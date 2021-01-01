Watched without comms so slightly baffled to return an see there is debate about the sending off. Both tackles were fairly obvious yellow cards. If you fly off your feet and catch someone on the follow through, its usually a yellow. No-one is talking about outlawing challenges like that - just that if you are on a yellow, maybe its not smart to make reckless challenges where you might catch someone on the follow through.



Given that yellows are fairly discretionary, and there is a wide margin of appreciation for referees in doling them out, for the sending to be disputed at least one of the yellows must be clearly wrong for the argument to have the slightest bit of merit. At that point the ref could have given it either for repeated fouling, or for a reckless challenge. Is the position that it wasn't a foul? If so, that seems quite absurd.