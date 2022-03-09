« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March  (Read 780 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« on: March 9, 2022, 04:35:44 pm »
THURSDAY 10TH MARCH

Norwich V Chelsea  19:30      
Southampton V Newcastle  19:30      
Wolves V Watford  19:30   
Leeds V Aston Villa  19:45  AMAZON PRIME   


SATURDAY 12TH MARCH
      
Brighton V Liverpool  12:30  BT SPORT   
Brentford V Burnley  15:00   
Man Utd V Spurs  17:30  SKY SPORTS   


SUNDAY 13TH MARCH
      
Chelsea V Newcastle  14:00  SKY SPORTS      
Everton V Wolves  14:00      
Leeds V Norwich  14:00      
Southampton V Watford  14:00      
West Ham V Aston Villa  14:00   
Arsenal V Leicester  16:30  SKY SPORTS   


MONDAY 14TH MARCH
      
Crystal Palace V Man City  20:00  SKY SPORTS
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 49,807
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #1 on: March 9, 2022, 04:37:19 pm »
Poor effort. We spent ages sorting logos and shit out last week.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351941.0

There's already a thread for Thursday's games.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 47,545
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #2 on: March 9, 2022, 04:48:21 pm »
Its nice and clean, I like it.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 49,807
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #3 on: March 9, 2022, 04:55:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  9, 2022, 04:48:21 pm
Its nice and clean, I like it.

It's dull. It's boring. No oomph. No pizzazz. Like having a custard cream when you could have a chocolate hob nob.
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:11:33 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  9, 2022, 04:35:44 pm
SATURDAY 12TH MARCH
      
Brentford V Burnley  15:00   
Man Utd V Spurs  17:30  SKY SPORTS   

SUNDAY 13TH MARCH
      
Chelsea V Newcastle  14:00  SKY SPORTS      
Everton V Wolves  14:00      
Leeds V Norwich  14:00      
Southampton V Watford  14:00      
West Ham V Aston Villa  14:00   
Arsenal V Leicester  16:30  SKY SPORTS   

MONDAY 14TH MARCH

Crystal Palace V Man City  20:00  SKY SPORTS

looking forward to all of these
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 47,545
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  9, 2022, 04:55:48 pm
It's dull. It's boring. No oomph. No pizzazz. Like having a custard cream when you could have a chocolate hob nob.



Sort your shit out Michael
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 94,246
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:27:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  9, 2022, 04:55:48 pm
It's dull. It's boring. No oomph. No pizzazz. Like having a custard cream when you could have a chocolate hob nob.

A monochrome man in a technicolour world.
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,715
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:33:47 pm »
Draw, or a Burnley win?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:35:10 pm »
Burnley win please. Get Everton in the relegation zone as distanced as possible. Ramps up more pressure on their games in hand.
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:57:43 pm »
Come on Burnley  ;D
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,288
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm »
Any result here harms Everton, Brentford win and they go 8 points clear, a draw or a Burnley win, they drop into the bottom 3.

Think I just prefer a Burnley win as that does them more damage
Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,163
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:17:13 pm »
Feel dirty enough watching this shitty Burnley and Brentford match as it's the only one on but who do I have to feel more dirty for cheering on and (hopefully) sending the Ev down?

EDIT

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:11:20 pm
Any result here harms Everton, Brentford win and they go 8 points clear, a draw or a Burnley win, they drop into the bottom 3.

Think I just prefer a Burnley win as that does them more damage

This helps, thank you haha
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,573
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:31:16 pm »
Burnley plz,  do your orc thing.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,800
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:35:24 pm »
Dwight McNeil is fucking shite.
Online Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 331
  • You Love Us
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:35:28 pm »
A Burnley win would be great here, but even if it's a draw the Ev are in the relegation zone on goal difference. If Leeds can beat Norwich that would also be nice.
Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,390
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:36:24 pm »
Come on Burnley, do something you useless c*nts.
Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,286
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:39:38 pm »
WagonHorse is not very good in the air is he?
 :-\
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 54,337
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:44:42 pm »
Brentford v Burnley is pitiful

Ive not seen 5 passes in the trot

If they do 4 they get pissed off and launch it. Pretty embarrasing for the managers involved
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 54,337
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:48:56 pm »
What a stark contrast this is from watching us and even Brighton

Amount of times they couldve put each other in but blast it and the hoofing is fucking awful
