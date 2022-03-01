I'm probably the only person on the forum that doesn't see that as a yellow



The first one is a straight red but if Sanchez was playing for us I'd be saying what the studio highlighted last night.



Just saying as I see it.



I'm more or less on the same page as you but I think there could be an argument made that the tackle was reckless/lacked control due to the leap into it and angle of the studs.



Far as I am concerned though he is well within his rights to make movement to get to the ball well ahead of Fab, just the continued movement after getting to the ball seems to lack control a bit.



Fully in agreement that no one would be complaining if one of our lads did it/would be complaining about how the game has gone if one of ours got sent off for it.



The way I see it is that there are a lot of myths prevalent in football, myths which ex-players often feed due to their own ignorance. One of these is the myth about players' 'right' to contest free balls as they see fit. The claim is that if there's a ball there to be won then players have the 'right' to go for it however they want and if their natural movement happens to catch an opponent then there's no blame on them.This is a myth. In reality the laws of the game require players to take due care at all times and avoid any plays which are careless, reckless or endangering. This means that if going for a free ball in a particular fashion would be careless, reckless or endangering then the players is obliged to NOT make that play. If they do make the play then there will be a punishment according to the set scale:Careless = freekickReckless = free kick and yellow cardEndangering = free kick and red card.Sanchez's action was reckless. It doesn't matter if he got the ball or if the studs up contact on Fabhino was a 'natural' consequence of his movement (I.e there was no deliberate change of movement in order to foul the player) or if, as one commentator said, there was 'nowhere else for his foot to go afterwards'. None of those things matter. If the original choice of play is reckless the laws of the game oblige him not to make that play or else face the consequences, which in this case, correctly, was a yellow card.Of course there's some discretion afforded to the referee in deciding what is or isn't careless, reckless or endangering, but if a player has made contact in the way Sanchez has and the ref decides it's reckless then, like Fab, I can't see he has a leg to stand on.The aim of these rules is to encourage players to be circumspect in the actions that they take on the field of play. Not every move or play is open to them. They need to consider the consequences of the move before they make it. This is part of the skill requirement.Of course there are grey areas, such as when a defender moves to clear ball and an opponent throws part of their body in the way, initiating contact. It can look like a reckless contact, even though the defending player is only carrying out a normal clearing manouever and it's the other player who is recklessly initiating contact.But this was not one of those grey areas