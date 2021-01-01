« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #480
Quote from: CanuckYNWA
A goal in which was literally a fluke wonder strike. Guy mishits and it barely creeps into the side netting. Literally nothing you can do to stop that. We were extremely unlucky tonight

Do i think we were perfect? No but I think we should have won 3-1 easily.

I just hope Jota, Salah and Diaz find their scoring boots again, all been quite unlucky in front of goal lately we can start to weigh on you mentally.

Exactly, so I dont understand the moaning (not by you) about the performance or our defence being at fault for the goal. Ok, Matip was a bit casual or careless with the clearance resulting in the ball being given away but actually it wasnt even a clear cut chance. VVD correctly stays near enough to attempt a block but not so near he will be beaten by a run, and the ball goes literally the one place Alisson cannot reach even at full stretch. Its a wonder strike or fluke however you look at it.

As for our players, its a lot of games they have played and at very high intensity so maybe some fatigue is creeping in or they were trying to manage the game. I thought we did the latter relatively well, and still managed to create enough chances to have won the game easily. We had even better chances than we did in the first leg yet somewhere we won that game 2-0 and lost this 0-1. Thats why football is a strange old game.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #481
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
Plenty have called out the ex Manchester United captain.

Not the person I quoted though.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #482
I still can't get over how bizarre that game was last night. Another day we run out 5-1 winners but last night it was a total jinx. Irritating that we lost our Anfield record but we get to look forward to the semi's. Inter were a miserable team to play in conjunction with a incompetent referee. Not sure who did more dramatic acting between them.
