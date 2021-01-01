Bottom line is both were given as yellow cards...In my book the right result (the first could have been red, but can see maybe why only yellow given).
I understand the "we can't disallow all tackles that contact" line, but he could have flattened his foot to the ground to avoid studs up..he didnt..
Both challenges were dangereous, dangerous means "out of control and could have led to injury (in my opinion) both fall there for me.
Debate is ok, but dont lets fall out over it
Rio is just looking for any solace for me..
rules via FA :
PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER
Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.