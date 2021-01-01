« previous next »
Offline Raid

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #560 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:50 pm


Shall we loan it to Everton?
Online the_red_pill

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #561 on: Today at 01:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:27:51 am
I think they were the best side we could've drawn and played a decent two legs.  They would've gone through against most teams, but we are in the top three sides in Europe, so had enough to come through it.

People going on about it should've been 4/5-1 to us etc.. Well, you have to take those chances at this level, cause if you don't, they might come back to haunt you (luckily they didn't).  Good job we were clinical at the San Siro.

Shame that the ref was terrible last night, as it sort of ruined what was a very good European cup tie.
Yep, it could've been 4-5 for any losing team during most games, so I've never counted on "coulda".
The biggest reason for most losses is excatly that- teams not taking their chances, and the opposition almost always has something to do with it.

Still, I can accept that this is probably a one-off.
Online newterp

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #562 on: Today at 02:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:54:38 pm
Love a good games gone shout :lmao

He caught him above the ankle, after sliding in recklessly, regardless of touching the ball - its a yellow card, I honestly dont get the fuss. Itd been very odd for him not to book him.

And shame on Arsene Wenger to accusing Fabinho of cheating to get him sent off. I presume Wenger, who of course has always had vision problems, didnt see the Sanchez foul first half that should have been a straight red.

the schizophrenic nature of our fans will eventually rewrite history and soon the Kane foul on Robbo will be a fair challenge - the game's gone if you don't allow that.
Online chiplege

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #563 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:54:38 pm
Love a good games gone shout :lmao

He caught him above the ankle, after sliding in recklessly, regardless of touching the ball - its a yellow card, I honestly dont get the fuss. Itd been very odd for him not to book him.

And shame on Arsene Wenger to accusing Fabinho of cheating to get him sent off. I presume Wenger, who of course has always had vision problems, didnt see the Sanchez foul first half that should have been a straight red.

It's not sliding in recklessly he won the ball!  They are losing the game and he's trying to get to ball first, which he did.   He's caught Fabs with the follow through, but there isn't much he can do about it.  It's part and parcle of the game.  Have you ever played the game?  Tackles like this go on all the time.   If the ball is there to be won, you win it and if you catch someone so be it.  Of course if it's too high   it's a different story.    Do you want the game to be none contact?   
Offline ScottScott

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #564 on: Today at 02:47:42 pm »
Quote from: chiplege on Today at 02:42:27 pm
It's not sliding in recklessly he won the ball!  They are losing the game and he's trying to get to ball first, which he did.   He's caught Fabs with the follow through, but there isn't much he can do about it.  It's part and parcle of the game.  Have you ever played the game?  Tackles like this go on all the time.   If the ball is there to be won, you win it and if you catch someone so be it.  Of course if it's too high   it's a different story.    Do you want the game to be none contact?

Bolded 1 - there is something he can do about it, he can either not going into a tackle leaping a foot off the floor studs up or he can pull his leg in once he's made contact with the ball. He did neither and caught Fabinho above the ankle

Bolded 2 - I love these shouts as well as your last one. This isn't Sunday League lad (although I'd be amazed if you've played that level). Go in for a tackle like that on a Sunday and 99% of refs are pulling you on it and giving you a yellow. Whether you win that ball or not it's a reckless challenge and warrants a yellow card

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #565 on: Today at 02:51:28 pm »
In the modern game, that's a second yellow card all day long.

The first tackle on Thiago was somewhere between yellow and red so he was walking a tightrope after that. Add in pushing Matip off the pitch while he was off balance shortly before this and it was like he was looking to get sent off.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #566 on: Today at 02:53:55 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:47:42 pm
Bolded 1 - there is something he can do about it, he can either not going into a tackle leaping a foot off the floor studs up or he can pull his leg in once he's made contact with the ball. He did neither and caught Fabinho above the ankle

Bolded 2 - I love these shouts as well as your last one. This isn't Sunday League lad (although I'd be amazed if you've played that level). Go in for a tackle like that on a Sunday and 99% of refs are pulling you on it and giving you a yellow. Whether you win that ball or not it's a reckless challenge and warrants a yellow card

I'm not even going to comment on your 'bird' line either

Leaping a foot of the floor, come on mate - he's not gone in to do him, he's tried to nick the ball which he did.  Don't be such a drama queen.   In terms of playing, I've played a bit higher than Sunday league lad! 
Offline Caston

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #567 on: Today at 02:53:59 pm »
'Winning the ball' is not a criteria used by refs, so it's a stupid point.

If you want to use that, Fabinho 'wins the ball' after Sanchez gets a toe on it and then gets his ankle clattered with studs up...
Online Chakan

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #568 on: Today at 02:54:18 pm »
Why are we even discussing the sending off? The only people who think it's not a yellow are people who just want to be controversial. If that was a man united player the narrative would be red card all day long.
Online newterp

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #569 on: Today at 02:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:54:18 pm
Why are we even discussing the sending off? The only people who think it's not a yellow are people who just want to be controversial. If that was a man united player the narrative would be red card all day long.

would have been sent off in the first half with a VAR review.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #570 on: Today at 02:58:35 pm »
Quote from: chiplege on Today at 02:53:55 pm
in terms of playing, I've played a bit higher than Sunday league lad!
I could name a dozen players who've played in Premier League winning teams, Champions League winning teams, Cup winning teams etc etc and they talk absolute shite on the game.


Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #571 on: Today at 02:58:41 pm »
Heard people say we never lost a home leg of a tie after winning first leg away. Didn't we lose to some Austrian team at home but went through as we won first leg at home in 2004?
Online Dim Glas

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #572 on: Today at 02:59:49 pm »
Quote from: chiplege on Today at 02:42:27 pm
It's not sliding in recklessly he won the ball!  They are losing the game and he's trying to get to ball first, which he did.   He's caught Fabs with the follow through, but there isn't much he can do about it.  It's part and parcle of the game.  Have you ever played the game? Tackles like this go on all the time.   If the ball is there to be won, you win it and if you catch someone so be it.  Of course if it's too high   it's a different story.    Do you want the game to be none contact?

I can guarantee that neither of us have played it at the level they where playing at last night. Like thinking you have more right of an opinion on a michelin chefs cuisine just because you cook a half decent fry-up.

I mean, it was pretty reckless no? He slid in, and his actions in the first half showed that he had little regard for anything but throwing himself around.

Imagine not giving a yellow for that, itd been apt for the ref such was his ridiculous performance, but it was a booking, not sure why its hard for some to grasp.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #573 on: Today at 03:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:56:00 pm
Shall we loan it to Everton?

What for? So they can pay for Dele Ali?
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #574 on: Today at 03:27:05 pm »
Watched without comms so slightly baffled to return an see there is debate about the sending off. Both tackles were fairly obvious yellow cards. If you fly off your feet and catch someone on the follow through, its usually a yellow. No-one is talking about outlawing challenges like that - just that if you are on a yellow, maybe its not smart to make reckless challenges where you might catch someone on the follow through.

Given that yellows are fairly discretionary, and there is a wide margin of appreciation for referees in doling them out, for the sending to be disputed at least one of the yellows must be clearly wrong for the argument to have the slightest bit of merit. At that point the ref could have given it either for repeated fouling, or for a reckless challenge. Is the position that it wasn't a foul? If so, that seems quite absurd.
Online El Lobo

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #575 on: Today at 03:31:33 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:27:05 pm
Watched without comms so slightly baffled to return an see there is debate about the sending off. Both tackles were fairly obvious yellow cards. If you fly off your feet and catch someone on the follow through, its usually a yellow. No-one is talking about outlawing challenges like that - just that if you are on a yellow, maybe its not smart to make reckless challenges where you might catch someone on the follow through.

Given that yellows are fairly discretionary, and there is a wide margin of appreciation for referees in doling them out, for the sending to be disputed at least one of the yellows must be clearly wrong for the argument to have the slightest bit of merit. At that point the ref could have given it either for repeated fouling, or for a reckless challenge. Is the position that it wasn't a foul? If so, that seems quite absurd.

At best, and the first I don't think was even borderline but a stonewall red card.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #576 on: Today at 03:37:07 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 02:58:41 pm
Heard people say we never lost a home leg of a tie after winning first leg away. Didn't we lose to some Austrian team at home but went through as we won first leg at home in 2004?
Yup, I was there, was reminded of that as it was an identical scoreline! Was a CL qualifier so probably doesn't count towards the stats.

We went on and won the thing that season ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61’
« Reply #577 on: Today at 03:38:05 pm »
Bottom line is both were given as yellow cards...In my book the right result (the first could have been red, but can see maybe why only yellow given).
I understand the "we can't disallow all tackles that contact" line, but he could have flattened his foot to the ground to avoid studs up..he didnt..
Both challenges were dangereous, dangerous means "out of control and could have led to injury (in my opinion) both fall there for me.
Debate is ok, but dont lets fall out over it :)
Rio is just looking for any solace for me..   

rules via FA :

PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER

Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #578 on: Today at 03:42:23 pm »
He was lucky to stay on the pitch just before half time. His reaction upon catching Thiago was to look worried and immediately protest his innocence. He knew he could have walked for that. The sensible thing to do would be to have assumed that the ref was unlikely to give him the benefit of any further doubt as a result.

It was therefore utterly daft to go in like he did, when he did. The only person to blame is Sanchez. Youll see loads of players sent off for two bookings where both offences are much less reckless or dangerous than that. 

None of the twerps on telly last night complained about Manes booking for just standing there whilst some fella just ran into him, or Robertsons booking for running alongside someone when they fell over. Considering those bookings Sanchez and Inter can have zero complaints.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #579 on: Today at 03:43:48 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 02:58:41 pm
Heard people say we never lost a home leg of a tie after winning first leg away. Didn't we lose to some Austrian team at home but went through as we won first leg at home in 2004?

Roma 2001.

Won 2-0 in Italy. Lost 1-0 at home to 10 men, mad ref that night as well.
Online KillieRed

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #580 on: Today at 03:49:01 pm »

I hope JK was enraged about that performance as i was.

As for the ref...really, really weird. Not in a 1965 way, more that he seemed to ignore clear fouls then give out cards for very little. Total oddball.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #581 on: Today at 03:55:57 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:49:01 pm
I hope JK was enraged about that performance as i was.

As for the ref...really, really weird. Not in a 1965 way, more that he seemed to ignore clear fouls then give out cards for very little. Total oddball.
The performance wasn't the greatest, but nothing worth being enraged about from either Klopp's viewpoint or as a fan.

If we do what we normally do (score from good chances) then we score two or three goals.

I never expected us to go unbeaten until the end of the season, so probably a 'good' game to lose.

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #582 on: Today at 03:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:42:23 pm
He was lucky to stay on the pitch just before half time. His reaction upon catching Thiago was to look worried and immediately protest his innocence. He knew he could have walked for that. The sensible thing to do would be to have assumed that the ref was unlikely to give him the benefit of any further doubt as a result.

It was therefore utterly daft to go in like he did, when he did. The only one person to blame is Sanchez. Youll see loads of players sent off for two booking where both offences are much less reckless or dangerous than that. 

None of the twerps on telly last night complained about Manes booking for just standing there whilst some fella just ran into him, or Robertsons booking for running alongside someone when they fell over. Considering those bookings Sanchez and Inter can have zero complaints.
Pretty much sums it up for me.
Using the other yellows in the game as a benchmark for the ref, the second Sanchez challenge had to be a yellow. However if a late studs up challenge that lands on the side of the knee isn't a red, I struggle to see what is.
Online Dim Glas

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #583 on: Today at 03:56:52 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:49:01 pm
I hope JK was enraged about that performance as i was.

As for the ref...really, really weird. Not in a 1965 way, more that he seemed to ignore clear fouls then give out cards for very little. Total oddball.

Why where you enraged?  Seems a bit strong that.

Id think the major thing really aggravating Kloppo up at the moment is having to play so many games in so few days and the lack of recovery time.
