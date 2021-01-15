to be fair he said before that the CL QFs would play an important part for both clubs. He's been very complimentary about us, probably doing his best to create a jinx



He did indeed initially say that. Then just focuses on Liverpool's fixtures and said we'd struggle to go way to Villa and win after a CL QF and mentioned (I think) a game we have against Watford as well and never mentioned City. So, as usual, he showed his hand. Which was looking at our fixture list trying to pick where Liverpool would drop points.