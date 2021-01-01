« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61  (Read 10390 times)

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 11:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:23:58 pm
clueless, box ticking exercise from BT but how she got the gig when there are many better female pundits about is anybody's guess


Highest capped England player & it's International Womens day.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 11:36:25 pm »
Weve put out a good team , yeah its a bit crap to unluckily lose tonight but theres no way City are putting five or Bayern are putting seven past them
As for the BT pundits its says a lot that Jake Humphrey doesnt make the top two gobshites in the room list
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm
Thanks mate; loved your posts around this tie. All the best for the rest of your season. Hope you don't sell Martinez to one of our rivals in the PL

Sold Lukaku to Chelsea already, don't think they want to buy again from us  haha ;)
City bought Julian Alvarez which is very similar but for me probably even better than Lautaro potentially. Great signing and a bargain, wish Inter got there first, usually we are pretty quick when it comes to buying Argentinian talents.

The others would not be a threat even with Lautaro, United included  :lmao
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm »
Quote from: interfan11 on Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm
Hi everybody!

In the end the strongest team goes to the quarter finals and that's as expected.

I would say in Milan a draw would have been a fair result, tonight Liverpool I think deserved to win.
So I guess in both matches the results were a bit unfair but the best team still goes through.
To be honest Sanchez was lucky, the 1st yellow, should have been a red imho.

What I can say is that we were unlucky to find you so early in the CL, I think against most opponents probably we could have advanced at least until the last 8.

Cheers and hope you win this CL!

All the best mate, good luck in the league.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm
She was terrible. Did particularly like the claim Sanchez pulled out of the challenge... while a replay of him pulling away AFTER studding Fabinho
And to think people have a go at Carra's punditry! She was dire and I was glad when Peter Walton embarrassed her and Rio.

As far as the game goes, we did more than enough to win, as I'm sure the XG will show. It just didn't go for us tonight, though the relative chances over the two legs will show 2-1 flattered Inter. Hopefully we get a decent draw for the quarters now!
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm »
Quote from: interfan11 on Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm
Hi everybody!

In the end the strongest team goes to the quarter finals and that's as expected.

I would say in Milan a draw would have been a fair result, tonight Liverpool I think deserved to win.
So I guess in both matches the results were a bit unfair but the best team still goes through.
To be honest Sanchez was lucky, the 1st yellow, should have been a red imho.

What I can say is that we were unlucky to find you so early in the CL, I think against most opponents probably we could have advanced at least until the last 8.

Cheers and hope you win this CL!
Take care mate, good having you on here!
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:05:19 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
The ref was awful.

The goal was nice, but "out of this world"?  The red sea parted and VvD didn't even try to block the shot. Nice shot but poor defending for me.
He blocking the far post and allowing Alisson to cover the near post it took outside the foot shot to put in the far post. Cutting off one side allowing your goalie to cover a side is very good defending. the outcome is bad but the full process off making it the hardest possible shot it was good
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #447 on: Today at 12:07:02 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm
I have no idea, I assume she plays women's football. Her assertion about "having played the game" was interesting. Nothing against women's football but it attracts pittiful crowds for a reason - it's not very good. You could have a player from a League 2 side as he would be better equipped as the standard is better. There must be superior female pundits out there than her, as just being a woman player should not be the criterion for being given a national platform, and then talk absolute rubbish.

I am suspecting that you havent watched a lot of womens football with those comments. Also she was saying the same thing as Ferdinand but there are no bad words on him I notice. I wonder why?
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #448 on: Today at 12:09:41 am »
Can somebody please teach our defenders how to head the ball from defence, it litterly ends up with the opposition constantly.
They had more intensity than us tonight also way more quality in their passing and touch.
Over the two legs we never really played that well, so great to get through.
Also Mane doesnt make my front three anymore, Diaz, Jota and salah for me.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #449 on: Today at 12:18:38 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
The ref was awful.

The goal was nice, but "out of this world"?  The red sea parted and VvD didn't even try to block the shot. Nice shot but poor defending for me.


Was a 100-1 shot. Defending was fine. Pretty much hit in the only way it could have gone in. Nice hit, to be fair.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #450 on: Today at 12:20:00 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:07:02 am
I am suspecting that you havent watched a lot of womens football with those comments. Also she was saying the same thing as Ferdinand but there are no bad words on him I notice. I wonder why?

Plenty have called out the ex Manchester United captain.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #451 on: Today at 12:37:55 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm
I thought it was a weird game in that Inter started better without threatening and then we got to grips with them and pretty much controlled the first half, with neither side creating much. We started the second half better and then Inter had a little spell where they scored (great strike and they pressed us into losing the ball but it wasn't a great chance) and then Sanchez got sent off and from then on saw the game out, barely being threatened. We weren't great but it seemed like we consciously decided to be more boring than usual and that, coupled with Inter being tidy at the back and in midfield made the game look less comfortable than it was. Annoying to lose but I don't think it was as bad as is being made out.

Thanks Hazell, summed it up very well. I thought we completely controlled the second half without over stretching and giving them a shot at a decent break. Their goal was a one-off and even though we didn't really crank it up we would, on a normal day, have had 3 or 4 goals there. The result was a bit of a freak one.
I don't mind the loss particularly and I don't mind that some of our players looked out of normal form (?). Robbo, Thiago, Jota were a bit ragged for different reasons. Jones and Fab played really well in the middle and the rest doesn't really matter. We are through and we didn't force it tonight. Job done.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #452 on: Today at 12:38:18 am »
Inter's defence is very tough. They've played the same amount of games as us in the league and conceded 22, only two more goals than us. They play what you'd describe as defensive football and are very good at it, almost similar to Chelsea in that respect, very organized defensively, while their attack depends on individual brilliance solely. Regardless, they have been very lucky, with Salah hitting the post twice.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #453 on: Today at 12:39:11 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:09:41 am

Also Mane doesnt make my front three anymore
I'm sure he's devastated and will be pondering the futility of his existence
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #454 on: Today at 12:42:36 am »
Reading that bitter shite from the Guardian makes it even sweeter

Suck it up dickheads
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #455 on: Today at 12:43:30 am »
How we didnt score I havent a clue, unlucky all evening that the ball didnt hit the back of the net so its a good job we got through in the end. That ref was off his rocker as well, his record I just seen has him give out 5,6,7 cards every game and I can see why, he just hasnt any idea what challenges to give and what not to give, there just completely random.
Refereed us in:
Man. Utd 1 Liverpool 2 - Europa QF 1st leg
Red Star Belgrade 2 Liverpool 0 - CL group stage
Liverpool 2 Porto 0 - CL QF 1st leg
That last one will be when I remember him from. Also was 4th official in Madrid.
Hopefully well not get him again anytime soon!

See his record here:
https://uk.soccerway.com/referees/antonio-mateu-lahoz/46239/
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #456 on: Today at 12:44:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:39:11 am
I'm sure he's devastated and will be pondering the futility of his existence
Probably, does he make yours?
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #457 on: Today at 12:47:08 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:28:36 pm
Come on.

Its not about the quality of womens football its about the fact that she was talking shit, as was Ferdinand who played mens football to the highest level...

... Liverpool were the better side over 2 legs but didnt take their chances today, Inter then score a world class goal. Anyone with a brain will tell you its a yellow card for Sanchez (which probably explains why Rio agreed that it wasnt) but for whatever reason she felt that it wasnt because Fabinho has the audacity to be fouled.


 ;D ;D

Brilliant

I've heard some post match analysis shite down the years but tonight on BT took the breath away. The girl's 'Fabinho was late' comment actually made our telly cringe and duck down behind the couch in embarrassment. Peter Walton actually sounded sensible for once by comparison. Then again Jason McAteer and Stevie Warnock on LFCtv were almost as bad. Incredible how these people can get things so wrong.

As for the game. Not at our best except for that midway spell in the second half when we looked great and had them on the ropes and the crowd - as ever in tune with the flow of play - was baying for blood. Overall, though, on balance of play albeit they were right up for it and made it tough, played some great stuff particularly early on and kept knocking out of our stride it could still have been a comfortable win with all our chances. But as so many have already said - it's happy days we're through to last eight.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #458 on: Today at 12:49:32 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 11:36:25 pm
Weve put out a good team , yeah its a bit crap to unluckily lose tonight but theres no way City are putting five or Bayern are putting seven past them
As for the BT pundits its says a lot that Jake Humphrey doesnt make the top two gobshites in the room list

 ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #459 on: Today at 01:00:13 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:07:02 am
I am suspecting that you havent watched a lot of womens football with those comments. Also she was saying the same thing as Ferdinand but there are no bad words on him I notice. I wonder why?

They were both gutted Sanchez was sent off but at least Ferdinand said it was a foul but Williams claimed it wasn't even a free and it was Fabinhos fault because he was late in the challenge.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #460 on: Today at 01:10:51 am »

Sanchez, already on a yellow card, and also given away a couple more fouls since... upon his team having just taken the lead... decides to jump in late, somewhat off the floor, out of control, studs showing, and catches Fabinho - on and above the ankle...




^ all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for the above gif

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #461 on: Today at 01:12:23 am »
Yeah - the audacity for Fabinho "being late to the challenge" as if he, our defensive anchor, is NOT allowed to block an important pass being made to the oppo's forward line.

Absolute heads gone from her and Rio. At least Rachel spoke sense and well, and could see her face cringing when them two gobshites were waffling on. Even Jake was trying to pull them up on their stupidity!
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #462 on: Today at 01:25:56 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm
People are absolutely gutted were through 😂

Literally heartbroken

many here as well.. just by looking at the post match. ;D

why are so many getting riled up by bitter and salty gob shits in the media that doesn't matter is beyond me.

klopp was right in saying that 2-0 is a dangerous lead. Well to AC milan maybe its 3-0.

Job done. Onwards to Brighton next
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #463 on: Today at 01:38:39 am »
Didn't watch anything after the final whistle and watched the match on Irish TV tonight not BT so I didn't hear/see any of the bullshit punditry thank God. But, I don't think I've ever heard this much talk about a team losing one leg of a Champions league tie (and still going through). It's fucking mental, as always when it's about us. We're fucking massive.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #464 on: Today at 01:47:32 am »
We're through and that's all that matters.  Who gives a fuck about what shite pundits say? 
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #465 on: Today at 01:50:13 am »
i dont mind telling you, i was bricking it and i dont give a hoot how or why it happened im just utterly grateful to ex manc Sanchez for losing his mind and giving Crazy Eyes a choice to make. His first one was borderline red and he spoke directly to him about it, so the fool did it again right in front of him. This guy lets all manner of thuggery go but doesn't like the boots in. the last half hour was going to be a living nightmare without that madness.

so now actually it's a perfect result and a tremendous wake up call at the same time, Im just thrilled with the result, the way the thing went is just fine, and Inter deserve great credit. A very experienced credible squad fully capable of raising the level for a one off, actually did it twice and it was a very hard fought and entertaining tie.

which we won, so nice. Very Nice. Plus 3 just cracked right off the post and that entirely improbable up and over block from Vidal on diaz seriously wth. Shoulda had 4 goals, who cares. Doesnt matter. 



Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #466 on: Today at 02:01:36 am »
Its worth remembering Inter didnt create 1 big chance tonight.

Kudos to them an all I suppose, but the praise is a bit OTT for a team chasing a 1st leg deficit that didnt create a single great chance, and scored their goal with a strike in a thousand.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #467 on: Today at 02:20:31 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:01:36 am
Its worth remembering Inter didnt create 1 big chance tonight.

Kudos to them an all I suppose, but the praise is a bit OTT for a team chasing a 1st leg deficit that didnt create a single great chance, and scored their goal with a strike in a thousand.
In either leg Inter didnt record a shot on target from inside the box.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #468 on: Today at 02:28:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:32 am
Who gives a fuck about what shite pundits say? 

I do. Why?

Wanna make something of it pal? ;D

Always have given a fuck to be honest Samie lad. Not sure why. Just do. Once ended up with a job writing for The Independent after complaining to the Sports Editor about a shite report by their main reporter on the epic 4-3 Newcastle game. The Sports Editor asked me if I could do any better. So I did and he liked it so much he gave me a weekly column.

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #469 on: Today at 02:29:31 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:01:36 am
Its worth remembering Inter didnt create 1 big chance tonight.

Kudos to them an all I suppose, but the praise is a bit OTT for a team chasing a 1st leg deficit that didnt create a single great chance, and scored their goal with a strike in a thousand.

thats over 180 minutes. they didnt have any notable chances in the first leg but media potrays it like they were the much better team.

I think they are a good side but we are better and actually didnt give them much chances despite them controlling the game or whatever narrative the media and pundits try to push.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #470 on: Today at 02:39:41 am »
That referee doesn't like us one bit. You can see it in his beady eyes.

Well played Inter! They did well do keep us scoreless and hold on for the win. Easily one of the toughest teams we've played this season. But we go through by virtue of our excellent away result and we deserved to progress. 
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #471 on: Today at 03:13:30 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:29:31 am
thats over 180 minutes. they didnt have any notable chances in the first leg but media potrays it like they were the much better team.

I think they are a good side but we are better and actually didnt give them much chances despite them controlling the game or whatever narrative the media and pundits try to push.
They had better chances in the first leg. Who skied that ball from around the penalty spot? That should have been an xG close to 1.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #472 on: Today at 03:15:31 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:10:51 am
Sanchez, already on a yellow card, and also given away a couple more fouls since... upon his team having just taken the lead... decides to jump in late, somewhat off the floor, out of control, studs showing, and catches Fabinho - on and above the ankle...




^ all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for the above gif


Sanchez should have seen red for the tackle on Thiago - studs to knee. Who did that never got through VAR?!...
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #473 on: Today at 03:41:03 am »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
United are still in the competition arent they?
 

What are the chances of an all English QF if all 4 qualify?
I would love to get these.. Have had enough of Chelsea.. and 3 games in a row against City would be crazy..

But whoever we get, will be a tough draw..
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #474 on: Today at 04:40:07 am »
Absolutely do not understand the moaning. First, we are through despite losing. Second, we actually played decently and as others have said, on another day, it could have been 4-1 to us. I thought Inter played well in various parts of the first half but other than the one goal, they had nothing to show for it in terms of chances and the goal itself was a wonder strike or fluke so as to speak. On the other hand, we were always in control and managing the game and Salah should have scored twice and once more on Sunday. Its one of those games where the better team lost and I am glad it was an inconsequential one where it happened.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #475 on: Today at 04:54:37 am »
Overall, we were the better team and result was unfair. Oh well.

Anyway, forwards look a little tired or rusty. Two games in a row we have struggled to score.

Why not make some changes up top, especially since we were in control? Minamino is on form. Do Mane and Salah really need more "game time" or "minutes", or whatever they call it now, at this point?
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #476 on: Today at 04:55:25 am »
^ amen. The job was done in Milan. Klopp of course is too respectful and wise to say so.
In the Quarter finals once again, brilliant

( @ Silver bird - but Fl Red some more subs would have been alright too  ;D )
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #477 on: Today at 04:56:42 am »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 04:40:07 am
but other than the one goal, they had nothing to show for it in terms of chances

A goal in which was literally a fluke wonder strike. Guy mishits and it barely creeps into the side netting. Literally nothing you can do to stop that. We were extremely unlucky tonight

Do i think we were perfect? No but I think we should have won 3-1 easily.

I just hope Jota, Salah and Diaz find their scoring boots again, all been quite unlucky in front of goal lately we can start to weigh on you mentally.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #478 on: Today at 04:59:20 am »
This was our 4th game in 9 days. Yes, we've rotated, but it's still a huge ask to perform at our best at the end of such a run of games
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
« Reply #479 on: Today at 06:23:44 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:09:41 am
Can somebody please teach our defenders how to head the ball from defence, it litterly ends up with the opposition constantly.
They had more intensity than us tonight also way more quality in their passing and touch.
Over the two legs we never really played that well, so great to get through.
Also Mane doesnt make my front three anymore, Diaz, Jota and salah for me.

Actually not only our defenders,  our midfielders are also pretty crap at making clearance headers 😂
