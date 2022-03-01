« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61  (Read 12784 times)

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #520 on: Today at 10:14:35 am »
He was at best very pumped up and felt he had a point to prove, and I guess he's never particularly come across as a dirty player at Arsenal. But that one on Thiago is an absolute shocker, he absolutely deserved a red card for that one alone so he should be pretty chuffed that he's only got a one match ban instead of the three he deserved. Some of the 'tackles' that were flying in, players just barging our lads in the back in mid-air etc, I'm pretty happy to be coming out of it with a one goal loss and no injuries.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #521 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
Couldn't bring myself to comment last night because I found the game so bloody frustrating, especially our weak retention of the ball all the time.

But waking up today - we're in the quarter-finals and that is just lovely. Thank God for that.

Remember that 2nd leg v Roma years ago? This was like another one of those, but without the phantom 'penalty.'
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #522 on: Today at 10:27:51 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:14:03 am
Vidal was very good yesterday by the way, that block was amazing.

It shows how good we are though that the Seria A leaders play a really good game, and we still could've beat them 3/4-1 with a bit more luck.

I think they were the best side we could've drawn and played a decent two legs.  They would've gone through against most teams, but we are in the top three sides in Europe, so had enough to come through it.

People going on about it should've been 4/5-1 to us etc.. Well, you have to take those chances at this level, cause if you don't, they might come back to haunt you (luckily they didn't).  Good job we were clinical at the San Siro.

Shame that the ref was terrible last night, as it sort of ruined what was a very good European cup tie.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #523 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
As soon as Jones got blocked on the turn and the ref gave them the free kick, the writing was on the wall.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #524 on: Today at 10:33:24 am »
They were a very good side. As others have said, they set up well to disrupt us. We are playing the big boys in this competition and they didnt get to this stage by being shit. We could have put 3 or 4 past them except for their defensive frenetics. They were allowed to break up our rhythm with stupid free kicks and dodgy challenges. There was one outrageous shove on Mané which the ref waved away which completely flummoxed me given he was blowing for dives. Jones was injured by a last ditch tactical four that wasnt given, and Thiago will be sore this morning after that Sanchez 6 studs on the knee.
They pressed well because they are a good team.
We conceded a goal which was just one of those lightning bolts. We were largely in control, and after Sanchez was rightly sent off (Ferdinand is a clickbait personality celebrity knobhead imo) Naby came on and ran the show. Little 5 and 10 yard interchanges with Hendo and Fab or with VVD. Running the energy out of their midfield and keeping hold of the ball. I feel the last few weeks have seen Naby starting to realise he is the player we thought he was.
The one fear I had was that the erratic behaviour of the ref would let them back in.
Onwards and upwards as they say.
Rest recover and then a trip to the seaside. We owe the seagulls a pasting.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #525 on: Today at 10:38:21 am »
Need to sort out the profligacy in front of goal before it bites us on the jacksy...made last night much more of a challenge than it needed to be....bit of a scare in the end and was relieved as a mofo when the final whistle went....will hopefully galvanize us for the Brighton game....
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #526 on: Today at 10:38:43 am »
Years ago Juve had a notorious doping lab.

And for years, ageing players with declining form have gone to the Italian League and had a renaissance.

Sanchez and Vidal may just be exceptional human specimens at 33 and 34, but I have to say Im suspicious.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #527 on: Today at 10:41:56 am »
I'm a bit confused by some of the negative reactions I've seen online. We played a strong opponent, and I thought we were good last night, if a little unlucky. I don't mind the loss at all, I'm just ecstatic we're through--again--to the quarterfinals. After years in the wilderness, it has now become habitual for us to be in the later stages of the most important competition in football. That's huge, and we should never take it for granted.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:38:21 am
Need to sort out the profligacy in front of goal before it bites us on the jacksy...made last night much more of a challenge than it needed to be....bit of a scare in the end and was relieved as a mofo when the final whistle went....will hopefully galvanize us for the Brighton game....


A wake up call that does not too much damage is the best type of wake up call. Klopp called it before the game, you cannot (in the CL but the PL and FAC too) take anything for granted. (Much as Barca did against us eh)
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:44:04 am »
I thought Inter played two decent matches against one of the favourites for the competition. I reckon they could well have been a quarter finalist had they drawn one of the other top seeds and will give most teams a game. They had a very clear game plan and stuck to it well, but their lack of fire power lets them down. I expect them to take the Italian title from this point though. Salzburg would have been a much more comfortable test at this stage but fates conspired to give them to Bayern. We are in the draw which is what it's all about and perhaps we'll get a friendlier task next time. ManU would be lovely...as would ManC v Chelsea :-)
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:44:48 am »
So looking forward....

Liverpool
Man City
Bayern
Chelsea
Atletico or United
Real or PSG
Ajax or Benfica
Juve or Villareal

I think ideally we'd want Ajax, cos it'd be a nice game but still one we should win.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #531 on: Today at 10:48:15 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:27:51 am
I think they were the best side we could've drawn and played a decent two legs.  They would've gone through against most teams, but we are in the top three sides in Europe, so had enough to come through it.

People going on about it should've been 4/5-1 to us etc.. Well, you have to take those chances at this level, cause if you don't, they might come back to haunt you (luckily they didn't).  Good job we were clinical at the San Siro.

Shame that the ref was terrible last night, as it sort of ruined what was a very good European cup tie.

Not least helped by a dodgy referee worthy of Premier League.

How was Sanchezs first tackle not a straight red?
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:52:47 am »
Thought despite us not playing our best, we deserved to win that. They had one half-chance and it was a worldie. Ah well.

The ref was. absolutely shocking, and our finishing wasn't much better.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:04:09 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:38:43 am
Years ago Juve had a notorious doping lab.

And for years, ageing players with declining form have gone to the Italian League and had a renaissance.

Sanchez and Vidal may just be exceptional human specimens at 33 and 34, but I have to say Im suspicious.

The "Spanish giants" were smart enough to outsource that sort of stuff. The American cyclist saw the "soccer players" going in an out of that clinic in Spain.

The Spanish judge ordered the entire lab destroyed, as people started asking too many questions. The "Spanish giants" thought that was a jolly good idea. Although it's  funny, coz after that, the "Spanish giants" stopped winning so many of those Champing League thingys. But I'm sure that's just a coincidence .    .   .

Everyone should have a Spanish judge on their contacts list. In fact, it should come with every phone sold, kind of like an operating system or web browser.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #534 on: Today at 11:09:34 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:44:48 am
So looking forward....

Liverpool
Man City
Bayern
Chelsea
Atletico or United
Real or PSG
Ajax or Benfica
Juve or Villareal

I think ideally we'd want Ajax, cos it'd be a nice game but still one we should win.

Ideal scenario is

Chelsea vs City
Bayern vs PSG/Real Madrid

And then us vs anyone else barr the Mancs (who hopefully wont get through l).

If we win our quarter final and then the winner of Chelsea/City plays the winner of the Bayern tie then that would be as good as we could hope for draw wise to avoid the monotony of an English team again in Europe.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #535 on: Today at 11:10:53 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:44:48 am
So looking forward....

Liverpool
Man City
Bayern
Chelsea
Atletico or United
Real or PSG
Ajax or Benfica
Juve or Villareal

I think ideally we'd want Ajax, cos it'd be a nice game but still one we should win.

Ajax would be great - but  Iwould also take United or Atletico or even Villareal/Juve of those other teams on offer.
Great we are in QF - I would like our forwards to start scoring and the football gods to be iin our favour.
officials are really not giving us much. so many fouls against us not called or even yellow carded - while so many Inter fouls that were hardly even contact called against us.

Post 3- Liverpool 0

plus how did we not score ... we need a bit more luck in front of goal plus be more clinical.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #536 on: Today at 11:12:25 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:01:01 am
I'm fine with us making the odd mistake from passing it round the back, it is key to how we play, no good teams hoof it up anymore.

Good teams adapt to the circumstances and change it up on occasions.  We continued to arse around despite them pressing avidly. 

Still, as has been said, we're through so onward and upward.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #537 on: Today at 11:14:08 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:01:01 am
I'm fine with us making the odd mistake from passing it round the back, it is key to how we play, no good teams hoof it up anymore.

They dont but Matip needed to press the abort button and twat it when there was clearly no passing on, daft decision from him which was totally avoidable. He still had a great game other than that though.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #538 on: Today at 11:17:06 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:41:37 am
I'm probably the only person on the forum that doesn't see that as a yellow :)

The first one is a straight red but if Sanchez was playing for us I'd be saying what the studio highlighted last night.

Just saying as I see it.

Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 07:52:16 am
I'm more or less on the same page as you but I think there could be an argument made that the tackle was reckless/lacked control due to the leap into it and angle of the studs.

Far as I am concerned though he is well within his rights to make movement to get to the ball well ahead of Fab, just the continued movement after getting to the ball seems to lack control a bit.

Fully in agreement that no one would be complaining if one of our lads did it/would be complaining about how the game has gone if one of ours got sent off for it.
The way I see it is that there are a lot of myths prevalent in football, myths which ex-players often feed due to their own ignorance. One of these is the myth about players' 'right' to contest free balls as they see fit. The claim is that if there's a ball there to be won then players have the 'right' to go for it however they want and if their natural movement happens to catch an opponent then there's no blame on them.

This is a myth. In reality the laws of the game require players to take due care at all times and avoid any plays which are careless, reckless or endangering. This means that if going for a free ball in a particular fashion would be careless, reckless or endangering then the players is obliged to NOT make that play. If they do make the play then there will be a punishment according to the set scale:
Careless = freekick
Reckless = free kick and yellow card
Endangering = free kick and red card.

Sanchez's action was reckless. It doesn't matter if he got the ball or if the studs up contact on Fabhino was a 'natural' consequence of his movement (I.e there was no deliberate change of movement in order to foul the player) or if, as one commentator said, there was 'nowhere else for his foot to go afterwards'. None of those things matter. If the original choice of play is reckless the laws of the game oblige him not to make that play or else face the consequences, which in this case, correctly, was a yellow card.

Of course there's some discretion afforded to the referee in deciding what is or isn't careless, reckless or endangering, but if a player has made contact in the way Sanchez has and the ref decides it's reckless then, like Fab, I can't see he has a leg to stand on.

The aim of these rules is to encourage players to be circumspect in the actions that they take on the field of play. Not every move or play is open to them. They need to consider the consequences of the move before they make it. This is part of the skill requirement.

Of course there are grey areas, such as when a defender moves to clear ball and an opponent throws part of their body in the way, initiating contact. It can look like a reckless contact, even though the defending player is only carrying out a normal clearing manouever and it's the other player who is recklessly initiating contact.

But this was not one of those grey areas
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #539 on: Today at 11:17:58 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:35 am
He was at best very pumped up and felt he had a point to prove, and I guess he's never particularly come across as a dirty player at Arsenal.
Don't forget he was briefly a Manc. Under Mourinho...
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #540 on: Today at 11:20:12 am »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 11:12:25 am
Good teams adapt to the circumstances and change it up on occasions.  We continued to arse around despite them pressing avidly. 

Still, as has been said, we're through so onward and upward.



Uncanny how we do not seem to be able to adapt well to playing against 10 men.
Pressure off - take our foot off the gas - difficult to press?

We do seem to like the control but more predictable in the way we attack a 9 man defence.

When was the last time we scored in open play against 10 men?


Plus  I would really like to see the back of Ref: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz  - he is so crap at the smaller decisions. He got so many wrong last night.
Tomkins is very right about fouls on Mo Salah - just because Mo is so strong and hardly goes down, he gets nothing from Refs.
https://tomkinstimes.com/2022/03/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest-something-is-very-very-wrong/
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #541 on: Today at 11:24:20 am »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 11:12:25 am
Good teams adapt to the circumstances and change it up on occasions.  We continued to arse around despite them pressing avidly. 

Still, as has been said, we're through so onward and upward.
Wait, are you suggesting we're not a good team?  :o
