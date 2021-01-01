« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March

exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,884
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1080 on: Today at 09:25:12 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:24:40 pm
When do we start to believe? 75 mins for me, Clive

After the full-time whistle.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1081 on: Today at 09:25:24 pm
late dodgy penalty or long range fluke incoming
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,140
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1082 on: Today at 09:25:29 pm
Nice of the assistant to put the flag up against Zaha there. Aren't they told to wait when it's close?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1083 on: Today at 09:25:30 pm
Flag goes up incredibly quickly vs City doesn't it. Players can be 5 yards off against us and its play on
Logged

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,766
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1084 on: Today at 09:25:33 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:19:55 pm
Palace getting dominated. Wouldn't bank on them beating Everton at this point. Hopeless side.

What?

They are doing alright here and have you watched Everton?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,982
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1085 on: Today at 09:25:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:24:43 pm
Not watching the game, just waiting for about 30 people to reply to this thread saying fuck off aitbin about 2 seconds of one another, a throwback to 2019.

"Fuck off"
"There it is"
"Inevitable"
"Palace you c*nts"
Logged

WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,099
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:25:44 pm
Just got in. Don't dare put it on in fear of being the jinx.
Logged

OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1087 on: Today at 09:25:52 pm
Close offside for City, flag goes up right away. For us that would have been a sprint back.
Logged

Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,858
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1088 on: Today at 09:26:50 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:25:44 pm
Just got in. Don't dare put it on in fear of being the jinx.


I daren't turn it off and tune in after the final whistle for the same reason.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1089 on: Today at 09:26:58 pm
why is the clock not moving quicker
Logged

Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,226
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1090 on: Today at 09:27:07 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:19:34 pm
If Palace manage to score one here I think they can get a second.

They've lost all of their threat going forward in the last 10 minutes. Gonna be doing a lot of defending in the next half an hour
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,758
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1091 on: Today at 09:27:34 pm
Got to give it to Palace, they've really toughed it out. They look like they're fading a bit now  and I'm not sure they will keep it city for the full 90.
Logged

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,766
  • Boom!
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1092 on: Today at 09:27:35 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:25:44 pm
Just got in. Don't dare put it on in fear of being the jinx.

Dont you fucking dare.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,075
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1093 on: Today at 09:27:37 pm
Palace are working really hard here. They deserve to get something here.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,260
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1094 on: Today at 09:27:38 pm
Cant hang on like this for twenty minutes.
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,908
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1095 on: Today at 09:28:23 pm
Gallacher is really good at just getting a toe in and winning the ball for Palace
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1096 on: Today at 09:28:35 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:25:33 pm
What?

They are doing alright here and have you watched Everton?

Hopeless. City will score on 85.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,982
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #1097 on: Today at 09:28:39 pm
Have Ayew and Edouard been brought on as defenders?
Logged
