are now 4 behind with 1 game in hand.

We are in their heads now listening to Bernardo Silva.

They have by far the easier run in than we do but we are in their heads
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,756
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 10:35:18 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 10:34:16 pm
CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------CPFC------CPFC------CPFC-CPFC------- CPFC------CPFC-----CPFC-CPFC-------

Im sure this seemed good when you typed it.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 10:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:29:39 pm
On loan from Chelsea mate.

Yep. I would've thought a Chelsea fan would prefer City to win it over us, but he was absolutely chuffed at taking points off city. I wonder if he's got a soft spot for us. Plenty of Reds fans down in London...
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 10:35:50 pm »
Neville talking about how the Champions League quarters will stifle Liverpool but never even mentioned how it could affect City hahahahahaha. He's desperate. Just do your job you fucking weirdo. Theres 10 games left for fuck sake.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,370
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 10:38:19 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:35:50 pm
Neville talking about how the Champions League quarters will stifle Liverpool but never even mentioned how it could affect City hahahahahaha. He's desperate. Just do your job you fucking weirdo. Theres 10 games left for fuck sake.

He's a knobhead i never listen to him like a kid we get it you don't like us so what
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

JFT 97

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 10:39:11 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:33:00 pm
Christ i detest Bernardo!
Really? What have you got against helping little children?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,363
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 10:39:23 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:35:50 pm
Neville talking about how the Champions League quarters will stifle Liverpool but never even mentioned how it could affect City hahahahahaha. He's desperate. Just do your job you fucking weirdo. Theres 10 games left for fuck sake.
to be fair he said before that the CL QFs would play an important part for both clubs. He's been very complimentary about us, probably doing his best to create a jinx
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 10:39:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:35:18 pm
Im sure this seemed good when you typed it.

Looks even better now you quoted it.

Appreciating the Palace supporters. They were immense.  Didn't stop all game , relentless. As a Liverpool supporter I'd say they're second to us in that department. 

Sure it pissed the city players off as well . Just as much as it seems to have got under your skin for whatever reason. 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:45 pm by beardsleyismessimk1 »
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,878
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 10:40:20 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:32:01 pm
Neville swallowing a little bit of sick there. He thinks Liverpool are favourite as we have the better forwards.

Oh and over on Redcafe we see the typical United attitudeits all about Liverpool.

Just remember that unless you live in a 10mile radius of Manchester you'll never meet a City fan.
Whereas if you live anywhere else you're riddled with Scouse.
That's why City must win it.
That's rich coming from them when most of their fans live in London and the South... And wherever Park Ji Sun came from.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 10:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:39:23 pm
to be fair he said before that the CL QFs would play an important part for both clubs. He's been very complimentary about us, probably doing his best to create a jinx

He did indeed initially say that. Then just focuses on Liverpool's fixtures and said we'd struggle to go way to Villa and win after a CL QF and mentioned (I think) a game we have against Watford as well and never mentioned City. So, as usual, he showed his hand. Which was looking at our fixture list trying to pick where Liverpool would drop points.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:35:50 pm
Neville talking about how the Champions League quarters will stifle Liverpool but never even mentioned how it could affect City hahahahahaha. He's desperate. Just do your job you fucking weirdo. Theres 10 games left for fuck sake.

There's something not right at Liverpool
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 10:46:23 pm »
Peop moaning about the grass.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,315
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 10:46:49 pm »
Amusing how Silva's first response to the Palace game unprompted by the interviewer was 'Liverpool still have to come to us' they're rattled ;D   
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,284
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:43:23 pm
There's something not right at Liverpool

Yeah Gary but winning the league and a couple of cups might just fix it lol
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,817
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 10:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 10:46:53 pm
Yeah Gary but winning the league and three cups might just fix it lol
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,117
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 10:50:26 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:32:01 pm
Neville swallowing a little bit of sick there. He thinks Liverpool are favourite as we have the better forwards.

Oh and over on Redcafe we see the typical United attitudeits all about Liverpool.

Just remember that unless you live in a 10mile radius of Manchester you'll never meet a City fan.
Whereas if you live anywhere else you're riddled with Scouse.
That's why City must win it.

Apart from he knows Man City are favourites, as they have the easier fixtures left.   But hell say what makes him feel better!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,363
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 10:50:36 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 10:46:49 pm
Amusing how Silva's first response to the Palace game unprompted by the interviewer was 'Liverpool still have to come to us' they're rattled ;D   
yep we are in their heads totally, it's brilliant, Kevin Keegan eat your heart out!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,363
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 10:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:50:26 pm
Apart from he knows Man City are favourites, as they have the easier fixtures left.   But hell say what makes him feel better!
that's the issue, our game aside you can't really see them dropping points, yet did we think Southampton and Palace would draw against them or Spurs do the double over them?

Burnley next, they'll more than likely batter them but they might not.....

In their heads....
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,284
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:50:08 pm

Yeah Gary but winning the league and three cups might just fix it lol

I was trying to not be greedy but sod it thanks for the correction :-)
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,284
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 10:57:20 pm »
Cant wait for weds but theres a good comedy show on tomorrow I hear
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 