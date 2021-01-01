When do we start to believe? 75 mins for me, Clive
Palace getting dominated. Wouldn't bank on them beating Everton at this point. Hopeless side.
Not watching the game, just waiting for about 30 people to reply to this thread saying fuck off aitbin about 2 seconds of one another, a throwback to 2019.
Just got in. Don't dare put it on in fear of being the jinx.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
If Palace manage to score one here I think they can get a second.
What?They are doing alright here and have you watched Everton?
