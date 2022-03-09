I honestly have no idea who plays here considering we have Arsenal in quick turn around on Wednesday who are in better form
I think Salah, Thiago, Trent and Robbo should all get rested to be honest so Id go this with the plan to take off Fabinho and Keita as quick as we can if we are up by a bit by 60mins
Alisson
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Mane
Jota
Diaz
Kelleher, Matip, TAA, Robbo, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Firmino, Salah
IMO these two games make or break are run at the Title. As the next one is at Home to Watford who we should beat and then its the City game. These two games we HAVE to win to keep that pressure on.